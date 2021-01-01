Nope, Vigil is on at 9pm
Any chance or hope for Medvedev tonight?
Btw who uses Technifibre here? Doesnt look as widely available in the U.K. compared to Head, Babolat, Wilson and Yonex.
Djokovic 1 set and 1 racquet down now.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Medvedev so powerful with the serves. 2 sets up.
Shit he's been broken again in third set!
people like big dick nick.
Come one Medvedev, dont fuck this up!
Wow Medvedev so good.
Broken again! 3-0 up in third and possibly final set!?
Does anyone know how to delete old posts...?Asking for a friend.
Not sure if posted but this is fucking brillianthttps://twitter.com/clooky/status/1437029209428398081?s=08🤣😂
Medvedev collapsed in that game. The crowd are an absolute disgrace.
t The US Open crowd are the worst.
Fucking state of the crowd.
