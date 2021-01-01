« previous next »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15760 on: Today at 08:49:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:17:29 pm
Nope, Vigil is on at 9pm  ;D
It's a great show ain't it haha
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15761 on: Today at 08:57:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:32:54 pm
Any chance or hope for Medvedev tonight?

Yep, Djokovic in five imo but wouldn't be shocked if Medvedev wins.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15762 on: Today at 09:50:06 pm »
After the cannibalism that is Leeds today it is nice to retreat to a non-contact sport.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15763 on: Today at 09:52:42 pm »
Btw who uses Technifibre here? Doesnt look as widely available in the U.K. compared to Head, Babolat, Wilson and Yonex.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15764 on: Today at 10:23:24 pm »
Djokovic 1 set and 1 racquet down now.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15765 on: Today at 10:24:47 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:52:42 pm
Btw who uses Technifibre here? Doesnt look as widely available in the U.K. compared to Head, Babolat, Wilson and Yonex.

They make great squash rackets, picked one up online and there seemed to be a large range, not sure about the Tennis rackets but assume it's the same.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15766 on: Today at 10:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:23:24 pm
Djokovic 1 set and 1 racquet down now.

Not a good time to lose one's Head.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15767 on: Today at 10:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:23:24 pm
Djokovic 1 set and 1 racquet down now.

Not watching, but apparently he nearly twatted a ball at a ball girl before just about managing to restrain himself?

No surprise he's acting like an absolute dickhead as usual when things aren't going his way.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15768 on: Today at 10:48:35 pm »
Come on Daniil, don't fuck it up from here.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15769 on: Today at 10:48:54 pm »
Medvedev so powerful with the serves. 2 sets up.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15770 on: Today at 10:50:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:48:54 pm
Medvedev so powerful with the serves. 2 sets up.

He is too good not to win a major.

Maybe he has learned from his final loss earlier this year.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15771 on: Today at 10:51:49 pm »
Just stuck it on. Novak winning isn't good for the men's game.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15772 on: Today at 10:55:18 pm »
Shit he's been broken again in third set!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15773 on: Today at 10:56:23 pm »
Waiting for the inevitable limping and trying to disrupt the opponent's rythm.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15774 on: Today at 10:57:55 pm »
Have we had the medical timeout followed by the miraculous recovery yet?

Edit: Beaten to it ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15775 on: Today at 10:58:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:55:18 pm
Shit he's been broken again in third set!

Come one Medvedev, dont fuck this up!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15776 on: Today at 11:00:43 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:58:14 pm
Come one Medvedev, dont fuck this up!
Djokovic keeps coming to the net in this set & is making terrible errors.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15777 on: Today at 11:01:03 pm »
Wow Medvedev so good.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15778 on: Today at 11:02:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:01:03 pm
Wow Medvedev so good.

He really should have beaten Nadal here in 2019. Would be incredible if he can hold on.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15779 on: Today at 11:06:44 pm »
Broken again! 3-0 up in third and possibly final set!?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15780 on: Today at 11:07:38 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:06:44 pm
Broken again! 3-0 up in third and possibly final set!?

Just stuck it on.

If it all goes wrong from here you can blame me.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15781 on: Today at 11:07:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:06:44 pm
Broken again! 3-0 up in third and possibly final set!?
One can hope. I've not bothered with any of the men's tennis this Slam but I'd be happy to see the anti vaxxer lose.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15782 on: Today at 11:07:53 pm »
Does anyone know how to delete old posts...?

Asking for a friend.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15783 on: Today at 11:09:59 pm »
Djokovic looks like he's given up. You absolutely love to see it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15784 on: Today at 11:14:48 pm »
The US Open crowd are the worst.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15785 on: Today at 11:16:50 pm »
Never been closer. Just a flawless display by Medvedev so far.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15786 on: Today at 11:19:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:07:53 pm
Does anyone know how to delete old posts...?

Asking for a friend.

 ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15787 on: Today at 11:20:40 pm »
Wonderful :)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15788 on: Today at 11:21:55 pm »
Not sure if posted but this is fucking brilliant

https://twitter.com/clooky/status/1437029209428398081?s=08

🤣😂
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15789 on: Today at 11:23:07 pm »
In that one tweet I love her even more
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15790 on: Today at 11:24:12 pm »
Medvedev collapsed in that game.

The crowd are an absolute disgrace.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15791 on: Today at 11:24:39 pm »
Fucking state of the crowd.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15792 on: Today at 11:24:47 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 11:21:55 pm
Not sure if posted but this is fucking brilliant

https://twitter.com/clooky/status/1437029209428398081?s=08

🤣😂
I posted this.  I cannot find a source fir it anywhere so I strongly suspect it isnt true
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15793 on: Today at 11:25:02 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:24:12 pm
Medvedev collapsed in that game.

The crowd are an absolute disgrace.

They certainly are.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15794 on: Today at 11:25:09 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:14:48 pm
t
The US Open crowd are the worst.
Just the absolute fucking worst. Ignorant pricks
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15795 on: Today at 11:25:33 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:24:39 pm
Fucking state of the crowd.

It's passion according to some on here.  ::)
