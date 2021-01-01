I'm not going to be the one to post it as there's so many cynical fuckers and anti-hype merchants on here but surely to fuck this unprecedented sporting achievement merits a dedicated thread of its own on a website that prides itself on its purist representation and championing of sport.I've been around far too fucking long now but I cannot ever recall in all those years such a zero to hero gatecrashing of that all so rare and elusive sporting superstardom platform. From "virtual" obscurity to US Open tennis champion in a little over 48 hours is simply fucking absurd. Almost as absurd in fact as not having a separate thread for the girl on RAWK.If others can cite some parallels of any sort that equate to it in the sporting world then feel free. I'd love to know. The nearest I can come up with is the 16 year old Pele back in the '58 World Cup Final in Sweden but even he was already widely acclaimed in his native Brazil prior to it. Maybe there are other examples but I can't think of any. Christ even George Best's meteoric rise from burgeoning talent to genuine superstar took a few years. I guess in music we have The Beatles virtual overnight explosion in America but they already had a number one album plus three number one singles in the UK when they exploded there.However, to quote my own musical hero this kid really has just burst like a supernova and has done it with a level of tennis that is scarcely believable. To paraphrase a mite whoever it was who fucking said it - if the ultimate purpose of sport is to inspire and amaze even arl farts like me then this incredible young woman has just volleyed that aspiration onto a whole new higher plane/plain [spell - who gives a fuck].Timbo - West Derby wannabe tennis correspondent for the Blackmoor Drive Gazette