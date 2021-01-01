« previous next »
I watched a clip of them playing each other at junior Wimbledon 2018

The play was startlingly similar
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:56:29 am
There were some aggressive people in her box and the crowd were a lot more partisan towards Fernandes. I hate it when crowds cheer mistakes, but at the same time it makes me admire tennis players more, for just digging in and coming through. That's exactly what Emma did, and she got her reward. 

Dont agree with that. It was her friends, family and they were going to be passionately behind their girl. I know Tennis has a snobbish attitude to noise but it was absolutely fine.

Anyway, a partisan US Open crowd is absolutely nothing and completely harmless. Just wait until she plays at the French Open.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:14:15 am
I watched a clip of them playing each other at junior Wimbledon 2018

The play was startlingly similar

Unsurprising considering its the same people.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:32:14 am
Dont agree with that. It was her friends, family and they were going to be passionately behind their girl. I know Tennis has a snobbish attitude to noise but it was absolutely fine.

Anyway, a partisan US Open crowd is absolutely nothing and completely harmless. Just wait until she plays at the French Open.

Theres a way for a box to behave though.

You can get behind your player without having 20 people cheer every point, etc.
Apparently, this remarkable young lady has leopard-like quickness.

I understand she was spotted as a child.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:37:21 am
Theres a way for a box to behave though.

You can get behind your player without having 20 people cheer every point, etc.

Thats mad. Every point by the end was crucial.
Fantastic sporting moment, made even better by the fact that it was on terrestrial TV...
Absolutely incredible. It's the way she's done it that beggars belief. When you look at her run in print. The whole 10 match run with the dismantling of each opponent in straight sets. It's insane.

Seriously let that sink in. This is an 18 year old qualifier with one home Grand Slam and one WTA event in San Jose under her belt (1st round exit to add), absolutely dismantling the field and leaving them all in her wake.

It's very much like the run Swiatek put up to win the French last year. She swept everyone away in devastating fashion herself. That was incredible in its own right, but Swiatek had been in the WTA tour for a little while. Radacanu is a girl who came through qualifiers and had absolutely sod all WTA tour experience. I mean she was playing a challenger event in Chicago only last month! How the hell do you go from that to blitzing through a Grand Slam?!

Some of these girls have been going through the whole graft and building the blocks stage in order to be ready to win a Slam one day. The likes of Bencic, Sakkari, Sabalenka and Svitolina have all been going through that evolution. Then you have Radacanu who just strolls in and foregoes all that crap and takes everyone out in her 2nd Slam and 3rd WTA event!

This is extraordinary and we're unlikely to ever see anything like this again.
Fernandez looks like she'll have a great chance of winning the French one day with her playing style.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:37:21 am
Theres a way for a box to behave though.

You can get behind your player without having 20 people cheer every point, etc.

Turn it in.

I'd rather see passion and emotion than the polite applause shite we see at Queens and Wimbledon. 
What an amazing young lady. Well done Emma. She has only gone and done a Goran Ivanisevic winning from the qualifiers. She has become an instant sporting superstar. She is probably thinking its not real or something. Piss easy this tennis lark. 
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:13:33 am
Turn it in.

I'd rather see passion and emotion than the polite applause shite we see at Queens and Wimbledon.

So right and that's why I'll always take the French and US Open over Wimbledon. Especially can't beat the narkiness at the French.

Take them over a soft crowd going "ooh" and 'aah" over every single point like they've never seen a decent tennis rally before. Everything seems to be so funny too.
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 11:23:19 am
So right and that's why I'll always take the French and US Open over Wimbledon. Especially can't beat the narkiness at the French.

Take them over a soft crowd going "ooh" and 'aah" over every single point like they've never seen a decent tennis rally before. Everything seems to be so funny too.

The US and French Opens never had Cliff Richard entertaining the crowd though.
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:14:40 am
What an amazing young lady. Well done Emma. She has only gone and done a Goran Ivanisevic winning from the qualifiers. She has become an instant sporting superstar. She is probably thinking its not real or something. Piss easy this tennis lark.

IIRC Ivanisevic was a wildcard rather than a qualifier.

Is it just me that thought Raducanu's level last night was (understandably) shaky compared to other rounds and that she didn't actually perform as well as she could (although probably as well as she could in the circumstances)?
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 11:26:30 am
IIRC Ivanisevic was a wildcard rather than a qualifier.

Is it just me that thought Raducanu's level last night was (understandably) shaky compared to other rounds and that she didn't actually perform as well as she could (although probably as well as she could in the circumstances)?

There was a slight drop off but understandable. Also it had a lot to do with what Fernandez brought back to her in that first set.

Her serve out wide was absolutely on the point though. It's silly how she possesses a serve like that at her age. Still bit to improve in certain aspects which is scary for the rest.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:24:38 am
The US and French Opens never had Cliff Richard entertaining the crowd though.

Good thing I'm too young to remember that  :D

Nobody does cringe in top level sport as much as a Wimbledon crowd.
Raducanu is just a better tennis player than Fernandez and all things equal that'll never change. Of course we have to throw in intangibles like mental stress, pressure and media etc so you never know but on pure tennis ability the score told the story.
Actually think the one tournament Emma could dominate is the French Open, the American commentators on my ESPN stream who were going all dolally over Fernandez were saying that on top of the huge power advantage Emma had was that her shots had way more spin than Fernandez. Power+spin on a clay court, that's going to cause a lot of problems.

Also they mentioned that she has one of the smallest gaps in speed between her serves, arounnd 6-8 mph. one of the lowest across both genders. As well as Fernandez has done, I think there's quite a big gap between them in the big aspects.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:13:33 am
Turn it in.

I'd rather see passion and emotion than the polite applause shite we see at Queens and Wimbledon.
I think its great that both kinds of crowds exist. Each slam is very typical of the country theyre held in. You have the quiet country club feel of Wimbledon but also the US Open with its blaring music between changeovers. Then the French are as harsh and sneery as they are at their own film festivals. I look forward to them all.

I will say that Wimbledon can get a little cringeworthy at times though, particularly with the fawning over celebrities and royal members. The BBC have to take a lot of the blame for that.
Incredible performance but more than anything she has the fundamentals to get better and compete on every surface. If she stays clear of serious injury, she could be a multiple slam winner. Important not to get too ahead of ourselves as the British media will be quick to tear her down the minute there is a dip in form. She seems like a very level headed character who can phase out the noise so Im hopeful.

She also made Piers Moron look like a c*nt which is a public service.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:32:36 am
Unsurprising considering its the same people.
;D

People can talk about passion and all that but there plenty last night who were just drunk bellends.

Heckling as Raducanu was trying to set her serve was a bit pathetic.
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 11:34:09 am
Good thing I'm too young to remember that  :D

Nobody does cringe in top level sport as much as a Wimbledon crowd.

Like someone said before, maybe a lot of them think the tennis season is 2 weeks and nothing else matters and also that there's a lot of fawning to tradition and royalty. I like that the BBC still has it and the actual tennis is fine, but could do with out all the rest of it.
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 10:55:56 am
Absolutely incredible. It's the way she's done it that beggars belief. When you look at her run in print. The whole 10 match run with the dismantling of each opponent in straight sets. It's insane.

Seriously let that sink in. This is an 18 year old qualifier with one home Grand Slam and one WTA event in San Jose under her belt (1st round exit to add), absolutely dismantling the field and leaving them all in her wake.

It's very much like the run Swiatek put up to win the French last year. She swept everyone away in devastating fashion herself. That was incredible in its own right, but Swiatek had been in the WTA tour for a little while. Radacanu is a girl who came through qualifiers and had absolutely sod all WTA tour experience. I mean she was playing a challenger event in Chicago only last month! How the hell do you go from that to blitzing through a Grand Slam?!

Some of these girls have been going through the whole graft and building the blocks stage in order to be ready to win a Slam one day. The likes of Bencic, Sakkari, Sabalenka and Svitolina have all been going through that evolution. Then you have Radacanu who just strolls in and foregoes all that crap and takes everyone out in her 2nd Slam and 3rd WTA event!

This is extraordinary and we're unlikely to ever see anything like this again.
Meh.

It's called the "Michael Owen Effect".

Seen it all before.
Quote from: S on Today at 11:51:24 am
I think its great that both kinds of crowds exist. Each slam is very typical of the country theyre held in. You have the quiet country club feel of Wimbledon but also the US Open with its blaring music between changeovers. Then the French are as harsh and sneery as they are at their own film festivals. I look forward to them all.

I will say that Wimbledon can get a little cringeworthy at times though, particularly with the fawning over celebrities and royal members. The BBC have to take a lot of the blame for that.

Pretty sound take. Well put. I have to say, the US open can really match Wimbledon in the cringe stakes though.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 12:40:15 pm
Meh.

It's called the "Michael Owen Effect".

Seen it all before.

You've literally never seen it before because what Raducanu achieved has never been done before.
I'm not going to be the one to post it as there's so many cynical fuckers and anti-hype merchants on here but surely to fuck this unprecedented sporting achievement merits a dedicated thread of its own on a website that prides itself on its purist representation and championing of sport.

I've been around far too fucking long now but I cannot ever recall in all those years such a zero to hero gatecrashing of that all so rare and elusive sporting superstardom platform. From "virtual" obscurity to US Open tennis champion in a little over 48 hours is simply fucking absurd. Almost as absurd in fact as not having a separate thread for the girl on RAWK.  ;D

If others can cite some parallels of any sort that equate to it in the sporting world then feel free. I'd love to know. The nearest I can come up with is the 16 year old Pele back in the '58 World Cup Final in Sweden but even he was already widely acclaimed in his native Brazil prior to it. Maybe there are other examples but I can't think of any. Christ even George Best's meteoric rise from burgeoning talent to genuine superstar took a few years. I guess in music we have The Beatles virtual overnight explosion in America but they already had a number one album plus three number one singles in the UK when they exploded there.

However, to quote my own musical hero this kid really has just burst like a supernova and has done it with a level of tennis that is scarcely believable. To paraphrase a mite whoever it was who fucking said it - if the ultimate purpose of sport is to inspire and amaze even arl farts like me then this incredible young woman has just volleyed that aspiration onto a whole new higher plane/plain [spell - who gives a fuck].

Timbo - West Derby wannabe tennis correspondent for the Blackmoor Drive Gazette  ;D
