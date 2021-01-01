« previous next »
I watched a clip of them playing each other at junior Wimbledon 2018

The play was startlingly similar
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:56:29 am
There were some aggressive people in her box and the crowd were a lot more partisan towards Fernandes. I hate it when crowds cheer mistakes, but at the same time it makes me admire tennis players more, for just digging in and coming through. That's exactly what Emma did, and she got her reward. 

Dont agree with that. It was her friends, family and they were going to be passionately behind their girl. I know Tennis has a snobbish attitude to noise but it was absolutely fine.

Anyway, a partisan US Open crowd is absolutely nothing and completely harmless. Just wait until she plays at the French Open.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:14:15 am
I watched a clip of them playing each other at junior Wimbledon 2018

The play was startlingly similar

Unsurprising considering its the same people.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:32:14 am
Dont agree with that. It was her friends, family and they were going to be passionately behind their girl. I know Tennis has a snobbish attitude to noise but it was absolutely fine.

Anyway, a partisan US Open crowd is absolutely nothing and completely harmless. Just wait until she plays at the French Open.

Theres a way for a box to behave though.

You can get behind your player without having 20 people cheer every point, etc.
Apparently, this remarkable young lady has leopard-like quickness.

I understand she was spotted as a child.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:37:21 am
Theres a way for a box to behave though.

You can get behind your player without having 20 people cheer every point, etc.

Thats mad. Every point by the end was crucial.
Fantastic sporting moment, made even better by the fact that it was on terrestrial TV...
Absolutely incredible. It's the way she's done it that beggars belief. When you look at her run in print. The whole 10 match run with the dismantling of each opponent in straight sets. It's insane.

Seriously let that sink in. This is an 18 year old qualifier with one home Grand Slam and one WTA event in San Jose under her belt (1st round exit to add), absolutely dismantling the field and leaving them all in her wake.

It's very much like the run Swiatek put up to win the French last year. She swept everyone away in devastating fashion herself. That was incredible in its own right, but Swiatek had been in the WTA tour for a little while. Radacanu is a girl who came through qualifiers and had absolutely sod all WTA tour experience. I mean she was playing a challenger event in Chicago only last month! How the hell do you go from that to blitzing through a Grand Slam?!

Some of these girls have been going through the whole graft and building the blocks stage in order to be ready to win a Slam one day. The likes of Bencic, Sakkari, Sabalenka and Svitolina have all been going through that evolution. Then you have Radacanu who just strolls in and foregoes all that crap and takes everyone out in her 2nd Slam and 3rd WTA event!

This is extraordinary and we're unlikely to ever see anything like this again.
Fernandez looks like she'll have a great chance of winning the French one day with her playing style.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:37:21 am
Theres a way for a box to behave though.

You can get behind your player without having 20 people cheer every point, etc.

Turn it in.

I'd rather see passion and emotion than the polite applause shite we see at Wimbledon. 
