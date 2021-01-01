Absolutely incredible. It's the way she's done it that beggars belief. When you look at her run in print. The whole 10 match run with the dismantling of each opponent in straight sets. It's insane.



Seriously let that sink in. This is an 18 year old qualifier with one home Grand Slam and one WTA event in San Jose under her belt (1st round exit to add), absolutely dismantling the field and leaving them all in her wake.



It's very much like the run Swiatek put up to win the French last year. She swept everyone away in devastating fashion herself. That was incredible in its own right, but Swiatek had been in the WTA tour for a little while. Radacanu is a girl who came through qualifiers and had absolutely sod all WTA tour experience. I mean she was playing a challenger event in Chicago only last month! How the hell do you go from that to blitzing through a Grand Slam?!



Some of these girls have been going through the whole graft and building the blocks stage in order to be ready to win a Slam one day. The likes of Bencic, Sakkari, Sabalenka and Svitolina have all been going through that evolution. Then you have Radacanu who just strolls in and foregoes all that crap and takes everyone out in her 2nd Slam and 3rd WTA event!



This is extraordinary and we're unlikely to ever see anything like this again.