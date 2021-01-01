There are lots of statistics going round that illustrate what a meteoric rise its been for Radacanu. The world rankings for example, 300+ 3 months ago. 23 now. Extraordinary. Or as Henman couldnt stop saying courtside, a joke.
Nothing seems to separate the top female players aside from purple patches of form and the ability to stay healthy so who knows whether this is the beginning of many more or not but if its the only one she wins, she could not have done it in more memorable or stylish fashion. A privilege to witness.