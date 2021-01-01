I love the way the kept talking about Raducanu and Fernandez when there is also Gauff to throw in there too and she's younger than both of them. What a time for women's tennis if they can keep it up.



It was a great win for Raducanu tonight it certainly does look like she has amazing future but it's crazy to think she is just getting started. However, whatever happens she always be a legend.You just never know with some these players coming though Gauff is still very young but is yet to break through at the majors. Fernandez was great this past week but she take it in future tournamentsMartina Hingis was great as a teen won 3 majors then burnt out very quickly Sharapova won Wimbledon at 17 and while she had a great career with 5 Major wins she perhaps underwhelmed slightly.