« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 587994 times)

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15680 on: Today at 12:08:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm
Like fuck it would.

The winner of the fight would be a British lad who's the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Nah, those two have been around for years and have already won world titles before. Plus Lennox Lewis did that like 20 years ago. Raducanu has just achieved what no-one in world tennis - not just no British player, no-one in the world - has ever done. And she's gone from being a nobody to the top of the world game in like three months.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15681 on: Today at 12:11:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:27 am
Hedley Lamarr wasn't too clever either.  :nirnir :rash

He wasnt, but he knew which way the wind blew, unlike you.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,239
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15682 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:08:27 am
Nah, those two have been around for years and have already won world titles before. Plus Lennox Lewis did that like 20 years ago. Raducanu has just achieved what no-one in world tennis - not just no British player, no-one in the world - has ever done. And she's gone from being a nobody to the top of the world game in like three months.
Its one of the all time great sporting performances. In any time or any sport.

The pair are clearly going to be huge stars though.  Fernadez was an incredible fighter
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,990
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15683 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
I guess it doesnt matter has that fight wont be happening this year.

In recent years in an Olympic year its hard to win

But apart from Petchy? (sp) I dont see another contender
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15684 on: Today at 12:16:29 am »
Great match and congrats to both women. Feels like a real generational sporting moment this. Mentality to keep fighting after Wimbledon, composure on and off the court is really special. Incredible
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15685 on: Today at 12:16:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:40 am
Yes, he won SPOTY I'm sure.


Who was his competition? Bet he wasn't up against a teenage tennis player who won a grand slam as a qualifier and was the first female grand slam winner in 44 years, or multiple gold medal-winning Olympians.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,025
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15686 on: Today at 12:22:24 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:16:46 am


Who was his competition? Bet he wasn't up against a teenage tennis player who won a grand slam as a qualifier and was the first female grand slam winner in 44 years, or multiple gold medal-winning Olympians.

David Beckham was second and Colin Jackson third. This was in 1999, so I don't think that was a great field exactly.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,119
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15687 on: Today at 12:23:58 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:16:46 am


Who was his competition? Bet he wasn't up against a teenage tennis player who won a grand slam as a qualifier and was the first female grand slam winner in 44 years, or multiple gold medal-winning Olympians.

Runner up that year was David Beckham and third was an over-the-hill Colin Jackson ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • Igor
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15688 on: Today at 12:26:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm
I'd say if Fury v Joshua happened this year that winner would be the winner of SPOTY  as it would be for the Undisputed Heavyweight title.

Apart from the fact it isn't going to happen this year?
Logged
20 and 7

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15689 on: Today at 12:29:25 am »
Just got back from watching my daughter compete in US college tennis tournament and come home to a British Woman winning the US Open. Fucking what a great weekend.

Well dome Emma - what a wonderful young modern British woman
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,572
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15690 on: Today at 12:37:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:05:18 am
Sensational win.

Showed that that, unlike Paedo Prince Andrew, she isn't afraid of an American court.
.

😳😂😂😂
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,329
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15691 on: Today at 12:39:01 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:23:58 am
Runner up that year was David Beckham and third was an over-the-hill Colin Jackson ;D

Think Colon Jackson won a World Championships Good that year so a bit of a last hurrah but fair point.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15692 on: Today at 12:40:52 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:39:01 am
Think Colon Jackson won a World Championships Good that year so a bit of a last hurrah but fair point.
He really was an asshole.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,622
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15693 on: Today at 12:45:09 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 12:40:52 am
He really was an asshole.

Believe his mantra was flatulence will get you nowhere.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,025
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15694 on: Today at 12:45:29 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 12:40:52 am
He really was an asshole.

He shits all over anything you have achieved though.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,836
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15695 on: Today at 12:54:19 am »
It's absolutely staggering really.

Not only is her success as a qualifier and with her inexperience unprecedented, she dominated the tournament. It's insane.
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15696 on: Today at 12:56:04 am »
I love the way the kept talking about Raducanu and Fernandez when there is also Gauff to throw in there too and she's younger than both of them. What a time for women's tennis if they can keep it up.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,836
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15697 on: Today at 12:58:37 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:56:04 am
I love the way the kept talking about Raducanu and Fernandez when there is also Gauff to throw in there too and she's younger than both of them. What a time for women's tennis if they can keep it up.
Osaka is only 23 too. Hopefully she can get in a good place and get back to her best on the court, maybe these two will help take the spotlight off her and she can do that.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,872
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15698 on: Today at 01:01:43 am »
hope Djokovic doesnt win tomorrow and steal the limelight, make her a dame already, give her the city of London or something too
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,119
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15699 on: Today at 01:06:51 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:56:04 am
I love the way the kept talking about Raducanu and Fernandez when there is also Gauff to throw in there too and she's younger than both of them. What a time for women's tennis if they can keep it up.

Gauff is playing in the women's doubles final tomorrow at the age of 17. Her partner, Caty McNally, herself a junior grand slam champion, is only 19 as well. The future of women's tennis looks very bright indeed.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15700 on: Today at 01:20:39 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:56:04 am
I love the way the kept talking about Raducanu and Fernandez when there is also Gauff to throw in there too and she's younger than both of them. What a time for women's tennis if they can keep it up.

It was a great win for Raducanu tonight it certainly does look like she has amazing future but it's crazy to think she is just getting started. However, whatever happens she always be a legend.
 
You just never know with some these players coming though Gauff is still very young but is yet to break through at the majors. Fernandez was great this past week but she take it in future tournaments

Martina Hingis was great as a teen won 3 majors then burnt out very quickly Sharapova won Wimbledon at 17 and while she had a great career with 5 Major wins she perhaps underwhelmed slightly.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,990
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15701 on: Today at 01:22:55 am »
The matchup between these players at the moment Raducanu has the upper hand but theres no doubt that Fernandez can be in the mix for future slams

The top players at the moment must be wondering what they have to do to beat these 2 young kids.

My guess is theyll over think it and come up short.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15702 on: Today at 01:32:26 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:43:28 pm
No doubt he'll try and interview her if she wins as well. Hope she tells him to piss off.
Careful. Morgan might end up giving her the Meghan Markle treatment. Don't forget, his vitriol against Markle started when she shrugged him off. The prick.

Anyway, congrats to Emma Raducanu. Wish I'd placed a tenner on her to win it all when she was 400/1. Incredible story.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Up
« previous next »
 