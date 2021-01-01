Like fuck it would.



The winner of the fight would be a British lad who's the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World.



Nah, those two have been around for years and have already won world titles before. Plus Lennox Lewis did that like 20 years ago. Raducanu has just achieved what no-one in world tennis - not just no British player, no-one in the world - has ever done. And she's gone from being a nobody to the top of the world game in like three months.