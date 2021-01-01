« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 587605 times)

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15680 on: Today at 12:08:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm
Like fuck it would.

The winner of the fight would be a British lad who's the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Nah, those two have been around for years and have already won world titles before. Plus Lennox Lewis did that like 20 years ago. Raducanu has just achieved what no-one in world tennis - not just no British player, no-one in the world - has ever done. And she's gone from being a nobody to the top of the world game in like three months.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15681 on: Today at 12:11:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:27 am
Hedley Lamarr wasn't too clever either.  :nirnir :rash

He wasnt, but he knew which way the wind blew, unlike you.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,239
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15682 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:08:27 am
Nah, those two have been around for years and have already won world titles before. Plus Lennox Lewis did that like 20 years ago. Raducanu has just achieved what no-one in world tennis - not just no British player, no-one in the world - has ever done. And she's gone from being a nobody to the top of the world game in like three months.
Its one of the all time great sporting performances. In any time or any sport.

The pair are clearly going to be huge stars though.  Fernadez was an incredible fighter
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,989
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15683 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
I guess it doesnt matter has that fight wont be happening this year.

In recent years in an Olympic year its hard to win

But apart from Petchy? (sp) I dont see another contender
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15684 on: Today at 12:16:29 am »
Great match and congrats to both women. Feels like a real generational sporting moment this. Mentality to keep fighting after Wimbledon, composure on and off the court is really special. Incredible
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15685 on: Today at 12:16:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:40 am
Yes, he won SPOTY I'm sure.


Who was his competition? Bet he wasn't up against a teenage tennis player who won a grand slam as a qualifier and was the first female grand slam winner in 44 years, or multiple gold medal-winning Olympians.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15686 on: Today at 12:22:24 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:16:46 am


Who was his competition? Bet he wasn't up against a teenage tennis player who won a grand slam as a qualifier and was the first female grand slam winner in 44 years, or multiple gold medal-winning Olympians.

David Beckham was second and Colin Jackson third. This was in 1999, so I don't think that was a great field exactly.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,118
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15687 on: Today at 12:23:58 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:16:46 am


Who was his competition? Bet he wasn't up against a teenage tennis player who won a grand slam as a qualifier and was the first female grand slam winner in 44 years, or multiple gold medal-winning Olympians.

Runner up that year was David Beckham and third was an over-the-hill Colin Jackson ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • Igor
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15688 on: Today at 12:26:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm
I'd say if Fury v Joshua happened this year that winner would be the winner of SPOTY  as it would be for the Undisputed Heavyweight title.

Apart from the fact it isn't going to happen this year?
Logged
20 and 7

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15689 on: Today at 12:29:25 am »
Just got back from watching my daughter compete in US college tennis tournament and come home to a British Woman winning the US Open. Fucking what a great weekend.

Well dome Emma - what a wonderful young modern British woman
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Up
« previous next »
 