Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15400 on: Today at 10:43:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:41:57 pm
Just as long as you werent parked in my space?

Of course not :D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15401 on: Today at 10:43:49 pm »
Theres barely a single point thats not hard fought.

This is an incredible match
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15402 on: Today at 10:43:49 pm »
Added bonus of Blondie on the changeover
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15403 on: Today at 10:44:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:43:23 pm
Emma's serve is holding up well. Well won game.

She's actually upped her first serve percentage in this set. It was 57% first serves in in the first set, 76% so far in set 2.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15404 on: Today at 10:44:58 pm »
Raducanu first serve is brilliant. Comfortable game in the end but her nose is back in front in the set. I'm glad I stayed in tonight.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15405 on: Today at 10:46:13 pm »
Raducanu is a bully.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15406 on: Today at 10:47:30 pm »
Raducanu believe it?!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15407 on: Today at 10:47:32 pm »
Fucking have that.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15408 on: Today at 10:47:33 pm »
Thatll do.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15409 on: Today at 10:47:34 pm »
Yesssssssss
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15410 on: Today at 10:47:34 pm »
Since dropping her serve, shes been brilliant. Nerves of steel

Go on Emma
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15411 on: Today at 10:47:35 pm »
Wow
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15412 on: Today at 10:47:35 pm »
WOW
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15413 on: Today at 10:47:47 pm »
Wow, what a shot! Shame the camera angle was stupid.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15414 on: Today at 10:47:53 pm »
What a game from Raducanu!!!

Hit Fernandez off the court and then guessed brilliantly on break point.

2 games away!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15415 on: Today at 10:47:54 pm »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15416 on: Today at 10:48:00 pm »
Ridiculous.

And I dont mean the camera angle.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15417 on: Today at 10:48:06 pm »
I am speechless.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15418 on: Today at 10:48:09 pm »
Biggest service game of her life...good god, starts it with an ace
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15419 on: Today at 10:48:14 pm »
Fuck me that was superb.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15420 on: Today at 10:48:22 pm »
Wtf was that camera angle
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15421 on: Today at 10:48:34 pm »
Amazing
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15422 on: Today at 10:48:37 pm »
Its like all of a sudden she found a different gear
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15423 on: Today at 10:48:46 pm »
Yessssss
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15424 on: Today at 10:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:48:22 pm
Wtf was that camera angle

My thoughts exactly on the biggest point of the championship
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15425 on: Today at 10:49:55 pm »
Emma will win this now, she just looks the better player.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15426 on: Today at 10:50:40 pm »
This is so, so good.

77% first serve percentage in this set with 65% of points won behind it. Brilliant.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15427 on: Today at 10:50:46 pm »
The fact she hasn't dropped a set throughout all this is just absolutely mind-boggling.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15428 on: Today at 10:50:47 pm »
I could see early on Raducanu's superior strength and power, good thing i bet on her
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15429 on: Today at 10:50:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:40:06 pm
This guy knows his shit.

Misread that as:-

This guy sits in knows his shit.

 ;D ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15430 on: Today at 10:50:54 pm »
This is just insane...one game to go
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15431 on: Today at 10:50:57 pm »
One game away.  :o
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15432 on: Today at 10:51:00 pm »
Now win this game for the Championship, Emma
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15433 on: Today at 10:51:05 pm »
Deep breaths Emma
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15434 on: Today at 10:51:30 pm »
Raducanu is granite
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15435 on: Today at 10:52:15 pm »
Get it won here, dont serve for it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15436 on: Today at 10:52:23 pm »
She was 2-1 down in this set
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15437 on: Today at 10:52:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:50:47 pm
I could see early on Raducanu's superior strength and power, good thing i bet on her

She is the real deal. Dexterity, footwork, intelligence. Only a top form Osaka is better than her.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15438 on: Today at 10:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:52:23 pm
She was 2-1 down in this set

Every time she's been broken this tournament she's stayed calm, broken back and then broken again to win the set. Ridiculous winning mentality.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15439 on: Today at 10:55:01 pm »
Haha that little smile after a pretty shite overhead :D
