Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15120 on: Today at 05:21:21 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:51:21 am
Raducanu's progress has been much more dominant but Fernandez has defeated the stronger opponents, on paper at least. Raducanu had to come through qualifying so the final will be her 10th match but she has polished them all off in straight sets whereas Fernandez has been involved in some lengthy 3 set battles - I'd guess Raducanu would be the fresher of the two players but I doubt fatigue will be much of a factor.

Just on this point, I looked up their respective routes to the final and despite playing 3 more matches Raducanu has actually spent over an hour less on court than Fernandez so far ;D

Fernandez (73)

R1: 7-6 6-2 v Konjuh (88) in 1:46
R2: 7-5 7-5 v Kanepi (70) in 1:57
R3: 5-7 7-6 6-4 v Osaka (3) in 2:05
R4: 6-4 6-7 6-2 v Kerber (17) in 2:18
QF: 6-3 3-6 7-6 v Svitolina (5) in 2:27
SF: 7-6 4-6 6-4 v Sabalenka (2) in 2:24

Total time on court: 12 hours, 39 minutes

Raducanu (150)

Q1: 6-1 6-2 v Schoofs (285) in 1:01
Q2: 6-3 7-5 v Bolkvadze (167) in 1:39
Q3: 6-1 6-4 v Sherif (96) in 1:15
R1: 6-2 6-3 v Voegele (128) in 1:19
R2: 6-2 6-4 v Zhang (49) in 1:23
R3: 6-0 6-1 v Sorribes Tormo (41) in 1:12
R4: 6-2 6-1 v Rogers (43) in 1:07
QF: 6-3 6-4 v Bencic (12) in 1:25
SF: 6-1 6-4 v Sakkari (18) in 1:25

Total time on court: 11 hours 21 minutes

Also fun to note that Emma could potentially win a grand slam without ever having played a top 10 player on the tour ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15121 on: Today at 06:13:30 am »
19 year old Canadian and 18 year old Brit in the final, also two of the most likeable players in women tennis.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15122 on: Today at 06:19:17 am »
Step aside Olympians.
Offline Kekule

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15123 on: Today at 06:30:18 am »
Remarkable.  An incredibly impressive young woman.

A few days ago Richard Osman (not a Tennis expert of course, but he likes his sport and seems a good judge of character) said that shed be the star of British sport within three years.

He perhaps should have said days, not years!
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15124 on: Today at 06:59:51 am »
What a story!

I know very little bit think Id rather she was playing Sabalenka in the final as then its just another woman whos been around a while to hit through. Fernandez is on an incredible run of her own so something has to give.

What time will the final be? 10pmish on Saturday? Watch this or watch Jeans and Murphy purr over Ronaldos third tap in on MOTD? Its a real dilemma.
Online Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15125 on: Today at 07:06:29 am »
Final starts at 9.00pm on Saturday.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 07:06:36 am »
Wow thats. Just incredible
Offline Pradan

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15127 on: Today at 07:08:07 am »
Well that's Sports Personality of the Year sorted 😁

It's the scorelines which are mind boggling. She's playing this on easy mode.

Think she'll continue with the straight sets theme once more. I like Fernandez, she's a talented girl but Radacanu is a level above in my opinion. Still a bit missing in her game but you look at Radacanu, and she's pretty much the complete package.

Hopefully there will be no issues with nerves. Think that will be the bigger obstacle than the opponent.
Offline Pradan

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15128 on: Today at 07:09:38 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:59:51 am

What time will the final be? 10pmish on Saturday? Watch this or watch Jeans and Murphy purr over Ronaldos third tap in on MOTD? Its a real dilemma.

😄

Usually around 9pm I think.
Offline Pradan

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15129 on: Today at 07:13:44 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:13:30 am
19 year old Canadian and 18 year old Brit in the final, also two of the most likeable players in women tennis.

Big contrast to the last US Open final that shocked everyone. 33 year old Pennetta and a 32 year year old Vinci. That was just dumb, whilst this is the future of tennis just getting started.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15130 on: Today at 07:16:43 am »
Radacanu is now above Serena Williams in the world rankings.

Surreal.
Online Lad

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15131 on: Today at 07:20:35 am »
What a girl ! And that smile, like she actually IS having the time of her life.

Romanian father Chinese mother raised in England since aged 2. All that is good about modern Britain summed up in this girl. Brexiteers will be turning in their graves.
Online amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15132 on: Today at 07:26:40 am »
What glorious news to wake up to.
Offline jillc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15133 on: Today at 07:28:45 am »
She is so amazing, can she go through the whole competition not dropping a set?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15134 on: Today at 08:17:26 am »
If this was a Richard Curtis-type cheesefest movie screenplay , youd just sneer and say yeah right, as if ::) 

Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:28:45 am
She is so amazing, can she go through the whole competition not dropping a set?
Big psychological moment if she does drop a set. Reckon she wont though and will just hit through Fernandez, same as all previous opponents.
Online JackWard33

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15135 on: Today at 08:28:01 am »
Incredible - what a joy she is  I mean not for her opponents shes a bullying shit to them

Thing is she really does look THAT good - theres been nothing flukey about any of it
Offline Rhi

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15136 on: Today at 08:30:27 am »
Amazing stuff. The most impressive grand slam from a British woman in my living memory and shes only 18!

Like Lad says above: a wonderful advert for a modern Britain and shes going to be an absolute star.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15137 on: Today at 08:58:05 am »
Wow. This tournament has been a real sparkplug for women's tennis and this was great news to wake up to.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15138 on: Today at 08:59:42 am »
Made up for her as she seems a lovely person aswell as a monster tennis player.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15139 on: Today at 09:07:03 am »
Echo the comments around Emma. Brilliant news.

What a contrast between the men's & women's tournament. Two great stories in their own right for each finalist.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15140 on: Today at 09:10:45 am »
During Wimbledon Martina Navratilova was commentating on her match and remarked: "Look at her, she walks like a jock."

It was a really interesting turn of phrase. Basically she was saying she's built different - an absolute specimen.
Online clinical

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15141 on: Today at 09:38:28 am »
I was in the county championships as U16 back in the early 2000s and quit due to pressure tennis brings, it's like no other sport imo. It's just you and tension can affect your game so much. What she has done at such a young age is incredible. The next test will be when she's expected to win.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15142 on: Today at 10:52:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:38:28 am
I was in the county championships as U16 back in the early 2000s and quit due to pressure tennis brings, it's like no other sport imo. It's just you and tension can affect your game so much. What she has done at such a young age is incredible. The next test will be when she's expected to win.
Interesting.

Yes, she's playing without expectation right now. She'll never enter a tournament again with such freedom and abandon. She'll also be scrutinised a lot more - opponents and coaches working out her weaknesses, etc.
Online Agent99

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15143 on: Today at 10:59:01 am »
I don't really watch much tennis these days due to the mind game bollocks and the grunting but it's lovely to see both Radacanu and Fernandez just playing the game without any of that shit. I'm sure I've jinxed it now :P
Online B0151?

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15144 on: Today at 11:14:09 am »
Wow. I already knew the score but just watched the replay and got emotional at the ending of that. What an incredible achievement. Up there with any British athletes in my lifetime.

The way she clearly has an ability to dismantle her opponents game is why tennis is such a fascinating sport to me. I'm happy that regardless of what happens in the rest of her career, the first qualifier to get to a Major final. No one can ever take that away from her, maybe no one will ever be able to repeat it.
Online clinical

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15145 on: Today at 12:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:52:12 am
Interesting.

Yes, she's playing without expectation right now. She'll never enter a tournament again with such freedom and abandon. She'll also be scrutinised a lot more - opponents and coaches working out her weaknesses, etc.

It's what seaprates the good from the great. They always bang on about pressure and playing with freedom but it makes such a difference. I reckon she's good enough to overcome it anyway.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15146 on: Today at 12:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:52:12 am
Interesting.

Yes, she's playing without expectation right now. She'll never enter a tournament again with such freedom and abandon. She'll also be scrutinised a lot more - opponents and coaches working out her weaknesses, etc.
I think she has felt the pressure though. She has lost a lot of games at the start of matches and at the end of matches. Once she has played herself into games she has tended to smash the opponents.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15147 on: Today at 12:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:52:12 am
Interesting.

Yes, she's playing without expectation right now. She'll never enter a tournament again with such freedom and abandon. She'll also be scrutinised a lot more - opponents and coaches working out her weaknesses, etc.

Love her interview after the semi-final, when asked if there'd be more pressure on her in the final. She smiled, and said that she's just a qualifier, there's no pressure 😊
Offline scatman

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15148 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm »
Love her, she's brilliant, hopefully she finishes the job tomorrow without dropping a set :D
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15149 on: Today at 01:05:05 pm »
Clearly tennis is so popular in England and most reputable Grand Slam is Wimbledon imo, I can see this thread is always busy compared to NBA/NFL/MLB etc threads.

So why does UK wait almost half a century for a women player to go to the final, any opinions? Why can't they produce new talents like Serbia, Russia, Czech Republic etc. Those countries have more limited budgets and not the infrastracture UK has. Same can be said for male tennis players from UK but at least there was/is Murray who won grand slams in recent years.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15150 on: Today at 01:08:03 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:05:05 pm
Clearly tennis is so popular in England and most reputable Grand Slam is Wimbledon imo, I can see this thread is always busy compared to NBA/NFL/MLB etc threads.

So why does UK wait almost half a century for a women player to go to the final, any opinions? Why can't they produce new talents like Serbia, Russia, Czech Republic etc. Those countries have more limited budgets and not the infrastracture UK has. Same can be said for male tennis players from UK but at least there was/is Murray who won grand slams in recent years.

This is our first female finalist since the late 70s so about 50 years. We had to wait for longer for Murray (about 80 years I think!).

Age old question. We obviously have a bigger budget but Murray was a bit of an anomaly as he took himself off to Spain as a teenager. Something obviously isnt right, not sure if things are improving or this is another one off kind of scenario. We certainly dont churn out the top 50 players like a lot of the Eastern European nations.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15151 on: Today at 01:12:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:08:03 pm
This is our first female finalist since the late 70s so about 50 years. We had to wait for longer for Murray (about 80 years I think!).

Age old question. We obviously have a bigger budget but Murray was a bit of an anomaly as he took himself off to Spain as a teenager. Something obviously isnt right, not sure if things are improving or this is another one off kind of scenario. We certainly dont churn out the top 50 players like a lot of the Eastern European nations.
Exactly and maybe my question should be why despite being on lower budgets and limited conditions, these Eastern European countries are able to keep producing new talents. Australia and US love tennis as well and they have two grand slams too yet somehow they are always short in producing talents as well. USA last had Roddick and Australia had Hewitt and Barty off the top of my head.
Online Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15152 on: Today at 01:13:25 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:05:05 pm
Clearly tennis is so popular in England and most reputable Grand Slam is Wimbledon imo, I can see this thread is always busy compared to NBA/NFL/MLB etc threads.

So why does UK wait almost half a century for a women player to go to the final, any opinions? Why can't they produce new talents like Serbia, Russia, Czech Republic etc. Those countries have more limited budgets and not the infrastracture UK has. Same can be said for male tennis players from UK but at least there was/is Murray who won grand slams in recent years.

I used to live near Wimbledon grounds and its not popular because people play tennis. Its just a tradition, drink some Pimms, eat some strawberries, pop into the village, etc. Facilities still arent that great in the UK. I was a decent tennis player when I was young, but there was no way of getting any proper intensive coaching. All we had were four concrete courts and one coach in our town. Whereas we have plenty of football teams, coaches and academies. Luckily, Raducanu was recognised and she has been given the highest available scholarship for training.
Online Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15153 on: Today at 01:15:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:08:03 pm
This is our first female finalist since the late 70s so about 50 years. We had to wait for longer for Murray (about 80 years I think!).

Age old question. We obviously have a bigger budget but Murray was a bit of an anomaly as he took himself off to Spain as a teenager. Something obviously isnt right, not sure if things are improving or this is another one off kind of scenario. We certainly dont churn out the top 50 players like a lot of the Eastern European nations.

Facilities mate. In Chester, Ive seen tennis courts closed down and houses built on the land. We used to have some clay courts, but now its housing.
