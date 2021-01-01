« previous next »
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15120 on: Today at 05:21:21 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:51:21 am
Raducanu's progress has been much more dominant but Fernandez has defeated the stronger opponents, on paper at least. Raducanu had to come through qualifying so the final will be her 10th match but she has polished them all off in straight sets whereas Fernandez has been involved in some lengthy 3 set battles - I'd guess Raducanu would be the fresher of the two players but I doubt fatigue will be much of a factor.

Just on this point, I looked up their respective routes to the final and despite playing 3 more matches Raducanu has actually spent over an hour less on court than Fernandez so far ;D

Fernandez (73)

R1: 7-6 6-2 v Konjuh (88) in 1:46
R2: 7-5 7-5 v Kanepi (70) in 1:57
R3: 5-7 7-6 6-4 v Osaka (3) in 2:05
R4: 6-4 6-7 6-2 v Kerber (17) in 2:18
QF: 6-3 3-6 7-6 v Svitolina (5) in 2:27
SF: 7-6 4-6 6-4 v Sabalenka (2) in 2:24

Total time on court: 12 hours, 39 minutes

Raducanu (150)

Q1: 6-1 6-2 v Schoofs (285) in 1:01
Q2: 6-3 7-5 v Bolkvadze (167) in 1:39
Q3: 6-1 6-4 v Sherif (96) in 1:15
R1: 6-2 6-3 v Voegele (128) in 1:19
R2: 6-2 6-4 v Zhang (49) in 1:23
R3: 6-0 6-1 v Sorribes Tormo (41) in 1:12
R4: 6-2 6-1 v Rogers (43) in 1:07
QF: 6-3 6-4 v Bencic (12) in 1:25
SF: 6-1 6-4 v Sakkari (18) in 1:25

Total time on court: 11 hours 21 minutes

Also fun to note that Emma could potentially win a grand slam without ever having played a top 10 player on the tour ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15121 on: Today at 06:13:30 am »
19 year old Canadian and 18 year old Brit in the final, also two of the most likeable players in women tennis.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15122 on: Today at 06:19:17 am »
Step aside Olympians.
Online Kekule

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15123 on: Today at 06:30:18 am »
Remarkable.  An incredibly impressive young woman.

A few days ago Richard Osman (not a Tennis expert of course, but he likes his sport and seems a good judge of character) said that shed be the star of British sport within three years.

He perhaps should have said days, not years!
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15124 on: Today at 06:59:51 am »
What a story!

I know very little bit think Id rather she was playing Sabalenka in the final as then its just another woman whos been around a while to hit through. Fernandez is on an incredible run of her own so something has to give.

What time will the final be? 10pmish on Saturday? Watch this or watch Jeans and Murphy purr over Ronaldos third tap in on MOTD? Its a real dilemma.
Online Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15125 on: Today at 07:06:29 am »
Final starts at 9.00pm on Saturday.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 07:06:36 am »
Wow thats. Just incredible
Online Pradan

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15127 on: Today at 07:08:07 am »
Well that's Sports Personality of the Year sorted 😁

It's the scorelines which are mind boggling. She's playing this on easy mode.

Think she'll continue with the straight sets theme once more. I like Fernandez, she's a talented girl but Radacanu is a level above in my opinion. Still a bit missing in her game but you look at Radacanu, and she's pretty much the complete package.

Hopefully there will be no issues with nerves. Think that will be the bigger obstacle than the opponent.
Online Pradan

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15128 on: Today at 07:09:38 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:59:51 am

What time will the final be? 10pmish on Saturday? Watch this or watch Jeans and Murphy purr over Ronaldos third tap in on MOTD? Its a real dilemma.

😄

Usually around 9pm I think.
Online Pradan

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15129 on: Today at 07:13:44 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:13:30 am
19 year old Canadian and 18 year old Brit in the final, also two of the most likeable players in women tennis.

Big contrast to the last US Open final that shocked everyone. 33 year old Pennetta and a 32 year year old Vinci. That was just dumb, whilst this is the future of tennis just getting started.
