Raducanu's progress has been much more dominant but Fernandez has defeated the stronger opponents, on paper at least. Raducanu had to come through qualifying so the final will be her 10th match but she has polished them all off in straight sets whereas Fernandez has been involved in some lengthy 3 set battles - I'd guess Raducanu would be the fresher of the two players but I doubt fatigue will be much of a factor.



Just on this point, I looked up their respective routes to the final and despite playing 3 more matches Raducanu has actually spent over an hour less on court than Fernandez so farFernandez (73)R1: 7-6 6-2 v Konjuh (88) in 1:46R2: 7-5 7-5 v Kanepi (70) in 1:57R3: 5-7 7-6 6-4 v Osaka (3) in 2:05R4: 6-4 6-7 6-2 v Kerber (17) in 2:18QF: 6-3 3-6 7-6 v Svitolina (5) in 2:27SF: 7-6 4-6 6-4 v Sabalenka (2) in 2:24Total time on court: 12 hours, 39 minutesRaducanu (150)Q1: 6-1 6-2 v Schoofs (285) in 1:01Q2: 6-3 7-5 v Bolkvadze (167) in 1:39Q3: 6-1 6-4 v Sherif (96) in 1:15R1: 6-2 6-3 v Voegele (128) in 1:19R2: 6-2 6-4 v Zhang (49) in 1:23R3: 6-0 6-1 v Sorribes Tormo (41) in 1:12R4: 6-2 6-1 v Rogers (43) in 1:07QF: 6-3 6-4 v Bencic (12) in 1:25SF: 6-1 6-4 v Sakkari (18) in 1:25Total time on court: 11 hours 21 minutesAlso fun to note that Emma could potentially win a grand slam without ever having played a top 10 player on the tour