Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:42:20 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:38:52 am
Yeah not sure what's going on, definitely behind yours. Can you save me the hassle of staying up and let me know if Radicanu made it to the final?

My stream is already showing the Aussie Open.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:43:51 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:42:20 am
My stream is already showing the Aussie Open.

Lol
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:53:00 am
Second set Sabalenka!

Going to be a late one waiting for Raducanu.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:58:51 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:53:00 am
Second set Sabalenka!

Going to be a late one waiting for Raducanu.

Indeed... fortunately for me I live in Australia so its only 11:00am here
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:01:06 am
Could not call this match

Sabalenka has the power but can meltdown
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:20:36 am
Fernandez breaks! She's 2 games away from the final!
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:20:42 am
Wow
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:26:23 am
Break back
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:26:50 am
And Sabalenka immediately breaks back! Still they can't be separated.

Really struggling to call this. I'm maybe leaning slightly towards Fernandez purely because Sabalenka has the capacity to beat herself.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:36:33 am
What the fuck is that double fault from Sabalenka! :o

0-30, Fernandez 2 points away...

AND ANOTHER DOUBLE FAULT!

Three match points!
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:38:31 am
GAME, SET AND MATCH FERNANDEZ!

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:26:50 am
Sabalenka has the capacity to beat herself.

Bloody hell, what an awful final game from Sabalenka. An absolute implosion!
Offline Bobinhood

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:49:14 am
the kid pysched her out :)  I'm telling ya, 'The 90 lb Wall of Silence" not a sound is heard but the ball just keeps coming back.  and then the cartoon character "happy bunny skip"   ;D 100% mind melt

Im gonna do that at work tomorrow  ;D  "Hell was that bob?"  "My HB Skip its a new routine im doin, really gets the blood flowing'"

well done to the kid. I hope the british kid wins too and that'll be awesome.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:14:48 am
And now for the main event
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:14:52 am
Come on Emma.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:27:21 am
Early break for Emma
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:33:51 am
Raducanu 3-0 up. She took her first break point on Sakkari's serve.

Raducanu has saved 7 break points in her first two service games :o

She plays the big points so well.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:42:20 am
And there's the double break, 4-0 Raducanu.

This is incredible.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:55:21 am
First set Raducanu, 6-1 in just 36 minutes.

Sakkari hasn't turned up yet but how often have we said that about Emma's opponents in the past couple of weeks?
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:04:59 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:55:21 am
First set Raducanu, 6-1 in just 36 minutes.

Sakkari hasn't turned up yet but how often have we said that about Emma's opponents in the past couple of weeks?

This is equally incredible and nerve racking to watch.

She plays with zero fear which I love.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:06:16 am
And there's the break for Raducanu in the second set!

The errors keep on flowing from Sakkari's racket.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:07:04 am
Could get ugly for Sakkari very quickly
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:16:02 am
Big hold for Sakkari from 15-40, think the match would have been over if Raducanu had got the double break.

Important for Emma to hold now and keep the pressure on.

Edit: And she holds to love, no fuss whatsoever. Love it.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:19:21 am
Easy hold for Emma.

Pressure is kept right on
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:23:52 am
Hanging on by a thread
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:29:05 am
Sakkari saves 5 break points to hold, 4-3 in the 2nd set. She's just about hanging on.

Same drill again Emma, another swift hold would be lovely.

Edit: Another solid hold despite some bellends in the crowd shouting out during her service motion. One game away...
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:37:34 am
Here we go then. Raducanu to serve for a place in the US Open final.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:37:58 am
Ok

Serving for the match

Game face on
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:41:17 am
Two match points...
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:42:02 am
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:43:04 am
This is incredible. One of greatest sporting stories of the year.

Its almost unbelievable.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:43:15 am
Outstanding.
Offline WEST HAM PAUL

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:46:35 am
Wow Fantastic

Amazing achievement

Love to see her win it
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:50:52 am
She has some steel and I love how she plays.

She is constantly on the front foot and speaks so eloquently.

A qualifier in a GS Final.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:51:21 am
Emma Raducanu, at the age of 18, on her US Open debut, makes the final without even dropping a set! She's making it look easy! What a remarkably talented young woman.

Two teenagers in the final is an incredible story. Who is the favourite?! I genuinely have no idea.

Raducanu's progress has been much more dominant but Fernandez has defeated the stronger opponents, on paper at least. Raducanu had to come through qualifying so the final will be her 10th match but she has polished them all off in straight sets whereas Fernandez has been involved in some lengthy 3 set battles - I'd guess Raducanu would be the fresher of the two players but I doubt fatigue will be much of a factor.

Fernandez is the only other player in the draw who has shown similar mental fortitude to Raducanu in the big moments and she is incredibly awkward to play against but Raducanu has been making all her opponents look rubbish.

The crowd support will probably be a roughly even split. I think it'll all come down to who handles the occasion better.

Can't wait.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:51:29 am
Wonderful moment when Emma made sure a young girl got her towel at the end
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:56:04 am

Pressed on the expectations for Saturdays final, Raducanu keeps it short: Is there any expectation? Im a qualifier so technically theres no pressure on me.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:59:23 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:56:04 am
Pressed on the expectations for Saturdays final, Raducanu keeps it short: Is there any expectation? Im a qualifier so technically theres no pressure on me.

I hope she plays with that attitude!

If you go purely by rankings then of course Fernandez is the favourite, at the lofty heights of 73 in the world compared to Raducanu's 150, but I think it's safe to say that it's not quite that simple of the evidence of the past couple of weeks ;D
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 05:03:52 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:59:23 am
I hope she plays with that attitude!

If you go purely by rankings then of course Fernandez is the favourite, at the lofty heights of 73 in the world compared to Raducanu's 150, but I think it's safe to say that it's not quite that simple of the evidence of the past couple of weeks ;D

Totally agree.

She plays so attacking and also intelligently.

Brilliant to see after the unfortunate event at Wimbledon and some of the shit press that followed.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 05:09:26 am
Shes brilliant. Very likeable personality. Cant wait for the final.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 05:10:42 am
My god. Unreal. There isnt a bookie thatd even given you a price on this being the final before the tournament.
