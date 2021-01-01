Emma Raducanu, at the age of 18, on her US Open debut, makes the final without even dropping a set! She's making it look easy! What a remarkably talented young woman.



Two teenagers in the final is an incredible story. Who is the favourite?! I genuinely have no idea.



Raducanu's progress has been much more dominant but Fernandez has defeated the stronger opponents, on paper at least. Raducanu had to come through qualifying so the final will be her 10th match but she has polished them all off in straight sets whereas Fernandez has been involved in some lengthy 3 set battles - I'd guess Raducanu would be the fresher of the two players but I doubt fatigue will be much of a factor.



Fernandez is the only other player in the draw who has shown similar mental fortitude to Raducanu in the big moments and she is incredibly awkward to play against but Raducanu has been making all her opponents look rubbish.



The crowd support will probably be a roughly even split. I think it'll all come down to who handles the occasion better.



Can't wait.