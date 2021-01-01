« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15080 on: Today at 01:42:20 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:38:52 am
Yeah not sure what's going on, definitely behind yours. Can you save me the hassle of staying up and let me know if Radicanu made it to the final?

My stream is already showing the Aussie Open.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15081 on: Today at 01:43:51 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:42:20 am
My stream is already showing the Aussie Open.

Lol
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15082 on: Today at 01:53:00 am »
Second set Sabalenka!

Going to be a late one waiting for Raducanu.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15083 on: Today at 01:58:51 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:53:00 am
Second set Sabalenka!

Going to be a late one waiting for Raducanu.

Indeed... fortunately for me I live in Australia so its only 11:00am here
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15084 on: Today at 02:01:06 am »
Could not call this match

Sabalenka has the power but can meltdown
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15085 on: Today at 02:20:36 am »
Fernandez breaks! She's 2 games away from the final!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15086 on: Today at 02:20:42 am »
Wow
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15087 on: Today at 02:26:23 am »
Break back
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15088 on: Today at 02:26:50 am »
And Sabalenka immediately breaks back! Still they can't be separated.

Really struggling to call this. I'm maybe leaning slightly towards Fernandez purely because Sabalenka has the capacity to beat herself.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15089 on: Today at 02:36:33 am »
What the fuck is that double fault from Sabalenka! :o

0-30, Fernandez 2 points away...

AND ANOTHER DOUBLE FAULT!

Three match points!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15090 on: Today at 02:38:31 am »
GAME, SET AND MATCH FERNANDEZ!

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:26:50 am
Sabalenka has the capacity to beat herself.

Bloody hell, what an awful final game from Sabalenka. An absolute implosion!
