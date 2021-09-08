« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 578938 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,815
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15040 on: September 8, 2021, 08:09:27 pm »
She is giving an amazing answer to those who described her as a bottler at Wimbledon, I really respect the way she has come back from that over the top reaction. She seems to get so much enjoyment from playing, and that's always a pleasure to watch no matter what the sport. She has to have an incredible chance surely?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15041 on: September 8, 2021, 08:15:48 pm »
Yes, I'm sure the likes of Piers Moron are still just waiting to twist the knife if she doesn't win the US open though, because that's what they do. I love her game, it's so un-stressy, so calm, after years of British players (average, good, and even great - in Murray's case), who put me through the wringer. That bit might still be to come! :D

Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15042 on: September 8, 2021, 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September  8, 2021, 06:37:57 pm
Superb.
Think Pliskova would be better for her?

Personally hope Sakkari wins tonight. She is pretty all out and is a good ball striker, but that constant intensity she has can work against her at times. I can imagine Raducanu being the more composed of the two on the occasion and having the edge.

Pliskova could be a danger. She is in a good place and did just reach the Wimbledon final. I don't know how well she is playing over the last week, but if her first strike of the return and serve is firing like it can, she can take the match away from Raducanu pretty easily.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,142
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15043 on: September 8, 2021, 09:47:15 pm »
Was she always destined to be this good? Usually you hear about these players in juniors but I dont recall hearing much, if anything about her, in years past. But then 2020 was 2020
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,265
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15044 on: September 8, 2021, 09:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  5, 2021, 09:18:38 pm
If she's not up for it then maybe she shouldn't have entered the tournament.

Just revisiting this beauty. :D
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,193
  • JFT96
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15045 on: September 8, 2021, 09:55:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September  8, 2021, 09:51:45 pm
Just revisiting this beauty. :D

:lmao

Prize money for semi finalists is $675,000. More than I've earnt in my life time so far, still would struggle to buy her a flat in London though ;)
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15046 on: September 8, 2021, 10:04:28 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on September  8, 2021, 09:47:15 pm
Was she always destined to be this good? Usually you hear about these players in juniors but I dont recall hearing much, if anything about her, in years past. But then 2020 was 2020

I had not heard anything of her myself. It has come pretty unexpected.

She has made some big changes to her game over the last year which is reaping rewards. Petchey has worked with her a bit and made some adjustments to her technique. Good to see him get out of the commentary booth and get into coaching once again as he does have a great knowledge of the game.

Here is an article on her progression over the last year. Copied it myself as it's behind a paywall on the Telegraph.

-----

Emma Raducanu is one of only a handful of women  along with Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles and Chris Evert  to reach the fourth round of both their first two majors. And how extraordinarily different those fourth-round matches were.

Against Alja Tomljanovic at Wimbledon, Raducanu was forced to retire with breathing difficulties while trailing 6-4, 3-0. She later ascribed this hiccup to an accumulation of excitement and buzz. Also, Tomljanovic made the rallies long and draining, and Raducanu admitted afterwards that The biggest learning was how physically behind I am.

So what happened on Monday at the US Open? Raducanu ousted Shelby Rogers  a tall American whose ranking and game style are all but identical to Tomljanovics  for the loss of just three games. Now, thats what you call progress. But how has she made such dramatic strides in the space of just two months?

Coaching shift
The most visible change has been the hiring of Andrew Richardson as Raducanus new coach. After such a strong run at Wimbledon, this came as a surprise. You might have expected her to stick with the more experienced Nigel Sears, who previously worked with French Open champion Ana Ivanovic among others

But then Richardson and Raducanu go back a long way. He was working with her at Bromley Tennis Centre around six or seven years ago, just as she was beginning to emerge as a junior phenomenon. Richardsons familiar face was intended to offset the stress of her first trip abroad as a fully-fledged professional. And the gamble seems to have worked.

Andrew is a very calming character, Raducanu said after her third-round win over Sara Sorribes Tormo. If Im getting intense or too fired up or expect too much from myself, hes very, very good at just relaxing me and reassuring me.

The other members of her immediate team are agent Chris Helliar and physio Will Herbert, who was described by one associate as funny and good to be around. Together, this close-knit group has kept the good vibes flowing.

Physical confidence
Its been hard to assess the level of Raducanus endurance since she arrived in New York. Her longest match to date came in the second round of qualifying. And even that only lasted 97 minutes.

Still, those qualifying rounds were played in stifling humidity, and the fact that Raducanu never wobbled showed her progression. Only a fortnight earlier, she had been forced to retire from a match in Landisville, Pennsylvania, with heat exhaustion.

Her physique is superb, said Jez Green, the experienced British fitness trainer who has worked with Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev. I believe she has done a lot of work on her fitness over the years. As for the retirement at Wimbledon, I was only looking on from the outside, but my impression was that the magnitude of the situation got to her more than the physicality of the match.

At that stage, she didnt quite know the standards expected. But she is highly intelligent and she learned quickly. Now, after playing several tournaments across America in the build-up to the US Open, she feels more confident in her body and her game. And when youre confident you ride the wave and dont question anything.

Technical progression
As the former British No1 Mark Petchey explained in Mondays Daily Telegraph, Raducanus game has not existed in its present state for long. You only have to go back to June 2020 to find her hitting her serve from the infamous waiters tray position  where the strings point to the sky as the racket goes back  and struggling for shape and control on her forehand.

During a five-month coaching stint last year, Petchey adjusted the position of her elbow on the forehand, and encouraged her to use a slightly longer racket. At Wimbledon, though, the most eye-catching element of her game was her backhand. It is the shot she has been most comfortable with for years.

Only during the last few weeks have Raducanu and Richardson worked on developing her forehand into a weapon. In New York, she has improved that shot to the point where she can bully.

As a project, Raducanus six-week American trip has been well conceived and brilliantly executed. She began with a WTA tournament in San Jose, picking up a defeat against world No51 Shuai Zhang but gaining useful information about the level required

Then it was on to two second-tier, Challenger-type events where the opposition was weaker and she could build her fitness by playing matches on consecutive days.

Having played like four, five weeks on the tour now, I think that with each week I'm getting more and more accustomed to the physical demands of playing at this level, said Raducanu after the Sorribes Tormo win. I think I'm playing better tennis here than at Wimbledon.
« Last Edit: September 8, 2021, 10:13:40 pm by Pradan »
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15047 on: September 8, 2021, 10:32:30 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on September  8, 2021, 09:47:15 pm
Was she always destined to be this good? Usually you hear about these players in juniors but I dont recall hearing much, if anything about her, in years past. But then 2020 was 2020

First saw her play at those 'Battle of the Brits' exhibitions that Jamie Murray put together last year to give British players some reasonably competitive matches during the pandemic. I thought she looked promising but I didn't think much of it given the standard of the opposition she played and the fact it wasn't really a serious event.

I don't think anyone predicted her to be at this level so early in her career but the pandemic and the cancellation of a lot events on the tours below ATP/WTA level means a number of younger players who would normally have been building up their rankings at those lower tier events instead stayed at home and are just now bursting onto the scene.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline jizzspunk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15048 on: September 8, 2021, 10:55:57 pm »
She was touted as a potential top 100 player a couple of years ago..has been on a LTA support programme..played in a few junior slams..hasn't overplayed in junior competition tennis in general..but been around the national tennis centres for sure
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,458
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15049 on: September 8, 2021, 11:12:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September  8, 2021, 09:51:45 pm
Just revisiting this beauty. :D

I imagine Barney had put a bet on her to win at that time.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,265
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15050 on: September 8, 2021, 11:14:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  8, 2021, 11:12:09 pm
I imagine Barney had put a bet on her to win at that time.

Thats a fair point. :D
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15051 on: Yesterday at 01:38:44 am »
Demolition job by Sakkari on Pliskova. She'll be Raducanu's toughest opponent yet.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,185
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15052 on: Yesterday at 06:00:37 am »
Czech tennis fans probably hate Sakkari now, she kicked out Pliskova, Siniakova and Kvitova on her way to the semi's.
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15053 on: Yesterday at 08:49:23 am »
Her match will be around 2am tonight. Think I'll pass on that.

Good luck to her. Hopefully wake up to some good news.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15054 on: Yesterday at 08:53:35 am »
Pliskova doing the most Pliskova things. Just rubbish.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15055 on: Yesterday at 09:51:53 am »
Sabalenka will never have a better chance of winning one. Reckon this is where the teenagers are sent packing.
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15056 on: Yesterday at 10:23:39 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:51:53 am
Sabalenka will never have a better chance of winning one. Reckon this is where the teenagers are sent packing.

Yeh to be fair Sabalenka in top form should cruise this. If this was your routine WTA tour event, she would have no issues.

She's another with a questionable Grand Slam mentality over the last few years. She'll be up against players who could be more free, and that could trip her up if she feels the pressure.

If her head is right, there is no looking past her. She deserves a Slam considering the level she has performed over the last few years.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,185
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15057 on: Yesterday at 05:22:56 pm »
There hasn't been a consistent winner of grand slams in women's tennis since Serena. Muguruza, Halep all gave false hopes. Osaka was the one that looked like she had all the tools and looks like now she is on edge of retiring. I mean even Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens had a chance to win a grand slam because there was noone who is even moderaty consistent.

I hope Leylah Fernandez could become that next one.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,166
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15058 on: Yesterday at 05:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on September  8, 2021, 01:02:05 pm
Is this not a damning indictment on British women's tennis?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/58477231

2 good grand slams and British number one.

Thats how the rankings work though, based on annual performances, where GS points are greater than any other tournament (doubles each level from Challenger 125). So a couple of decent slams earns the same as getting to the same stage in 16 ATP/WTF 250 tournaments and so on.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15059 on: Yesterday at 05:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:31:13 pm
Thats how the rankings work though, based on annual performances, where GS points are greater than any other tournament (doubles each level from Challenger 125). So a couple of decent slams earns the same as getting to the same stage in 16 ATP/WTF 250 tournaments and so on.

Yep, it's how Serena Williams stayed world number 1 for ages through her 30s whilst playing about 8 tournaments a year.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,166
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15060 on: Yesterday at 05:58:19 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on September  8, 2021, 09:47:15 pm
Was she always destined to be this good? Usually you hear about these players in juniors but I dont recall hearing much, if anything about her, in years past. But then 2020 was 2020

From what Ive read, she prioritised her education (her peak junior ranking was 20) and she thinks doing that has helped her with the tactical battles during matches. Ive just checked and she played 90 juniors matches with 71 wins, which is the same number of wins in her professional career (including ITF) so far from 93 games. Although, I think those numbers dont include her recent win, so she may now have passed her junior record for wins.

From the stats, Hard Courts are her favourite surface, so US/Aus could be her best chance for a GS.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,166
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15061 on: Yesterday at 06:13:17 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:33:33 pm
Yep, it's how Serena Williams stayed world number 1 for ages through her 30s whilst playing about 8 tournaments a year.

Yep, and dont they only use the best 16 results too, so doing well in a few GS and ATP/WTA 1000 tournaments could get you more points than winning 16 ATP/WTA 500 tournaments.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,678
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15062 on: Yesterday at 06:20:37 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:33:33 pm
Yep, it's how Serena Williams stayed world number 1 for ages through her 30s whilst playing about 8 tournaments a year.

She is a freak of nature. How often do you see a women tennis player with so much power? If she is down 0-40 she would serve up 4 aces to win the game.

She being on a decline is actually good for tennis viewership at least from my point of view. No longer do we watch a grand slam and say shes going to win it. Now there are more players out there who could win a grand slam which makes every match more exciting.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,166
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15063 on: Yesterday at 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 06:20:37 pm
She is a freak of nature. How often do you see a women tennis player with so much power? If she is down 0-40 she would serve up 4 aces to win the game.

She being on a decline is actually good for tennis viewership at least from my point of view. No longer do we watch a grand slam and say shes going to win it. Now there are more players out there who could win a grand slam which makes every match more exciting.

I wouldnt say she was a freak of nature. She worked hard on that power and physique to dominate tennis. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SC0T5nvTLo
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15064 on: Yesterday at 08:28:19 pm »
We're guaranteed a British champion in the men's doubles! Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have just joined Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram in the final.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,966
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15065 on: Today at 12:26:01 am »
Sabalenka  out powering Fernandez at the moment
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15066 on: Today at 12:39:33 am »
And just like that we're back on serve after Sabalenka double faults on break point.

We've already seen that she has the game to blow Fernandez away but there are big questions about her temperament at this stage of a slam that she needs to answer. Huge credit to Fernandez for staying in touch so far.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,966
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15067 on: Today at 12:39:37 am »
And just like that were back on serve.

After making every first serve in her first 3 services games, Sabalenka has a nightmare game with 2 double faults
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,966
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15068 on: Today at 12:41:56 am »
Haha TheShankleyGates

Both releasing our inner Dan Maskell :)
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,882
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15069 on: Today at 12:43:45 am »
Sabalenka's ground strokes are too strong.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,281
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15070 on: Today at 12:45:32 am »
The kid was nervous to start but shes already making a game of it. Love it.

and no screaming lol
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15071 on: Today at 01:10:15 am »
Take nothing away from Fernandez but I can't believe Sabalenka has lost that set after being 4-1 up and dominating. Have to say she's choked in the big moments in that first set.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,966
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15072 on: Today at 01:10:22 am »
Crazy first set
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,281
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15073 on: Today at 01:11:31 am »
Spank you very much! 1-0 from 1-4.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Up
« previous next »
 