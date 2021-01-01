« previous next »
She is giving an amazing answer to those who described her as a bottler at Wimbledon, I really respect the way she has come back from that over the top reaction. She seems to get so much enjoyment from playing, and that's always a pleasure to watch no matter what the sport. She has to have an incredible chance surely?  :o
Yes, I'm sure the likes of Piers Moron are still just waiting to twist the knife if she doesn't win the US open though, because that's what they do. I love her game, it's so un-stressy, so calm, after years of British players (average, good, and even great - in Murray's case), who put me through the wringer. That bit might still be to come! :D

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:37:57 pm
Superb.
Think Pliskova would be better for her?

Personally hope Sakkari wins tonight. She is pretty all out and is a good ball striker, but that constant intensity she has can work against her at times. I can imagine Raducanu being the more composed of the two on the occasion and having the edge.

Pliskova could be a danger. She is in a good place and did just reach the Wimbledon final. I don't know how well she is playing over the last week, but if her first strike of the return and serve is firing like it can, she can take the match away from Raducanu pretty easily.
Was she always destined to be this good? Usually you hear about these players in juniors but I dont recall hearing much, if anything about her, in years past. But then 2020 was 2020
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  5, 2021, 09:18:38 pm
If she's not up for it then maybe she shouldn't have entered the tournament.

Just revisiting this beauty. :D
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:51:45 pm
Just revisiting this beauty. :D

:lmao

Prize money for semi finalists is $675,000. More than I've earnt in my life time so far, still would struggle to buy her a flat in London though ;)
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm
Was she always destined to be this good? Usually you hear about these players in juniors but I dont recall hearing much, if anything about her, in years past. But then 2020 was 2020

I had not heard anything of her myself. It has come pretty unexpected.

She has made some big changes to her game over the last year which is reaping rewards. Petchey has worked with her a bit and made some adjustments to her technique. Good to see him get out of the commentary booth and get into coaching once again as he does have a great knowledge of the game.

Here is an article on her progression over the last year. Copied it myself as it's behind a paywall on the Telegraph.

Emma Raducanu is one of only a handful of women  along with Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles and Chris Evert  to reach the fourth round of both their first two majors. And how extraordinarily different those fourth-round matches were.

Against Alja Tomljanovic at Wimbledon, Raducanu was forced to retire with breathing difficulties while trailing 6-4, 3-0. She later ascribed this hiccup to an accumulation of excitement and buzz. Also, Tomljanovic made the rallies long and draining, and Raducanu admitted afterwards that The biggest learning was how physically behind I am.

So what happened on Monday at the US Open? Raducanu ousted Shelby Rogers  a tall American whose ranking and game style are all but identical to Tomljanovics  for the loss of just three games. Now, thats what you call progress. But how has she made such dramatic strides in the space of just two months?

Coaching shift
The most visible change has been the hiring of Andrew Richardson as Raducanus new coach. After such a strong run at Wimbledon, this came as a surprise. You might have expected her to stick with the more experienced Nigel Sears, who previously worked with French Open champion Ana Ivanovic among others

But then Richardson and Raducanu go back a long way. He was working with her at Bromley Tennis Centre around six or seven years ago, just as she was beginning to emerge as a junior phenomenon. Richardsons familiar face was intended to offset the stress of her first trip abroad as a fully-fledged professional. And the gamble seems to have worked.

Andrew is a very calming character, Raducanu said after her third-round win over Sara Sorribes Tormo. If Im getting intense or too fired up or expect too much from myself, hes very, very good at just relaxing me and reassuring me.

The other members of her immediate team are agent Chris Helliar and physio Will Herbert, who was described by one associate as funny and good to be around. Together, this close-knit group has kept the good vibes flowing.

Physical confidence
Its been hard to assess the level of Raducanus endurance since she arrived in New York. Her longest match to date came in the second round of qualifying. And even that only lasted 97 minutes.

Still, those qualifying rounds were played in stifling humidity, and the fact that Raducanu never wobbled showed her progression. Only a fortnight earlier, she had been forced to retire from a match in Landisville, Pennsylvania, with heat exhaustion.

Her physique is superb, said Jez Green, the experienced British fitness trainer who has worked with Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev. I believe she has done a lot of work on her fitness over the years. As for the retirement at Wimbledon, I was only looking on from the outside, but my impression was that the magnitude of the situation got to her more than the physicality of the match.

At that stage, she didnt quite know the standards expected. But she is highly intelligent and she learned quickly. Now, after playing several tournaments across America in the build-up to the US Open, she feels more confident in her body and her game. And when youre confident you ride the wave and dont question anything.

Technical progression
As the former British No1 Mark Petchey explained in Mondays Daily Telegraph, Raducanus game has not existed in its present state for long. You only have to go back to June 2020 to find her hitting her serve from the infamous waiters tray position  where the strings point to the sky as the racket goes back  and struggling for shape and control on her forehand.

During a five-month coaching stint last year, Petchey adjusted the position of her elbow on the forehand, and encouraged her to use a slightly longer racket. At Wimbledon, though, the most eye-catching element of her game was her backhand. It is the shot she has been most comfortable with for years.

Only during the last few weeks have Raducanu and Richardson worked on developing her forehand into a weapon. In New York, she has improved that shot to the point where she can bully.

As a project, Raducanus six-week American trip has been well conceived and brilliantly executed. She began with a WTA tournament in San Jose, picking up a defeat against world No51 Shuai Zhang but gaining useful information about the level required

Then it was on to two second-tier, Challenger-type events where the opposition was weaker and she could build her fitness by playing matches on consecutive days.

Having played like four, five weeks on the tour now, I think that with each week I'm getting more and more accustomed to the physical demands of playing at this level, said Raducanu after the Sorribes Tormo win. I think I'm playing better tennis here than at Wimbledon.
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm
Was she always destined to be this good? Usually you hear about these players in juniors but I dont recall hearing much, if anything about her, in years past. But then 2020 was 2020

First saw her play at those 'Battle of the Brits' exhibitions that Jamie Murray put together last year to give British players some reasonably competitive matches during the pandemic. I thought she looked promising but I didn't think much of it given the standard of the opposition she played and the fact it wasn't really a serious event.

I don't think anyone predicted her to be at this level so early in her career but the pandemic and the cancellation of a lot events on the tours below ATP/WTA level means a number of younger players who would normally have been building up their rankings at those lower tier events instead stayed at home and are just now bursting onto the scene.
She was touted as a potential top 100 player a couple of years ago..has been on a LTA support programme..played in a few junior slams..hasn't overplayed in junior competition tennis in general..but been around the national tennis centres for sure
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:51:45 pm
Just revisiting this beauty. :D

I imagine Barney had put a bet on her to win at that time.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
I imagine Barney had put a bet on her to win at that time.

Thats a fair point. :D
Demolition job by Sakkari on Pliskova. She'll be Raducanu's toughest opponent yet.
Czech tennis fans probably hate Sakkari now, she kicked out Pliskova, Siniakova and Kvitova on her way to the semi's.
Her match will be around 2am tonight. Think I'll pass on that.

Good luck to her. Hopefully wake up to some good news.
Pliskova doing the most Pliskova things. Just rubbish.
Sabalenka will never have a better chance of winning one. Reckon this is where the teenagers are sent packing.
