Pradan

  Reply #14960 on: Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14960 on: Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm »
Fernandez on a roll here.

Svitolina doing her thing at a Grand Slam.
RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14961 on: Yesterday at 08:58:50 pm
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
Fernandez on a roll here.

Svitolina doing her thing at a Grand Slam.

Fernandez-Raducanu would be a dream final.

Fernandez must be the only woman I know who uses eastern grip.
TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,031
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14962 on: Yesterday at 09:39:50 pm
Loving watching Fernandez play. No fear whatsoever.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14963 on: Yesterday at 10:21:08 pm
Go on Fernandez!
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14964 on: Yesterday at 10:25:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:18:53 pm
Medvedev looking good again. Been the oustanding men's player this tournament so far.
Still going to be Novak's tournament though no?
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14965 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
Svitolina will rue that for ages. Awful, awful volley at 5-5 in the tie break. Totally snatched at it and didn't do anywhere near enough with it. Still a heck of a pass but never should've had a chance.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14966 on: Yesterday at 10:27:03 pm
Well done Leylah!
TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,031
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14967 on: Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm
Fernandez is through to the semi finals! That's Osaka, Kerber and now Svitolina on her hit list. Absolutely incredible.

This is the slam of the teenagers.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14968 on: Yesterday at 10:28:17 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm
Fernandez is through to the semi finals! That's Osaka, Kerber and now Svitolina on her hit list. Absolutely incredible.

This is the slam of the teenagers.
Great for women's tennis. Much more interesting than the men's side :)
Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14969 on: Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm
Svitolina should do herself a favor and skip the Grand Slams.

Constant letdown after letdown

She doesn't have the game at all when it comes to the crunch time in the Slams.
RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14970 on: Today at 11:58:19 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:39:50 pm
Loving watching Fernandez play. No fear whatsoever.

Likewise with Raducanu.  Osaka was very interesting in her earlier Futures Tour career where she would just whacked the ball hard and fast at you to bowl you over.

Young players tend to have no fear and focus on their own game.
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14971 on: Today at 12:11:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:25:30 pm
Still going to be Novak's tournament though no?

Hopefully not. Can't stand seeing this idiot winning a Grand Slam.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14972 on: Today at 12:16:35 pm
Medvedev is preserving energy at least, that's critical to have a chance against Djokovic. You don't want to be going into the final with over 25 sets in your legs.
Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14973 on: Today at 01:02:05 pm
Is this not a damning indictment on British women's tennis?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/58477231

Quote
On Raducanu:
Now the teenager is set to rise well into the world's top 100 and could even move into the top 50 and become the British women's number one - overhauling Johanna Konta and Heather Watson - if she beats Bencic.

2 good grand slams and British number one.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14974 on: Today at 01:03:32 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:02:05 pm
Is this not a damning indictment on British women's tennis?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/58477231

2 good grand slams and British number one.
Has Konta played much?
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14975 on: Today at 01:04:03 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:11:04 pm
Hopefully not. Can't stand seeing this idiot winning a Grand Slam.
I don't want him to win either. Not because of dislike for him but makes men's game dull at the moment.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,881
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14976 on: Today at 03:49:42 pm
If Novak doesn't win the US Open I'll let Nick serve and volley my balls.
Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14977 on: Today at 05:01:51 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:49:42 pm
If Novak doesn't win the US Open I'll let Nick serve and volley my balls.

I would save this post but, realistically, I don't see anyone stopping him.

The US might throw up more of a curveball, just because it's later in the season and injuries may pop in, but Djokovic is The Undertaker at Wrestlemania (pre-Lesnar) right now. You might not always admire the craft, but there isn't anyone who looks like beating him.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14978 on: Today at 05:18:16 pm
Anyone got a stream for this?
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14979 on: Today at 05:23:06 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:49:42 pm
I'll let Nick serve and volley my balls.
I assume this isn't first time you've made that offer.
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,274
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14980 on: Today at 05:23:34 pm
Canadian tennis is really starting to produce a few good players, men and woman. Final fours becoming pretty routine, only question is who's it going to be this time.

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14981 on: Today at 05:24:27 pm
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,811
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14982 on: Today at 05:34:18 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:25:30 pm
Still going to be Novak's tournament though no?

He could play 2 five setters while Medvedev wins his semi in three and I'd still make Djokovic the favourite. Medvedev is looking good though, think he could seriously challenge Djokovic in the final if they both make it. Would be a good match too, I don't mind Djokovic that much compared to others and I don't find him boring to watch either. Could do without him holding tournaments during a worldwide pandemic and the anti-vax stuff though.
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,899
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14983 on: Today at 05:42:42 pm
Impressive comeback so far.

Nature of Raducanus game though, if its not hitting the centre, its a mistake heavy match. But, then, shes forcing the same from Bencic.
TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,031
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14984 on: Today at 05:46:30 pm
Raducanu is all over Bencic's 2nd serve.

And she gets the break!
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,899
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14985 on: Today at 05:48:25 pm
Excellent break, that.

Bencics game has looked gone since that first double fault.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,239
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14986 on: Today at 05:48:37 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:23:06 pm
I assume this isn't first time you've made that offer.

He even said it the year he missed it through injury.
TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,031
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14987 on: Today at 05:49:47 pm
Best game of the match so far from Raducanu to serve out the first set. She's quite good this lass.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14988 on: Today at 05:53:13 pm
First set to Emma. Brilliant.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14989 on: Today at 05:53:23 pm
She's killing it, again. Exciting to see her come from nowhere to this so fast.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14990 on: Today at 05:54:16 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:48:37 pm
He even said it the year he missed it through injury.
It'll be football related soon and when Mo scores a goal.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14991 on: Today at 05:54:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:34:18 pm
He could play 2 five setters while Medvedev wins his semi in three and I'd still make Djokovic the favourite. Medvedev is looking good though, think he could seriously challenge Djokovic in the final if they both make it. Would be a good match too, I don't mind Djokovic that much compared to others and I don't find him boring to watch either. Could do without him holding tournaments during a worldwide pandemic and the anti-vax stuff though.
Hope I'm wrong but doubt anyone will make a game of it and Djokovic walks to another title.
TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,031
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14992 on: Today at 05:58:25 pm
Big game for Raducanu this. That point at 15-30 in the first game that she should have won could be a turning point.

Edit: Great hold after facing 3 break points. Pressure back on Bencic now.
TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,031
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14993 on: Today at 06:13:28 pm
Oof, double fault from Bencic on break point. Raducanu a set and a break up.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14994 on: Today at 06:14:44 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:13:28 pm
Oof, double fault from Bencic on break point. Raducanu a set and a break up.
She's going to do it imo!
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,054
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14995 on: Today at 06:15:54 pm
Fuck me - she has some steel
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,811
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14996 on: Today at 06:17:54 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:54:54 pm
Hope I'm wrong but doubt anyone will make a game of it and Djokovic walks to another title.

Yeah that wouldn't be a surprise either.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,442
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14997 on: Today at 06:20:20 pm
Fuck off John MacEnroe.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,893
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14998 on: Today at 06:21:03 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:20:20 pm
Fuck off John MacEnroe.
That just a general comment?
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,899
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14999 on: Today at 06:21:19 pm
Heads well and truly gone.
