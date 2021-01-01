Fernandez on a roll here. Svitolina doing her thing at a Grand Slam.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Medvedev looking good again. Been the oustanding men's player this tournament so far.
Fernandez is through to the semi finals! That's Osaka, Kerber and now Svitolina on her hit list. Absolutely incredible. This is the slam of the teenagers.
Loving watching Fernandez play. No fear whatsoever.
Still going to be Novak's tournament though no?
On Raducanu:Now the teenager is set to rise well into the world's top 100 and could even move into the top 50 and become the British women's number one - overhauling Johanna Konta and Heather Watson - if she beats Bencic.
Is this not a damning indictment on British women's tennis?https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/584772312 good grand slams and British number one.
Hopefully not. Can't stand seeing this idiot winning a Grand Slam.
If Novak doesn't win the US Open I'll let Nick serve and volley my balls.
I'll let Nick serve and volley my balls.
Anyone got a stream for this?
I assume this isn't first time you've made that offer.
people like big dick nick.
He even said it the year he missed it through injury.
He could play 2 five setters while Medvedev wins his semi in three and I'd still make Djokovic the favourite. Medvedev is looking good though, think he could seriously challenge Djokovic in the final if they both make it. Would be a good match too, I don't mind Djokovic that much compared to others and I don't find him boring to watch either. Could do without him holding tournaments during a worldwide pandemic and the anti-vax stuff though.
Oof, double fault from Bencic on break point. Raducanu a set and a break up.
Hope I'm wrong but doubt anyone will make a game of it and Djokovic walks to another title.
Fuck off John MacEnroe.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]