Pradan

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14960 on: Today at 08:41:41 pm
Fernandez on a roll here.

Svitolina doing her thing at a Grand Slam.
RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14961 on: Today at 08:58:50 pm
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 08:41:41 pm
Fernandez on a roll here.

Svitolina doing her thing at a Grand Slam.

Fernandez-Raducanu would be a dream final.

Fernandez must be the only woman I know who uses eastern grip.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14962 on: Today at 09:39:50 pm
Loving watching Fernandez play. No fear whatsoever.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14963 on: Today at 10:21:08 pm
Go on Fernandez!
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14964 on: Today at 10:25:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:18:53 pm
Medvedev looking good again. Been the oustanding men's player this tournament so far.
Still going to be Novak's tournament though no?
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14965 on: Today at 10:26:53 pm
Svitolina will rue that for ages. Awful, awful volley at 5-5 in the tie break. Totally snatched at it and didn't do anywhere near enough with it. Still a heck of a pass but never should've had a chance.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14966 on: Today at 10:27:03 pm
Well done Leylah!
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14967 on: Today at 10:27:04 pm
Fernandez is through to the semi finals! That's Osaka, Kerber and now Svitolina on her hit list. Absolutely incredible.

This is the slam of the teenagers.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14968 on: Today at 10:28:17 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:27:04 pm
Fernandez is through to the semi finals! That's Osaka, Kerber and now Svitolina on her hit list. Absolutely incredible.

This is the slam of the teenagers.
Great for women's tennis. Much more interesting than the men's side :)
