Raducanu wins 6-2, 6-1 and is through to the US Open quarter finals at the age of 18! Hugely impressive once again from Emma. I thought she had an excellent chance to win today but I didn't see that demolition job coming.



Difficult to draw any conclusions about how far she can go from that because her opponent offered nothing. That wasn't the Shelby Rogers we saw against Barty in the last round but, as the old adage goes, you can only beat what's in front of you and she did so with minimum fuss.



Olympic champion Belinda Bencic up next for Raducanu. I suspect that that will be where the fairytale ends for now but you never know.