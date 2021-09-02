Raducanu is through to the 3rd round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Zhang Shuai. That's 5 matches now including qualifying without dropping a set, super impressive stuff. She'll play Sara Sorribes Tormo (ranked 41) next and could potentially play Ash Barty if she gets through that.
Alcaraz can sure hit some shots!
Hes a rock!
Aggressive ball striker but lacking good footwork to push Tsisitpas.
There's been a few occasions where it's cost him but it's not been that bad. His forehand went after the first part of the second set and Tsitsipas took control and while Tsitsipas really should have won that third set and beat himself, he's been terrific after 5-2 and was playing with a lot more variety which helped him win the set.Great match this one, Tsitsipas already breaks in the 4th. If it goes to a 5th I'm going with the old cliche of experience and fitness will win out for Tsitsipas.
Exciting match. What a comeback from Alcaraz. Hope he goes all the way to dump Tsisitpas out of the tournament.This young Spanish is going places.As for Tsisitpas, I think he is feeling that the crowd was against him and possibly sponsors are giving him the pressure to stop that toilet antics. No toilet break, no advantage.
What a performance from Leylah Fernandez! She did brilliantly to ignore Osaka's little meltdown and just kept playing her own game. 18 years old and she's knocked out the defending champion, incredible.
