Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 572927 times)

Offline jizzspunk

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14840 on: September 2, 2021, 06:42:51 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September  2, 2021, 06:36:03 pm
Raducanu is through to the 3rd round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Zhang Shuai. That's 5 matches now including qualifying without dropping a set, super impressive stuff.

She'll play Sara Sorribes Tormo (ranked 41) next and could potentially play Ash Barty if she gets through that.

Tormo is a dangerous opponent outside the seeds right now..on an upward curve...should be a good watch that one
Offline RedForeverTT

  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14841 on: September 2, 2021, 06:45:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September  2, 2021, 06:36:03 pm
Raducanu is through to the 3rd round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Zhang Shuai. That's 5 matches now including qualifying without dropping a set, super impressive stuff.

She'll play Sara Sorribes Tormo (ranked 41) next and could potentially play Ash Barty if she gets through that.

Not only that, she beat a player ranked 100 places above her.

Hope she could be properly mentored or the difference could be between being a Steffi Graf or Jennifer Capriati.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14842 on: September 2, 2021, 06:48:45 pm »
Capriati did ok, British women's tennis would kill for a player like her.

I know what you mean though, Raducanu looks super talented, it'd be great to see het go as far as she can.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14843 on: September 2, 2021, 06:53:29 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September  2, 2021, 06:36:03 pm
Raducanu is through to the 3rd round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Zhang Shuai. That's 5 matches now including qualifying without dropping a set, super impressive stuff.

She'll play Sara Sorribes Tormo (ranked 41) next and could potentially play Ash Barty if she gets through that.

Yep.  At least she wont get screwed over by the British TV company this time  ;)
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14844 on: Yesterday at 03:45:43 pm »
Apparently the top 20 seeds in the women's draw are all through to the 3rd round of the US Open. Pfft, women's tennis is so predictable. ;)
Offline Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14845 on: Yesterday at 08:00:01 pm »
Alcaraz can sure hit some shots!
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14846 on: Yesterday at 08:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:00:01 pm
Alcaraz can sure hit some shots!

Hes a rock!
Offline Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14847 on: Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:01:17 pm
Hes a rock!

ha ha.

He has been though, he was pummelling Tsitsipas early on in the first set and got two breaks but Tsitsipas has broken back. Hopefully Alcaraz'll continue to play well though, so much fun to watch.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14848 on: Yesterday at 09:33:26 pm »
Evans got himself involved in an absolute slog against Popyrin. Absolutely impossible to cheer for Evans. I can't tolerate him.

Svitolina continues to make serene progress.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14849 on: Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:00:01 pm
Alcaraz can sure hit some shots!

Aggressive ball striker but lacking good footwork to push Tsisitpas.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14850 on: Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm »
Good lad Dan Evans. Brilliant comeback.

First ever appearance in the 4th round at the US Open. Don't think he'll go any further with Medvedev next but you never know.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14851 on: Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm
Aggressive ball striker but lacking good footwork to push Tsisitpas.

There's been a few occasions where it's cost him but it's not been that bad. His forehand went after the first part of the second set and Tsitsipas took control and while Tsitsipas really should have won that third set and beat himself, he's been terrific after 5-2 and was playing with a lot more variety which helped him win the set.

Great match this one, Tsitsipas already breaks in the 4th. If it goes to a 5th I'm going with the old cliche of experience and fitness will win out for Tsitsipas.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14852 on: Yesterday at 11:35:36 pm »
Tsitsipas has Zverev's old problem of losing set uppn set to players he needs to be kicking the shit out of in these early rounds. 10 sets against Murray and Alcaraz isn't going to cut the mustard.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14853 on: Yesterday at 11:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm
There's been a few occasions where it's cost him but it's not been that bad. His forehand went after the first part of the second set and Tsitsipas took control and while Tsitsipas really should have won that third set and beat himself, he's been terrific after 5-2 and was playing with a lot more variety which helped him win the set.

Great match this one, Tsitsipas already breaks in the 4th. If it goes to a 5th I'm going with the old cliche of experience and fitness will win out for Tsitsipas.

Exciting match. What a comeback from Alcaraz. Hope he goes all the way to dump Tsisitpas out of the tournament.

This young Spanish is going places.

As for Tsisitpas, I think he is feeling that the crowd was against him and possibly sponsors are giving him the pressure to stop that toilet antics. No toilet break, no advantage.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14854 on: Yesterday at 11:56:10 pm »
I think some salty tweet from Andrew Murray is on its way.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14855 on: Yesterday at 11:58:54 pm »
Brilliant from Alcaraz! I thought he was toast after the 4th set but he rallied superbly. Thoroughly enjoyed that.

Tsitsipas can spend as long as he wants in the bogs now ;D
Online Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14856 on: Yesterday at 11:59:46 pm »
Fabulous, fantasy win by Alcaraz. Just a kid, and pulls out a performance like that. Sensational.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14857 on: Today at 12:08:20 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:39:26 pm
Exciting match. What a comeback from Alcaraz. Hope he goes all the way to dump Tsisitpas out of the tournament.

This young Spanish is going places.

As for Tsisitpas, I think he is feeling that the crowd was against him and possibly sponsors are giving him the pressure to stop that toilet antics. No toilet break, no advantage.

Agree about Tsitsipas but like mentioned above, him and Zverev can be flaky (Zverev to a greater extent).

Great stuff from Alcaraz though, some of the shots he was pulling off were amazing.
Online Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14858 on: Today at 01:10:03 am »
I've been on board the Felix A-A hype train for a long time now. Really like his game and hope he can make it to the very top, competing for Slams. I think getting Toni Nadal on board as a coach can only be a positive thing.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14859 on: Today at 01:32:23 am »
He was an exciting young prospect but appeared to hit the brick wall after reaching top 20 or 30. His grand slams record werent great either and looked short of an X factor to take him into the level of Zverev or Tsitsipas. Maybe the lacked of tournaments due to Covid has stifled his development significantly. Its unlucky.

Maybe Uncle Toni could bring more intelligence his game and cut down his unforced errors that is killing him at the moment.
Offline Number 7

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14860 on: Today at 01:42:11 am »
Wow, I really enjoyed that. Alcaraz was just fearless in that match. No nerves whatsoever or affected by the occasion. Took a break in the 4th and just came out all guns blazing in the 5th. This guy is going to be good.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14861 on: Today at 02:29:07 am »
Osaka's game has just collapsed here :o
