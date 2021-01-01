« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 367 368 369 370 371 [372]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 572649 times)

Offline jizzspunk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14840 on: Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm
Raducanu is through to the 3rd round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Zhang Shuai. That's 5 matches now including qualifying without dropping a set, super impressive stuff.

She'll play Sara Sorribes Tormo (ranked 41) next and could potentially play Ash Barty if she gets through that.

Tormo is a dangerous opponent outside the seeds right now..on an upward curve...should be a good watch that one
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14841 on: Yesterday at 06:45:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm
Raducanu is through to the 3rd round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Zhang Shuai. That's 5 matches now including qualifying without dropping a set, super impressive stuff.

She'll play Sara Sorribes Tormo (ranked 41) next and could potentially play Ash Barty if she gets through that.

Not only that, she beat a player ranked 100 places above her.

Hope she could be properly mentored or the difference could be between being a Steffi Graf or Jennifer Capriati.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14842 on: Yesterday at 06:48:45 pm »
Capriati did ok, British women's tennis would kill for a player like her.

I know what you mean though, Raducanu looks super talented, it'd be great to see het go as far as she can.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14843 on: Yesterday at 06:53:29 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm
Raducanu is through to the 3rd round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Zhang Shuai. That's 5 matches now including qualifying without dropping a set, super impressive stuff.

She'll play Sara Sorribes Tormo (ranked 41) next and could potentially play Ash Barty if she gets through that.

Yep.  At least she wont get screwed over by the British TV company this time  ;)
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,003
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14844 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm »
Apparently the top 20 seeds in the women's draw are all through to the 3rd round of the US Open. Pfft, women's tennis is so predictable. ;)
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14845 on: Today at 08:00:01 pm »
Alcaraz can sure hit some shots!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,152
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14846 on: Today at 08:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:00:01 pm
Alcaraz can sure hit some shots!

Hes a rock!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14847 on: Today at 08:20:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:01:17 pm
Hes a rock!

ha ha.

He has been though, he was pummelling Tsitsipas early on in the first set and got two breaks but Tsitsipas has broken back. Hopefully Alcaraz'll continue to play well though, so much fun to watch.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14848 on: Today at 09:33:26 pm »
Evans got himself involved in an absolute slog against Popyrin. Absolutely impossible to cheer for Evans. I can't tolerate him.

Svitolina continues to make serene progress.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14849 on: Today at 09:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:00:01 pm
Alcaraz can sure hit some shots!

Aggressive ball striker but lacking good footwork to push Tsisitpas.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 367 368 369 370 371 [372]   Go Up
« previous next »
 