Nervous Berrentini. Bound to feel that way in his first glam slam final.
Yep. That in itself is a big advantage for Djokovic.Like most mens matches, how you deal with the second serve will be key. Berretini didn't get any back, whilst Djokovic was all over his.
Surely this is just down to nerves? Novak not even playing particularly well.
Berettini is showing the Italian football team how to hit the net.
He needs to calm down. All is not lost. He can still make a match of it.
Has Berrettini's dad got a vape stick in his hand?
Really poor to lose serve straight away there. He needed to keep it tight.
