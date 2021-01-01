« previous next »
Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14680 on: Today at 02:16:47 pm »
Berettini hasn't a chance if he continues to put tame backhands like that into the net.  He needs to be smashing any second serve he gets!


Offline Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14681 on: Today at 02:23:41 pm »
Djokovic serving poorly, Berrettini not taking advantage so far. Can't afford to keep doing that.





Online RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14682 on: Today at 02:29:00 pm »
Nervous Berrentini. Bound to feel that way in his first glam slam final.


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14683 on: Today at 02:29:51 pm »
Terrible start from Matteo here.



Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14684 on: Today at 02:30:08 pm »
Ouch. Hes getting into the groove now.


Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14685 on: Today at 02:31:02 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:29:00 pm
Nervous Berrentini. Bound to feel that way in his first glam slam final.

Yep. That in itself is a big advantage for Djokovic.

Like most mens matches, how you deal with the second serve will be key. Berretini didn't get any back, whilst Djokovic was all over his.



Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14686 on: Today at 02:31:48 pm »
Too many mistakes from Matteo.


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14687 on: Today at 02:31:54 pm »
Novak served three double faults and looked out of sorts yet its 4-1 to him



Online RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14688 on: Today at 02:34:36 pm »
If Berretini loses this he will go to bed crying wondering how he lost it.


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14689 on: Today at 02:40:24 pm »
Berretini playing so badly



Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14690 on: Today at 02:41:03 pm »
Surely this is just down to nerves? Novak not even playing particularly well.


Online RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14691 on: Today at 02:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:31:02 pm
Yep. That in itself is a big advantage for Djokovic.

Like most mens matches, how you deal with the second serve will be key. Berretini didn't get any back, whilst Djokovic was all over his.

Djokovic winning 3-0 is paying 1/14.


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14692 on: Today at 02:42:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:41:03 pm
Surely this is just down to nerves? Novak not even playing particularly well.

Thigh injury too



Offline Golyo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14693 on: Today at 02:45:00 pm »
Berettini is showing the Italian football team how to hit the net.



Offline Morgana

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14694 on: Today at 02:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 02:45:00 pm
Berettini is showing the Italian football team how to hit the net.
He needs to calm down. All is not lost. He can still make a match of it.


Offline Golyo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14695 on: Today at 03:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:56:01 pm
He needs to calm down. All is not lost. He can still make a match of it.
And he breaks back.



Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14696 on: Today at 03:03:07 pm »
Game on.


Offline Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14697 on: Today at 03:11:24 pm »
Not an understatement to say this tiebreak could decide the final.





Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14698 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm »
Or even not an overstatement?


Online RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14699 on: Today at 03:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 02:45:00 pm
Berettini is showing the Italian football team how to hit the net.

The amount of unforced errors is unbelievable.


Offline Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14700 on: Today at 03:20:44 pm »
Bang. What a great way to win the set. Forza Italia





Offline b_joseph

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14701 on: Today at 03:20:54 pm »
Hello...

Wont see Novak lose many sets like that


Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14702 on: Today at 03:20:55 pm »
Damn!


Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14703 on: Today at 03:21:10 pm »
Is right. Come on!


Online RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14704 on: Today at 03:22:13 pm »
What an ace. No one would be able to rerun that even if they were standing at the right place.


Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14705 on: Today at 03:22:26 pm »
Has Berrettini's dad got a vape stick in his hand?



Offline Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14706 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:22:26 pm
Has Berrettini's dad got a vape stick in his hand?


Yes. Mom is passing out CBD oil to one and all too.
https://twitter.com/darcymaine_espn/status/1414216391511715841?s=19





Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14707 on: Today at 03:26:44 pm »
:D

Bit of self-medication for the Berrettinis then.


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14708 on: Today at 03:28:11 pm »
40-15 up and then broken  :(



Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14709 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm »
Jeez choke




  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,239
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14710 on: Today at 03:31:23 pm »
Really poor to lose serve straight away there.  He needed to keep it tight.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,589
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14711 on: Today at 03:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:31:23 pm
Really poor to lose serve straight away there.  He needed to keep it tight.

40-15 up too

It switches momentum
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,589
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14712 on: Today at 03:36:49 pm »
Double break
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,722
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14713 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm »
Quick game that.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,150
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14714 on: Today at 03:40:47 pm »
Looks like Berrettini has given up this set.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,239
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14715 on: Today at 03:42:21 pm »
It's so important to keep it tight the following set, just after you've won the previous one.  It builds pressure.

Djokovic would've been feeling it at a set and 3 all etc..
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,035
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14716 on: Today at 04:00:33 pm »
Its not like either player is playing that well but Berretini being able to hang around is making it really uncomfortable for Novak.

5-4, Novak to try and serve out the 2nd set
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14717 on: Today at 04:02:35 pm »
It looks as though the ball stays longer in the air when it is sliced compared to the French Open.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,589
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14718 on: Today at 04:04:02 pm »
1 a piece

Not sure Berretini has it in him to play really well for a whole set. Both players playing in patches at moment.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,589
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14719 on: Today at 04:19:30 pm »
Novak breaks in third game of third set.

He just keeps getting it back and waits for the error.

Attritional but effective.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
