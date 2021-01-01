« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Machae

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14600 on: Today at 02:23:02 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:20:50 pm
Berrettini completely dominant here.

Nice, especially after what that guy did to my boy Roger
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14601 on: Today at 02:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:22:56 pm
Hes class.

Has a lot to his game with a huge serve.

Djokovic in 3.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14602 on: Today at 02:42:26 pm »
Theres a special place in hell reserved for people who sit in the crowd and shout out just as the players about to serve.  They should be ejected immediately and made to listen to Andrew Castle and Tim Henman on loop for eternity. 
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14603 on: Today at 04:15:18 pm »
Well played Berrettini. Winner at Queen's and runner-up at Wimbledon is a very impressive grass court season.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14604 on: Today at 04:22:22 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:15:18 pm
Well played Berrettini. Winner at Queen's and runner-up at Wimbledon is a very impressive grass court season.
Bit of a dreamboat too, if were honest.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14605 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 04:22:22 pm
Bit of a dreamboat too, if were honest.

Never knew before this tournament that he's with Ajla Tomljanovic.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14606 on: Today at 04:29:24 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:15:18 pm
Well played Berrettini. Winner at Queen's and runner-up at Wimbledon is a very impressive grass court season.

Hopefully Italy can celebrate one sporting win on Sunday!

Should I cash out my bet? :D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14607 on: Today at 04:36:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:29:24 pm
Hopefully Italy can celebrate one sporting win on Sunday!

Should I cash out my bet? :D
If your bet involves anything other than a resounding Djokovic win, then yes  :D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14608 on: Today at 04:44:40 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 04:36:42 pm
If your bet involves anything other than a resounding Djokovic win, then yes  :D

Haha, I backed Berrettini to win before it started. Probably should have gone each way.

Are you giving him absolutely no chance?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14609 on: Today at 05:02:22 pm »
I wouldnt say he has no chance at all but obviously hed have his work cut out. I reckon he could win at least a set if he lands his serves and gets the forehand humming.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14610 on: Today at 05:09:04 pm »
Shapo is looking solid, if he starts the 2nd set good, he has a very good chance
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14611 on: Today at 05:14:25 pm »
Easy money lumping on Djokovic if he goes a set down.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14612 on: Today at 05:16:15 pm »
Still fully expect him to win this set to be honest.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14613 on: Today at 05:21:42 pm »
Sigh.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14614 on: Today at 05:22:27 pm »
You have to serve it out when you've got a chance. Cardinal sin at this elite level.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14615 on: Today at 05:23:59 pm »
Dreadful stuff from Shapo. Misses an open court forehand and hits two dreadful backhands while serving for the set. That's why Djokovic wins so much - his opponents do everything in their power to beat themselves.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14616 on: Today at 05:28:34 pm »
That was fun while it lasted. Back to work.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14617 on: Today at 05:31:24 pm »
If I was playing Djokovic I would simply drop shot him at every opportunity and then give him an easy overhead to put him the net. Easy.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14618 on: Today at 05:36:10 pm »
That's a fucking dreadful tie break from Shapovalov. Gifted it to him. Djokovic had to play 1 good point.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14619 on: Today at 05:36:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:16:15 pm
Still fully expect him to win this set to be honest.

It's all so boringly predictable.

You can all blame me for turning it on when I saw Shapovalov was a break up. Won't be watching the rest.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14620 on: Today at 05:39:15 pm »
Put some large money on Shapovalov when his odds are high now!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14621 on: Today at 05:40:56 pm »
Big game mentality, bottle, whatever you call it - Shapovalov just doesn't have it at this stage of his career. He's still young, but that was a shocker to end the set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14622 on: Today at 05:55:33 pm »
And three more break points squandered.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14623 on: Today at 05:56:37 pm »
I like Shapovalov but even I have to admit that was a choke.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14624 on: Today at 06:14:42 pm »
I like how Shapovalov loves going for winners - but hes got no brains.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14625 on: Today at 06:23:25 pm »
Jeez. Been a fairly even game but when it matters Shap doesnt have it/Djokovic steps it up.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14626 on: Today at 06:24:30 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:23:25 pm
Jeez. Been a fairly even game but when it matters Shap doesnt have it/Djokovic steps it up.
exactly the story of the whole game.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14627 on: Today at 06:35:50 pm »
Djokovic makes you make mistakes, he somehow keeps the ball in, does just enough until the opponent makes mistakes.

Not necessarily my favourite player, but he is a master, fair play.
