« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 360 361 362 363 364 [365]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 556581 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,087
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14560 on: July 6, 2021, 07:25:45 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  6, 2021, 07:17:58 pm
Morgans usual bluster about her quitting and Pietersen chipped in saying sport at the highest level is all about mentality when at 18 he was sulking on the fringes of South African provincial cricket.

Murray as said above is a good egg with these sort of things.

Ah right, a pair of twats but I suspect like everything they do it's just to draw attention to themselves.

This is her first year on the tour and she's beaten someone in the 30's in the world, it's pretty damn impressive. Best thing for her is to play away from England, the press has been crazy, I can't imagine it's easy for most people to deal with so the sooner she can concentrate on her game the better.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14561 on: July 6, 2021, 07:28:34 pm »
I would think the top 2 seeds will make it through but you couldnt be certain of it. Probably the 2 best female players currently in the game that havent won a Grand Slam against proven winners. A great prospect.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,698
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14562 on: July 6, 2021, 09:09:37 pm »
Grown men leathering an 18 year old woman.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,910
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14563 on: July 6, 2021, 09:49:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  6, 2021, 09:09:37 pm
Grown men leathering an 18 year old woman.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14564 on: Yesterday at 12:40:36 pm »
Djokovic, Federer, Berrettini and Shapovalov to win today I reckon.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,897
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14565 on: Yesterday at 01:38:50 pm »
Djokovic having non of the ref there, blanking the shit out of his opponent, Marton gave no Fucs either.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14566 on: Yesterday at 01:51:30 pm »
I can't say "Shapovalov" without doing it in a Bill and Ben voice.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,897
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14567 on: Yesterday at 03:34:50 pm »
Djokovic is walking through this one without breaking sweat so far, Fucsovics just doesn't seem Hungary enough (running out of shit puns).
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14568 on: Yesterday at 03:35:40 pm »
Djokovic could win the next 2/3 Wimbledons looking at the competition and player pedigrees on grass...he's not even warming up at Halle or Queens Club these days..and strolling thru the field
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,897
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14569 on: Yesterday at 03:56:46 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 03:35:40 pm
Djokovic could win the next 2/3 Wimbledons looking at the competition and player pedigrees on grass...he's not even warming up at Halle or Queens Club these days..and strolling thru the field

Looks that way at the moment.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,884
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14570 on: Yesterday at 04:44:18 pm »
Hurkacz playing very well, Federer is playing like he is old.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,573
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14571 on: Yesterday at 04:54:34 pm »
Shapovalov is great fun to watch.

Lets hope he smashes Novak.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,443
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14572 on: Yesterday at 05:21:26 pm »
It's just error after error after error from Federer :(
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14573 on: Yesterday at 05:41:17 pm »
Federer all over the place.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,443
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14574 on: Yesterday at 05:56:51 pm »
This is just sad to watch.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14575 on: Yesterday at 06:03:20 pm »
Not sure many will be as good as Federer is at 39 years of age, but the great nights will probably be very spaced out now.

Still, like Sinatra after his voice has gone, that 20% left gives a lot of joy.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,948
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14576 on: Yesterday at 06:05:05 pm »
Knew I should have just backed Berretini each way. Should make the final from here.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,910
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14577 on: Yesterday at 06:08:15 pm »
This is an absolute arse kicking
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,443
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14578 on: Yesterday at 06:12:35 pm »
Farewell, Roger :(

Tennis won't be the same without you.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,472
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14579 on: Yesterday at 06:14:12 pm »
Looked every one of his years out there getting smoked in the third set like that.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,910
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14580 on: Yesterday at 06:15:02 pm »
Last time he was bageled was in the French final of 2008, 13 years ago.

Last time he was bageled on grass was 1999 at Queens, when he was 17.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,219
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14581 on: Yesterday at 06:32:20 pm »
He's 40 in a few days and has just come back from double knee surgery - he did really well to make it to the quarters.

There wont be any final hurrah for him, I'm afraid.  Shame he choked in the final 2 years ago, as it would've been a nice way to bow out.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14582 on: Yesterday at 06:37:39 pm »
One last dig at the Olympics and the US Open and thats probably it for Federer?

Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14583 on: Yesterday at 06:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:32:20 pm
He's 40 in a few days and has just come back from double knee surgery - he did really well to make it to the quarters.

There wont be any final hurrah for him, I'm afraid.  Shame he choked in the final 2 years ago, as it would've been a nice way to bow out.

I thought he was injured the way he moved around the court in the 3rd set. Very little hip movement and all his power were coming from the hands which resulted in all the mistimed shots. Probably too classy to retire mid-match or call medical time out.

He still has more to give to the game than to retire at this point.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,358
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14584 on: Yesterday at 06:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:37:39 pm
One last dig at the Olympics and the US Open and thats probably it for Federer?



Nah he has about 2 more Wimbledons in him.
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14585 on: Yesterday at 07:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:32:20 pm
He's 40 in a few days and has just come back from double knee surgery - he did really well to make it to the quarters.


He did..but also a reflection of the lack of good grass court players currently at the top of the game..
The days of the big serving grass court players has seemingly disappeared for now too...in recent years Raonic Anderson Isner Karlovic...and many more in the years previous..

Nobody is gonna take Djokovic to tie breaks every set with their serving seemingly




Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,573
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14586 on: Yesterday at 07:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:32:20 pm
He's 40 in a few days and has just come back from double knee surgery - he did really well to make it to the quarters.

There wont be any final hurrah for him, I'm afraid.  Shame he choked in
the final 2 years ago, as it would've been a nice way to bow out.

That Final still haunts me
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14587 on: Today at 03:11:21 pm »
Barty into the final.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14588 on: Today at 03:17:16 pm »
That's a class display from Barty. 38 winners to 16 unforced errors in a couple of sets against a player like Kerber on grass is something to be reckoned with. She can serve better, but when she got the first serve in today Kerber had no answer. Pliskova or Sabalenka will have their hands full if she delivers that performance again.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 360 361 362 363 364 [365]   Go Up
« previous next »
 