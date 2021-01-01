« previous next »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:17:58 pm
Morgans usual bluster about her quitting and Pietersen chipped in saying sport at the highest level is all about mentality when at 18 he was sulking on the fringes of South African provincial cricket.

Murray as said above is a good egg with these sort of things.

Ah right, a pair of twats but I suspect like everything they do it's just to draw attention to themselves.

This is her first year on the tour and she's beaten someone in the 30's in the world, it's pretty damn impressive. Best thing for her is to play away from England, the press has been crazy, I can't imagine it's easy for most people to deal with so the sooner she can concentrate on her game the better.
I would think the top 2 seeds will make it through but you couldnt be certain of it. Probably the 2 best female players currently in the game that havent won a Grand Slam against proven winners. A great prospect.
Grown men leathering an 18 year old woman.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:09:37 pm
Grown men leathering an 18 year old woman.
Djokovic, Federer, Berrettini and Shapovalov to win today I reckon.
Djokovic having non of the ref there, blanking the shit out of his opponent, Marton gave no Fucs either.
I can't say "Shapovalov" without doing it in a Bill and Ben voice.
Djokovic is walking through this one without breaking sweat so far, Fucsovics just doesn't seem Hungary enough (running out of shit puns).
Djokovic could win the next 2/3 Wimbledons looking at the competition and player pedigrees on grass...he's not even warming up at Halle or Queens Club these days..and strolling thru the field
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 03:35:40 pm
Djokovic could win the next 2/3 Wimbledons looking at the competition and player pedigrees on grass...he's not even warming up at Halle or Queens Club these days..and strolling thru the field

Looks that way at the moment.
Hurkacz playing very well, Federer is playing like he is old.
Shapovalov is great fun to watch.

Lets hope he smashes Novak.
It's just error after error after error from Federer :(
Federer all over the place.
This is just sad to watch.
Not sure many will be as good as Federer is at 39 years of age, but the great nights will probably be very spaced out now.

Still, like Sinatra after his voice has gone, that 20% left gives a lot of joy.
