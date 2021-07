Agreed. Remember Murray’s first Wimbledon (I think) when he took Nalbandian to 5 sets in about the 3rd round. He had spells of looking great and spells where he was all over the place and cramping up and looked what he was, a youth against an adult.



He learnt from it, and I think was left alone to do so and worked his arse off to become one of the fittest players on tour. This is a little different if it was a panic attack rather than cramp/physical injury but hopefully she gets time out of the spotlight and can kick on with her career without every last thing being over analysed.