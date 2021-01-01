« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14400 on: Today at 03:57:44 pm
Jabeur is entertaining to watch.
gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14401 on: Today at 04:23:04 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:18:42 pm
Or the other sister Rhi who is quite the musician.

Haha
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14402 on: Today at 06:49:54 pm
Dan Evans out. I didn't see the match but that has to go down as a huge disappointment.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14403 on: Today at 07:24:16 pm
Murray down a break already.

Shapovalov is dangerous.
AndyMuller

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14404 on: Today at 07:25:15 pm
Really good this Shapovalov fella.
TipTopKop

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14405 on: Today at 07:27:44 pm
Evans seemed to struggle with the power and size of his opponent, but no real, massive shock him going out.

Speaking of dealing with the power of an opponent, Murray is already a break down and feeling it with some of Shapovalov's shots.
fucking appalled

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14406 on: Today at 07:48:32 pm
Better.
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14407 on: Today at 07:59:01 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:48:32 pm
Better.
*Andy Townsend voice* Yep.

Shapovalov's ankle support makes him look like he's wearing an offender's ankle monitor tag. #analysis
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14408 on: Today at 08:01:42 pm
Murray so unlucky with that let cord on break point.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14409 on: Today at 08:02:23 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:59:01 pm
*Andy Townsend voice* Yep.

Shapovalov's ankle support makes him look like he's wearing an offender's ankle monitor tag. #analysis

Still not off the hook for smashing a ball at an umpires eye?
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14410 on: Today at 08:18:54 pm
Murray falling apart now.
gerrardisgod

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14411 on: Today at 08:49:01 pm
Another handy time out for Murray.

Cant see a way back this time, though.
