Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 539658 times)

scatman

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14080 on: Yesterday at 10:23:10 pm
Once the peds kicked in, the fucker won. Everything went right for him
Guz-kop

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14081 on: Yesterday at 10:23:19 pm
Something about tennis where seeing two competitors going at it back and forth is just incredible. Great evening of tennis that
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14082 on: Yesterday at 10:23:58 pm
Incredible match that!
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14083 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
Great match that.
Fordy

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14084 on: Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm
 Djokovic is a prick.

Great match though.
jizzspunk

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14085 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm
One of them Djoko matches..he could be chasing a ball down into the crowd and he'd still stretch out and lob it back onto the far baseline..some unreal points
Wild Romany Boy

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14086 on: Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 10:23:10 pm
Once the peds kicked in, the fucker won. Everything went right for him

If you told me one of them was definitely doing peds and the other wasn't, then I'd laugh in your face.

But if you told me to pick the one who did them most, I wouldn't pick the Serb.

They are both unreal tennis players though. Today wasn't good beating evil, it was douche beating slightly more subtle douche.
TipTopKop

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14087 on: Yesterday at 10:43:05 pm
Incredible talent and match from both players. We are so fortunate to have seen Federer, Nadal and Novak battling each other over the years.

Regardless of their personalities or what they may or may not be like off the courts, we can surely appreciate their level of tennis.

The next generation is (finally) starting to make inroads, and tennis looks to be in a good place for the future with Thiem, Zverev, Tsitsipas and Medvedev, but boy they have a lot to live up to with what those 3 have contributed over the years.
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14088 on: Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm
I know I've watched too much Eurosport this fortnight when I start to think 'Barbara Schett - looking very foxy today'.
S.Red please

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14089 on: Yesterday at 11:17:21 pm
So many Djokovic haters in here, bet that one was tough to take. Soon to be the greatest of all time, appreciate him while hes still here 😘
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14090 on: Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 11:17:21 pm
So many Djokovic haters in here, bet that one was tough to take. Soon to be the greatest of all time, appreciate him while hes still here 😘

Nice to get a neutral point of view about him.
S.Red please

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14091 on: Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
Nice to get a neutral point of view about him.

Dont let my nationality get in the way of facts  ;) ;
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14092 on: Today at 07:38:00 am
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 11:17:21 pm
So many Djokovic haters in here, bet that one was tough to take. Soon to be the greatest of all time, appreciate him while hes still here 😘

I'm not a big fan of either Djokovic or Nadal, but I love tennis and do indeed appreciate what both of them bring to the court.
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14093 on: Today at 08:57:27 am
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
Dont let my nationality get in the way of facts  ;) ;

Only messing, I like Djokovic as well, he's an awesome player - some of the shots yesterday, from both players, were incredible - and want him to overtake Federer and Nadal. I can see why rubs people up the wrong way though.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14094 on: Today at 09:02:02 am
Djokovic about to become the 3rd man to win every Grand Slam at least twice. First since Rod Laver. Case for the best ever continues to gather pace.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14095 on: Today at 09:04:40 am
Does Tstiaipas have next to no chance then?
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14096 on: Today at 09:13:39 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:04:40 am
Does Tstiaipas have next to no chance then?

The problem we have is when Djokovic has his best stuff nobody can beat him on any surface, there isnt a player out there that has a higher top level than him and after watching him play like that against the greatest clay courter ever in his backyard its hard to fancy anybodys chances. Hed have to throw in a shocker to get beaten I reckon. Dont think Tsitsipas has it in him to best Djokovic over 5 on clay unless hes really bad.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14097 on: Today at 10:04:08 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:04:40 am
Does Tstiaipas have next to no chance then?

Djokovic will have to have an off day I think, and Tsistipas will have to go for his shots and attack.

It's happened before mind, Wawrinka blasted Djokovic off the court in the final a few years back.  Not sure if Tsistipas has a game as big as Stan did though.  He's really going to have to rip his shots if he's going to win. 

Djokovic only beat Murray to win his single French title, and Murray was shite against the big 3 in the majors.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14098 on: Today at 11:25:41 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:13:39 am
The problem we have is when Djokovic has his best stuff nobody can beat him on any surface, there isnt a player out there that has a higher top level than him and after watching him play like that against the greatest clay courter ever in his backyard its hard to fancy anybodys chances. Hed have to throw in a shocker to get beaten I reckon. Dont think Tsitsipas has it in him to best Djokovic over 5 on clay unless hes really bad.
Nope sorry, at his best on clay Rafa is unbeatable. And I'd fancy Roger on grass. Djokovic is the best on hardcourt though. Yesterday Djokovic absolutely redlined and he deserves the victory but let's not get carried away
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14099 on: Today at 11:38:36 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 11:25:41 am
Nope sorry, at his best on clay Rafa is unbeatable. And I'd fancy Roger on grass. Djokovic is the best on hardcourt though. Yesterday Djokovic absolutely redlined and he deserves the victory but let's not get carried away

Federer played one of his best matches in the 2010s against Djokovic at Wimbledon and still lost. When Djokovic has his absolute best, he is almost impossible to beat on any surface.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14100 on: Today at 12:16:40 pm
That was an insane match.

Reckon if Nadal won that third set then he would have taken it.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14101 on: Today at 12:22:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:16:40 pm
That was an insane match.

Reckon if Nadal won that third set then he would have taken it.

Not so sure, he looked gassed to me throughout the 4th.
