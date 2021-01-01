Incredible talent and match from both players. We are so fortunate to have seen Federer, Nadal and Novak battling each other over the years.



Regardless of their personalities or what they may or may not be like off the courts, we can surely appreciate their level of tennis.



The next generation is (finally) starting to make inroads, and tennis looks to be in a good place for the future with Thiem, Zverev, Tsitsipas and Medvedev, but boy they have a lot to live up to with what those 3 have contributed over the years.