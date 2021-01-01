« previous next »
scatman

Reply #14080 on: Today at 10:23:10 pm
Once the peds kicked in, the fucker won. Everything went right for him
Guz-kop

Reply #14081 on: Today at 10:23:19 pm
Something about tennis where seeing two competitors going at it back and forth is just incredible. Great evening of tennis that
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14082 on: Today at 10:23:58 pm
Incredible match that!
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14083 on: Today at 10:24:00 pm
Great match that.
Fordy

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14084 on: Today at 10:24:04 pm
 Djokovic is a prick.

Great match though.
jizzspunk

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14085 on: Today at 10:25:02 pm
One of them Djoko matches..he could be chasing a ball down into the crowd and he'd still stretch out and lob it back onto the far baseline..some unreal points
Wild Romany Boy

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14086 on: Today at 10:34:46 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:23:10 pm
Once the peds kicked in, the fucker won. Everything went right for him

If you told me one of them was definitely doing peds and the other wasn't, then I'd laugh in your face.

But if you told me to pick the one who did them most, I wouldn't pick the Serb.

They are both unreal tennis players though. Today wasn't good beating evil, it was douche beating slightly more subtle douche.
TipTopKop

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14087 on: Today at 10:43:05 pm
Incredible talent and match from both players. We are so fortunate to have seen Federer, Nadal and Novak battling each other over the years.

Regardless of their personalities or what they may or may not be like off the courts, we can surely appreciate their level of tennis.

The next generation is (finally) starting to make inroads, and tennis looks to be in a good place for the future with Thiem, Zverev, Tsitsipas and Medvedev, but boy they have a lot to live up to with what those 3 have contributed over the years.
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #14088 on: Today at 10:47:32 pm
I know I've watched too much Eurosport this fortnight when I start to think 'Barbara Schett - looking very foxy today'.
