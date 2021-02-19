« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 532163 times)

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13880 on: February 19, 2021, 06:16:36 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on February 19, 2021, 05:32:59 pm
Never really warm to both players.

Medvedev has the most awkward swing on tour so hopefully that will count for something.

He looks really awkward, but that's his unique style.  He can find ridiculous angles on both wings, plus his movement is fantastic.  If he's on top of his game in the final, it'll be a really tough match for Djokovic!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13881 on: February 19, 2021, 06:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 19, 2021, 06:16:36 pm
He looks really awkward, but that's his unique style.  He can find ridiculous angles on both wings, plus his movement is fantastic.  If he's on top of his game in the final, it'll be a really tough match for Djokovic!
I hope Medvedev smashes Lazarus...err Djokovic on Sunday.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13882 on: February 20, 2021, 09:43:32 am »
Osaka is the real deal.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13883 on: February 20, 2021, 09:57:10 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on February 20, 2021, 09:43:32 am
Osaka is the real deal.

She's been that for the past few years.

Best womens player in the world currently, and will only get better.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13884 on: February 20, 2021, 10:03:44 am »
Brady is the spit of Jim Carrey.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13885 on: February 20, 2021, 10:09:40 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on February 20, 2021, 09:43:32 am
Osaka is the real deal.

Needs to be able to prove she can do it on clay and grass also but currently for me she is number 1. Best on hard court.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13886 on: February 20, 2021, 11:06:38 am »
Osaka is the most reliable womens player in Grand Slams. Not beating yourself sure does help in womens tennis.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13887 on: April 15, 2021, 02:35:39 pm »
Great result for Dan Evans, beating Djokovic in Monte Carlo.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13888 on: April 15, 2021, 02:39:42 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 15, 2021, 02:35:39 pm
Great result for Dan Evans, beating Djokovic in Monte Carlo.

Wow! Cocaine > No gluten
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13889 on: April 16, 2021, 09:50:19 pm »
Evans followed it up by beating Goffin and is now into the semis. As many wins in clay this week as in his whole career up til now apparently!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13890 on: April 28, 2021, 11:50:06 am »
Sounds like Wimbledon will have 25% capacity.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13891 on: May 16, 2021, 02:27:22 pm »
Rome finals today. Iva Swiatek double bagled Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 in 45 minutes.
Utter humiliation for Pliskova, but Swiatek will be short odds to retain at Roland Garros next month.

Rafa vs Novak later on in the men's final
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13892 on: May 16, 2021, 04:19:05 pm »
Pliskova is an absolute embarrassment. Cream cheese between her ears.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13893 on: May 27, 2021, 07:43:21 pm »
Not sure you can design a route tough enough for Nadal not to be favourite at RG but him being seeded 3 makes for some kind of lop sided draw. Djokovic, Nadal and Federer in the same half. Back some bums in the other half, youve a right chance of them getting to the final.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13894 on: May 30, 2021, 04:57:45 pm »
Thiem just lost from 2 sets up on clay against Pablo Andujar. Andujar is no mug but what the fuck is that? If you backed anybody with a racket from that half of the draw youve got a cracking chance.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13895 on: May 30, 2021, 08:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 27, 2021, 07:43:21 pm
Not sure you can design a route tough enough for Nadal not to be favourite at RG but him being seeded 3 makes for some kind of lop sided draw. Djokovic, Nadal and Federer in the same half. Back some bums in the other half, youve a right chance of them getting to the final.

Surprised at that seeding for Nadal, based on what hes done previously at RG. Should only be seeded 1 in my view. This business with Osaka boycotting press conferences is drawing a lot of attention, if shes doing it for wellbeing reasons and they keep fining her it wont look good on the grand slam committee.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13896 on: Yesterday at 06:56:16 pm »
Naomi Osaka withdraws from the tournament, citing mental health concerns.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13897 on: Yesterday at 06:56:53 pm »
Osaka withdraws from the tournament...and now prepare for the deluge of think-pieces
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13898 on: Yesterday at 07:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:56:16 pm
Naomi Osaka withdraws from the tournament, citing mental health concerns.
It's a pity for the tournament in general but I hope she gets the help she needs. Hope people start to see the players as humans and not just robots on the field/court.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13899 on: Yesterday at 07:38:22 pm »
Don't think it reflects very well on the Grand Slams that they put her in that position, especially when it's a mental health issue rather than an "I can't be fucked" approach. Her comments about being forced to answer questions after a defeat are valid ones, and something that should be given broader consideration across sport. Sometimes people will be really hurting and don't want to speak to the press. Frankly that should be respected.

It's a tricky one as it pokes at the awkward media balance between top level sport and the media/money.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13900 on: Yesterday at 07:53:32 pm »
Good on you Naomi, do what's best for you, fuck the rest of them.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13901 on: Yesterday at 08:01:06 pm »
Well done to her.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13902 on: Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm »
Embarrassing by the organisers of tournament.

Well done Osaka.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13903 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 07:38:22 pm
Don't think it reflects very well on the Grand Slams that they put her in that position, especially when it's a mental health issue rather than an "I can't be fucked" approach. Her comments about being forced to answer questions after a defeat are valid ones, and something that should be given broader consideration across sport. Sometimes people will be really hurting and don't want to speak to the press. Frankly that should be respected.

It's a tricky one as it pokes at the awkward media balance between top level sport and the media/money.
The thing is that the players themselves are not respected, they're expected to jump through whatever hoops tournaments and sponsors want them to even if what they expect is not rational.

The stick Osaka got from some of her fellow pros and the public was ridiculous and probably contributed to her choosing to rather withdraw then to continue to be under a microscope any longer.

Players don't owe the media and public their mental health and I'm so glad she chose to do what's best for her long term. I wish I could say this will be a turning point regarding players media expectations but I doubt it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13904 on: Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13905 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 07:38:22 pm
Don't think it reflects very well on the Grand Slams that they put her in that position, especially when it's a mental health issue rather than an "I can't be fucked" approach. Her comments about being forced to answer questions after a defeat are valid ones, and something that should be given broader consideration across sport. Sometimes people will be really hurting and don't want to speak to the press. Frankly that should be respected.

It's a tricky one as it pokes at the awkward media balance between top level sport and the media/money.

This is the critical point here. Are they willing to accept less money given they are not able to do the "whole job"?

If so, totally fine. Lets just scrap interviews and reduce the prize money by 10% or whatever.

(If it were up to me, I'd then allow any player who wants to do one to charge an interview fee to the tv company. Problem solved)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13906 on: Yesterday at 10:14:10 pm »
The problem for me is she is using the term 'mental health' as a great big shield, knowing full well that once you cite it, you are pretty much beyonmd criticism. But mental health is a very broad term, loosely interpreted. These days citing mental health as an issue can run the full spectrum from annoyance right through to very serious illnesses. My feeling is she threw that term out believing that would draw a line under the issue and everyone would back off. Instead people like Paul Kimmage asked questions like "how tough are these interviews? How can they be improved?" as a proxy to try and figure just how mentally damaging these interviews were.

The organisers were obviously concerned as they depend on sponsorship which in turn depends on TV interviews. There is no way she will be able to avoid that in the future at other events. And if she wants to control the questions being asked that is also detrimental to the journalistic process. Whatever your feelings on the subject you have to accept that no journalist will give up their freedom to ask questions they believe deserve answering just to suit the tastes of Osaka. More generally, most of the post-game questions on TV are pretty inane, so unless Osaka wants even more banal interviews, I can't see how this will be resolved to her satisfaction either.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13907 on: Yesterday at 10:22:12 pm »
I was disappointed with the commentary on ITV yesterday. Banging on about her being unsociable for wearing a mask & keeping her 2 metres distance in the post match interview on court afterwards. The media dont need to be at these tournaments at all, they need the players to justify their existence. It must quite a lonely existence being a tennis player without all the additional protocols that have come in over the last year.

I really took exception to Michael Schumacher who was in tears after a Grand Prix about twenty years back, when the media could tell he was really upset.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13908 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
It goes back to that event in Miami - on the one hand she was happy using the media interviews to highlight her social justice causes but isn't up for answering questions so inane when defeated in matches. For me the social justice causes are more difficult to answer and probably a bigger weight on your mental wellbeing. Like Donkeywan says 'mental health' is such a loose term. If she has serious issues, should she actually be competing?

Of course the other part of it was she went on the offensive against the Grand Slams and the media without actually bringing it up before doing it. She never brought it up with them nor the WTA. Just decided to do what she wanted to do. Unfortunately for her, the millions she makes is going to make the general public less sympathetic to her and I'm going to guess we will see hundreds of comments along the lines of 'we have to do our job why can't see' or some shit like that.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13909 on: Today at 12:30:17 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm
Embarrassing by the organisers of tournament.

Well done Osaka.
The media pays so much lip service to mental health care (the same way they do with their anti-racism drives). But the truth is that they treat sports people like emotion-less robots that they can say anything they want to/about and they should just deal with it. By withdrawing Osaka is standing up for herself in a radical way: My wellbeing takes priority over the bottom line, and it's certainly more important to me whatever you get to write in your stupid articles by twisting my words. Fuck off.  Well done her.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13910 on: Today at 12:37:05 am »
I think that she really went about it the wrong way. But this was probably down to how bad she was feeling mentally.

Wish her the best and hopefully when she returns she can help bring in some changes for the better.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13911 on: Today at 12:58:24 am »
Interesting article by Jonathan Liew of the Guardian on this.

Link here: https://t.co/y5Tr4sqYQb

Quote
Regular attendees of Arsenal press conferences at the Emirates Stadium  in the before-times, when these things still happened  will tell of a mysterious character by the name of First Question Man. Nobody ever discovered who FQM worked for, or if he was even a journalist at all. His only real talent, if you can call it that, was to sit in the front row and make sure he asked the first question, usually by barking it while everyone was still taking their seats.

Why FQM did this was never clear. It cant have been ego: I never met anybody who knew his real name. Nor was it an attempt to glean some sort of privileged insight: indeed, most of his questions were actually statements: banal bromides beloved of press conferences the world over. Arsène, you must be happy with the win. Unai, a point seemed like a fair result. Mikel, a tough afternoon, your thoughts.

Naturally it was to FQM that my thoughts turned when the world No 2 Naomi Osaka announced that she would be boycotting press conferences at the French Open in order to preserve her mental health. As a journalist who has sat through thousands of these inane obligations, and entertained numerous apocalyptic thoughts in the process, my first instinct was naturally to sympathise. And yet, the resounding chorus of condemnation and blind outrage suggests that there are some surprisingly strong feelings out there. For some, the press conference is clearly a sacred way of life. You may take our lives. But youll never take our ability to ask an athlete how they felt it went out there today, you know?.

On Monday night, after being fined and threatened with expulsion, Osaka quit the tournament altogether. Meanwhile her stance has been universally scorned by the print media, who as we know have traditionally been the best people to judge standards of behaviour. An uppity princess, one newspaper columnist wrote. Others have more soberly pointed out that for any athlete, facing the media is simply part of the job, and that by seceding from the process entirely Osaka is setting a dangerous precedent.
At this point, its worth considering exactly what this danger consists of. All over the world, the free press is already under unprecedented assault from authoritarian governments, tech giants and online disinformation. In many countries journalists are literally being killed for doing their job. Meanwhile in Paris, tennis journalists are facing the prospect of having to construct an article entirely from their own words. One of these things is not like the others.

The real problem here, it strikes me, is not Osaka or even the impressive self-importance of the written media. Rather, its the press conference itself, which when you think about it is quite a weird idea, and one that essentially fails at its central function. The great conceit of the press conference is that it is basically a direct line from the athlete to the public at large, that we humble scribes are but the peoples faithful eyes and ears in the land of the gods.

In case you hadnt noticed, this hasnt really been true for a while. Athletes now have their own direct line to the public, and spoiler: its not us. Hard as it is to believe, Osakas function as an entertainer and corporate billboard is contingent on her playing tennis at an appointed hour, rather than being forced to sit in a windowless room explaining herself to a roomful of middle-aged men.

And so the modern press conference is no longer a meaningful exchange but really a lowest‑common‑denominator transaction: a cynical and often predatory game in which the object is to mine as much content from the subject as possible. Gossip: good. Anger: good. Feuds: good. Tears: good. Personal tragedy: good. Meanwhile the young athlete, often still caught up in the emotions of victory or defeat, is expected to answer the most intimate questions in the least intimate setting, in front of an array of strangers and backed by a piece of sponsored cardboard.

Theres an odd ritualistic quality to all this: the same characters sitting in the same seats, the same cliches, all these millions of wasted words, the unopened bottles of mineral water. Is there not a better way of doing this? These arent elected politicians. These are simply people who have been elevated to prominence by dint of their hand-eye coordination and superior cardiovascular fitness. Talk to us, please! Or else!

This dynamic is only exacerbated in womens tennis, a highly visible enterprise that takes place not just in a largely white male space, but a white‑male‑with‑free‑food space. That sense of voracious, engorged entitlement often manifests itself in exceptionally creepy ways. Question: I noticed you tweeted a picture. Are you prepared that if you go on a long run you may be held up as a sex symbol, given youre very good looking? (Genie Bouchard, Wimbledon 2013.) Question: Youre a pin-up now, especially in England. Is that good? Do you enjoy that? (A 17-year-old Maria Sharapova, Wimbledon 2004.) And of course there are plenty of decent, curious journalists out there doing decent, curious things. In a way, this is what makes the chronic lack of self‑awareness so utterly self-defeating. Read the room. We are not the good guys here. We are no longer the power. And one of the worlds best athletes would literally rather quit a grand slam tournament than have to talk to the press. Rather than scrutinising what that says about her, it might be worth asking what that says about us.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #13912 on: Today at 01:21:45 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:58:24 am
Interesting article by Jonathan Liew of the Guardian on this.

Link here: https://t.co/y5Tr4sqYQb

Thing is that sport needs media interactions more than ever right now if it wants to keep up with the youth. Saw an interesting article about the rise of eSports mentioning this  It's why we see Sky Sports churning out football content on their YouTube, it's why football clubs have Tik Toks and Twitter's posting stupid things.

Agree press conferences can be frustrating. It can be frustrating to watch the inane shit that one of the most interesting and talkative managers in Klopp gets asked every week before and after games. Maybe there's a way of modernising it and making it less of a chore. You can't really just decide to bin it off on the eve of a tournament though.
