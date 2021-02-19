The problem for me is she is using the term 'mental health' as a great big shield, knowing full well that once you cite it, you are pretty much beyonmd criticism. But mental health is a very broad term, loosely interpreted. These days citing mental health as an issue can run the full spectrum from annoyance right through to very serious illnesses. My feeling is she threw that term out believing that would draw a line under the issue and everyone would back off. Instead people like Paul Kimmage asked questions like "how tough are these interviews? How can they be improved?" as a proxy to try and figure just how mentally damaging these interviews were.



The organisers were obviously concerned as they depend on sponsorship which in turn depends on TV interviews. There is no way she will be able to avoid that in the future at other events. And if she wants to control the questions being asked that is also detrimental to the journalistic process. Whatever your feelings on the subject you have to accept that no journalist will give up their freedom to ask questions they believe deserve answering just to suit the tastes of Osaka. More generally, most of the post-game questions on TV are pretty inane, so unless Osaka wants even more banal interviews, I can't see how this will be resolved to her satisfaction either.



