« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: A reminder of Greatness - Pele  (Read 9758 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 07:26:41 pm
Oh yeah

RIP Pele

For those of us of a certain age he was THE international footballing icon. The 1970 World Cup is my earliest clear footballing memory and every kid who scored a goal on the local field pretended to be him.

Maradona, he who fannies about and dives around, Messi. All fabulous talents.
But Pele was the first. He had lumps booted out of him to try and stop him. He did things with a football that defied logic. Chipping the goalie from half way, that dummy on the keeper, in the 1970 finals. But the stuff when he was a teenager was outrageous. Heavy ball and proper boots. Only George Best got close in terms of talent. He didnt dive or roll around or pretend he had been punched. He was as FB said, the hero who every kid emulated and wanted to be. Every goal on playground oller or field was greeted with  a David Coleman Pelaay shout.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:18:23 pm »
RIP
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:20:00 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 07:56:54 pm
RIP to the GOAT
Great tribute in L'Equipe

"The greatest player ever".
"The flamboyant story of the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry hasn't led to any doubt".

RT @lequipe Disparition de Pelé : la fin d'un monde
https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Disparition-de-pele-la-fin-d-un-monde/1372045
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:37:49 pm »
RIP
Logged

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,167
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:38:12 pm »
RIP Pele

An old pic of Pele and Kloppo ❤️ :

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:49:22 pm »
R.I.P the true GOAT
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:52:17 pm »
RIP Pele.

We all have to go eventually,see you on the other side good man.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,424
  • Dutch Class
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:58:34 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,393
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:00:19 pm »
RIP To an all time great
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,494
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:02:57 pm »

One of the best who ever did it, left a mark on the game that will never be forgotten
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,418
  • The first five yards........
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:07:18 pm »
I can still remember my best friend Dave, who lived next door, telling me during the WC '70 what Pele's full name was. I thought 'Pele' was his full name - it never occurred to me that he ought to have at least one more name, let alone several more!

What a footballer.

My favourite piece of skill remains the 1970 dummy of the Uruguayan goalie. The ball didn't hit the net but who cares? The header in the final cannot be bettered in terms of technique. No other player has ever sustained such a high level of brilliance when the whole world is watching, although Maradona came close in '86.

Messi is the best-ever, but Pele is second by a whisker.

Thanks you Pele. RIP
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline theredguy03

  • Put balls in his mouth and nearly choked
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • Coutinho- Used to be Man City's tormentor
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:11:21 pm »
Sad news about such a phenomenal player. Winning a World Cup in 3 different decades is remarkable.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:13:28 pm by theredguy03 »
Logged
My favourite all time LFC player? Tough choice.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,401
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:07:18 pm
I can still remember my best friend Dave, who lived next door, telling me during the WC '70 what Pele's full name was. I thought 'Pele' was his full name - it never occurred to me that he ought to have at least one more name, let alone several more!

What a footballer.

My favourite piece of skill remains the 1970 dummy of the Uruguayan goalie. The ball didn't hit the net but who cares? The header in the final cannot be bettered in terms of technique. No other player has ever sustained such a high level of brilliance when the whole world is watching, although Maradona came close in '86.

Messi is the best-ever, but Pele is second by a whisker.

Thanks you Pele. RIP

Boss name too

Edson Arantes do Nascimento
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,025
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:28:02 pm »
RIP Pele.

Just a legendary name I read lots about (and saw very little of) growing up where it was just a given he was the greatest. Obviously others have come along since then and staked a claim but will always be one of the all time great names in football.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 