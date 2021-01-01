I can still remember my best friend Dave, who lived next door, telling me during the WC '70 what Pele's full name was. I thought 'Pele' was his full name - it never occurred to me that he ought to have at least one more name, let alone several more!



What a footballer.



My favourite piece of skill remains the 1970 dummy of the Uruguayan goalie. The ball didn't hit the net but who cares? The header in the final cannot be bettered in terms of technique. No other player has ever sustained such a high level of brilliance when the whole world is watching, although Maradona came close in '86.



Messi is the best-ever, but Pele is second by a whisker.



Thanks you Pele. RIP