it is said Pele

scored 1,279 goals..Rubbish!



Within minutes...hours, days after the 1970 World Cup final Pele had Scored Millions of Goals.



I know for a fact he scored loads in the goal painted on a gable wall in Orange Grove in Liverpool 8...and elsewherei Liverpool..The UK ..The World.



We where Pele ..to-ending a cheap plastic ball against the wall...and the cry went up " Pele!"...his name reverberated around the world in streets and any open space where a ball could be kicked



You can argue all you want was the best...but no-one will replicate the glorious romantic magic football the 1970 Brazil team did and its Icon.



In our hearts "Pele!!"