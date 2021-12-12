« previous next »
Author Topic: A reminder of Greatness - Pele

RedSince86

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:06:09 pm »
RIP to one of the Goat's.
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:06:45 pm »
Sad new but what a life!

RIP
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:06:57 pm »
Expected, but still a big hit. RIP legend
Lycan

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:07:22 pm »
RIP Pele    :(
RobbieRedman

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm »
Rest in Peace Pele


Samie

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:09:27 pm »
Samie

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #86 on: Today at 07:10:09 pm »
HarryLabrador

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #87 on: Today at 07:12:12 pm »
What an exceptional legend!

R.I.P. Pele.
Syntexity

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #88 on: Today at 07:13:23 pm »
Rest in Peace

Legend!


tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:13:32 pm »
So sad, RIP. He was the greatest.  :(
farawayred

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:14:44 pm »
R.I.P. Pele
damomad

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:15:12 pm »
RIP Legend
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:15:54 pm »
One of the true GOATs, RIP
Legs

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:16:22 pm »
RIP Pele legend of a sportsman let alone footballer.

Sleep tight king.
Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

    • My Twitter Account
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #94 on: Today at 07:18:11 pm »
RIP Pelé, very sad news to end the year
HardworkDedication

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #95 on: Today at 07:18:14 pm »
inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Sheer Magnetism

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #96 on: Today at 07:18:28 pm »
RIP. A giant not just of this sport but of all sport.
FlashingBlade

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #97 on: Today at 07:18:34 pm »
it is said Pele
scored 1,279 goals..Rubbish!

Within minutes...hours, days after the 1970 World Cup final Pele had Scored Millions of Goals.

I know for a fact he scored loads in the goal painted on a gable wall in Orange Grove in Liverpool 8...and elsewherei Liverpool..The UK ..The World.

We where Pele ..to-ending a cheap plastic ball against the wall...and the cry went up " Pele!"...his name reverberated around the world in  streets and any open space where a ball could be kicked

You can argue all you want was the best...but no-one will  replicate the glorious romantic magic  football the 1970 Brazil team did and its Icon.

In our hearts "Pele!!"
Samie

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:21:49 pm »
Cruiser

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:22:40 pm »
A huge part of football died today.

One of the greatest.

RIP, bless his soul.

Samie

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #100 on: Today at 07:23:31 pm »
Red Ol

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #101 on: Today at 07:26:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:18:34 pm
it is said Pele
scored 1,279 goals..Rubbish!

Within minutes...hours, days after the 1970 World Cup final Pele had Scored Millions of Goals.

I know for a fact he scored loads in the goal painted on a gable wall in Orange Grove in Liverpool 8...and elsewherei Liverpool..The UK ..The World.

We where Pele ..to-ending a cheap plastic ball against the wall...and the cry went up " Pele!"...his name reverberated around the world in  streets and any open space where a ball could be kicked

You can argue all you want was the best...but no-one will  replicate the glorious romantic magic  football the 1970 Brazil team did and its Icon.

In our hearts "Pele!!"

Oh yeah

RIP Pele

For those of us of a certain age he was THE international footballing icon. The 1970 World Cup is my earliest clear footballing memory and every kid who scored a goal on the local field pretended to be him.
MonsLibpool

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #102 on: Today at 07:28:56 pm »
Very sad news.
Nitramdorf

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #103 on: Today at 07:34:16 pm »
RIP Pele.

Even my old mum knows who he is, she wouldnt recognise any other player I bet.
McSquared

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #104 on: Today at 07:34:21 pm »
RIP Pele. Proper legend
GinKop

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #105 on: Today at 07:35:28 pm »
RIP Pele - a legend of the game.
Samie

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #106 on: Today at 07:36:13 pm »
Quote
One day, I hope we can play football together in the sky - Peles message after Diego Maradona died in 2020.

Enjoy your game, legends.

Black Bull Nova

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #107 on: Today at 07:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:31 pm



THE sporting picture of the 20th century
Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence!

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #108 on: Today at 07:42:31 pm »
RIP - definitely the greatest

  :'(
Samie

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #109 on: Today at 07:51:16 pm »
Robinred

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #110 on: Today at 07:52:11 pm »
RIP, a true great, who played the game the right way and was a credit to it.
gazz-powered xmas lamps £19.63 per unit

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #111 on: Today at 07:53:32 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:18:34 pm
it is said Pele
scored 1,279 goals..Rubbish!

Within minutes...hours, days after the 1970 World Cup final Pele had Scored Millions of Goals.

I know for a fact he scored loads in the goal painted on a gable wall in Orange Grove in Liverpool 8...and elsewherei Liverpool..The UK ..The World.

We where Pele ..to-ending a cheap plastic ball against the wall...and the cry went up " Pele!"...his name reverberated around the world in  streets and any open space where a ball could be kicked

You can argue all you want was the best...but no-one will  replicate the glorious romantic magic  football the 1970 Brazil team did and its Icon.

In our hearts "Pele!!"

Lovely that , as a seven year old if you werent pele in the street playing football you were jairzinho a magical team
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #112 on: Today at 07:56:04 pm »
RIP

He invented the role of the modern centre forward..  without him, so many great strikers arent developed.. a ridiculous talent and a great ambassador for the game too.

What sad news
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #113 on: Today at 07:56:54 pm »
RIP to the GOAT

Samie

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #114 on: Today at 07:57:17 pm »
Samie

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #115 on: Today at 07:58:21 pm »
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
« Reply #116 on: Today at 07:58:55 pm »
Brilliant little clip here https://twitter.com/nicojamain/status/1608540144537329664?s=46&t=AZhHMCmB8Hv_Hue0XGFmuw

He did everything first Cruyff turn? Pele did it first  you make it..
