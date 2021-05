Can anyone help me before I lose my mind please!!



Trying to sort out online stuff for my nephew. He has Fifa 19 but never really played a whole lot so he didnít want any of the new ones. But now with covid and the dark evenings he wants to be able to play his mates online. Will be using Fifa 19 until Christmas and will get the new one then.



Anyway, trying to set it up for him to play online but getting nowhere. We got the PlayStation plus subscription and then set up an account on origins but whatever I tried we couldnít get it to connect to EA servers when we went into Fifa. are there any obvious things we should be looking out for? Was a nightmare trying to sort everything between using his Mams email etc.