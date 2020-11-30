The only player Ive seen come remotely close to Maradona when it comes to natural ability is Messi.



He was an out of this world phenomenon and if gods walk among us, he must have been one of them.



Same thing for me.Watching the game for nearly 40 years and they are the best 2 players i've seen by a mile. Really hard to compare Maradona and Messi due to how the game has changed. Statistically it's easy to build an argument that Messi is the better player. It is for sure consistency of performance over his career as well.For Maradona, the argument is more about taking a provincial, but decent, club to 2 league titles plus inspiring a good, but not great, Argentina team to a World Cup triumph. Though he's an inspirational figure Messi hasn't ever really inspired a poorer team to glory against the odds.The biggest difference however is the physicality of the game between 1980's and now. Would Maradona have flourished with the protection he would have had from referees now? Or would the fast paced nature of the game have taken something away from him? Could Messi handle the brutality of the tackles week in, week out in the 1980's? Would Messi have the courage and willpower to continue to play when defenders could hammer you with knee high challenge? Maradona must have been playing through injuries for a lot of his career.The level of game they play in week in week out is pretty different too. Serie A in the 1980's and 90's was easily the best domestic European league there has ever been. That shouldn't even be an argument. The quality throughout the league was staggering. At times you had the likes of Effenberg, Hagi, Guardiola playing Serie B football when they weren't exactly in the twilights of their careers either. In comparison La Liga is pretty poor. Beyond 6 or 7 games a season, you are playing average to poor teams. The CL is more the barometer for Messi's performance but that has pretty poor opposition in the group stages if you are one of the Pot 1 or Pot 2 teams. I think it's undeniable that it's been significantly easier for the likes of Messi and Ronaldo to build up a wealth of statistics to back up their performances compared to the likes of Maradona, van Basten, Batistuta, Klinsmann who were plying their trades for multiple seasons in Serie A. Tha's not to denigrate Messi (or another other modern day players) achievements. It's more just a matter of fact.Re-reading the above it sounds like I'm making the argument that Maradona is the better player. I don't actually think he is, i'd probably edge towards Messi if pushed. Maradona is definitely the more inspiring figure though. What he achieved, who he did it with and how he did it make Maradona's achievements infinitely more inspiring despite him not putting up 700 odd goals and a load more club based honours.