« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Maradona 1960-2020  (Read 73285 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,124
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #960 on: November 30, 2020, 04:14:37 pm »

A really touching gesture to Maradona's daughter by the Boca players at the Boca vs Newell's Old Boys game...

https://streamja.com/6BV6a





'Captain Maxi Rodriguez holds Diego Maradona's Newell's shirt before the game gets underway at La Bombonera. Diego's daughter Dalma is watching from the stands. #BOCvNOB' - https://twitter.com/Newells_en/status/1333174886479622145




FIFA also put up a 21-video 'Maradona Playlist' on their official youtube channel...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XegYZ8y3xMY&list=PLCGIzmTE4d0i50BeizuDk6K1YbbRkPh1I



And FIFA finally got around to releasing their official video for the 1986 World Cup last week. Obviously, Maradona features a fair bit...

'1986 FIFA World Cup | The Official Film':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3eDZV-p9DiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3eDZV-p9DiI</a>



and anyone wanting to re-watch the whole England vs Argentina match from the 1986 Word Cup (on the official FIFA youtube channel)...

'Argentina v England (Mexico 1986) | FIFA World Cup | Full Match':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pl3AnYCeTrU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pl3AnYCeTrU</a>




'Maradona goals for Argentinos Juniors (1976-1980)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xGwtEDoYq-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xGwtEDoYq-0</a>



'Maradona: all the goals for Boca Juniors (1981, 1995-98)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aHRRfg0M_UE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aHRRfg0M_UE</a>



'Maradona: all goals for Barcelona (1982-84)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fSyeVUhPyP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fSyeVUhPyP8</a>



'Maradona: All goals in Napoli (1984-1991)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J7aMVqaSopI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J7aMVqaSopI</a>



'Maradona: all goals for Sevilla (1992-93)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iC5f3-B5L_M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iC5f3-B5L_M</a>



'Maradona's goal for Newell's Old Boys (1993-94)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h0uLCQeWzd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h0uLCQeWzd0</a>




'Maradona: All 34 goals for Argentina':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZRj5l3XV6Uw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZRj5l3XV6Uw</a>



Wikipedia Page : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diego_Maradona

« Last Edit: December 6, 2020, 04:45:22 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #961 on: December 1, 2020, 04:45:07 am »

A tribute from Boca.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6poxXnw-BOE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6poxXnw-BOE</a>
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #962 on: December 1, 2020, 04:50:56 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 30, 2020, 06:44:01 am
absolute natural talent - no doubting that

but he couldn't lace Kenny's boots either as a complete player,

I love Kenny, but that is bollocks.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #963 on: December 1, 2020, 10:02:54 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on November 30, 2020, 03:50:33 pm
The only player Ive seen come remotely close to Maradona when it comes to natural ability is Messi.

He was an out of this world phenomenon and if gods walk among us, he must have been one of them.

Same thing for me.

Watching the game for nearly 40 years and they are the best 2 players i've seen by a mile. Really hard to compare Maradona and Messi due to how the game has changed. Statistically it's easy to build an argument that Messi is the better player. It is for sure consistency of performance over his career as well.

For Maradona, the argument is more about taking a provincial, but decent, club to 2 league titles plus inspiring a good, but not great, Argentina team to a World Cup triumph. Though he's an inspirational figure Messi hasn't ever really inspired a poorer team to glory against the odds.

The biggest difference however is the physicality of the game between 1980's and now. Would Maradona have flourished with the protection he would have had from referees now? Or would the fast paced nature of the game have taken something away from him? Could Messi handle the brutality of the tackles week in, week out in the 1980's? Would Messi have the courage and willpower to continue to play when defenders could hammer you with knee high challenge? Maradona must have been playing through injuries for a lot of his career.

The level of game they play in week in week out is pretty different too. Serie A in the 1980's and 90's was easily the best domestic European league there has ever been. That shouldn't even be an argument. The quality throughout the league was staggering. At times you had the likes of Effenberg, Hagi, Guardiola playing Serie B football when they weren't exactly in the twilights of their careers either. In comparison La Liga is pretty poor. Beyond 6 or 7 games a season, you are playing average to poor teams. The CL is more the barometer for Messi's performance but that has pretty poor opposition in the group stages if you are one of the Pot 1 or Pot 2 teams. I think it's undeniable that it's been significantly easier for the likes of Messi and Ronaldo to build up a wealth of statistics to back up their performances compared to the likes of Maradona, van Basten, Batistuta, Klinsmann who were plying their trades for multiple seasons in Serie A. Tha's not to denigrate Messi (or another other modern day players) achievements. It's more just a matter of fact.

Re-reading the above it sounds like I'm making the argument that Maradona is the better player. I don't actually think he is, i'd probably edge towards Messi if pushed. Maradona is definitely the more inspiring figure though. What he achieved, who he did it with and how he did it make Maradona's achievements infinitely more inspiring despite him not putting up 700 odd goals and a load more club based honours.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,447
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #964 on: December 1, 2020, 10:06:23 am »
I watched documentary of when he was in charge of Mexican side but one thing that stood out apart from his amazing passion for the game is that he wore two watches all the time. What's that about.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,238
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #965 on: December 2, 2020, 04:45:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  1, 2020, 10:06:23 am
I watched documentary of when he was in charge of Mexican side but one thing that stood out apart from his amazing passion for the game is that he wore two watches all the time. What's that about.
https://www.football-espana.net/2020/12/01/ronaldo-explains-why-diego-maradona-used-to-wear-two-watches
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,879
  • YNWA
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #966 on: December 4, 2020, 07:40:50 pm »
I see Napoli have changed the name of their stadium to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #967 on: December 5, 2020, 02:59:53 am »

This is a brilliant interview.    :wave

Why Maradona matters

Mariano Siskind, born in Argentina and Harvard professor of romance languages and literatures and of comparative literature, to understand the social and cultural phenomenon behind Maradona, his larger-than-life persona, and his legacy.

https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2020/12/harvard-professor-explains-why-diego-maradona-matters/
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,602
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #968 on: December 6, 2020, 09:52:46 am »
One thing I don`t quite understand with Maradona`s career is why he is so heavily associated with Boca Juniors. He only played there one year in his prime(81-82 season) and two seasons in the second half of his thirties(95-97). The longest part of his career he spent at Argentinos Juniors, from he was 8 until he was 21 and he played for their senior side from he was 15.
Logged

Offline bonnieshona

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #969 on: December 7, 2020, 04:35:38 am »
Diego Maradona was a legendary player. Football technically, he was one of the best ever.
Tactically, he is that close to as the player he was. He will remain forever in our hearts. SCORER OF THE MOST HISTORIC GOAL IN A WORLD CUP FINAL.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,709
  • The first five yards........
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #970 on: December 7, 2020, 05:11:26 pm »
Quote from: bonnieshona on December  7, 2020, 04:35:38 am
Diego Maradona was a legendary player. Football technically, he was one of the best ever.
Tactically, he is that close to as the player he was. He will remain forever in our hearts. SCORER OF THE MOST HISTORIC GOAL IN A WORLD CUP FINAL.
Quote from: bonnieshona on December  7, 2020, 04:35:38 am
Diego Maradona was a legendary player. Football technically, he was one of the best ever.
Tactically, he is that close to as the player he was. He will remain forever in our hearts. SCORER OF THE MOST HISTORIC GOAL IN A WORLD CUP FINAL.

That was Carlos Alberto.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #971 on: December 8, 2020, 10:51:53 pm »
Logged

Offline DanJay87

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
  • Gosh it's Tosh!
Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #972 on: December 9, 2020, 12:06:39 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on December  6, 2020, 09:52:46 am
One thing I don`t quite understand with Maradona`s career is why he is so heavily associated with Boca Juniors. He only played there one year in his prime(81-82 season) and two seasons in the second half of his thirties(95-97). The longest part of his career he spent at Argentinos Juniors, from he was 8 until he was 21 and he played for their senior side from he was 15.

They were his boyhood club. I believe he turned down better deals by River Plate to go there
« Last Edit: December 9, 2020, 01:14:56 am by DanJay87 »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,447
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #973 on: December 10, 2020, 11:47:23 pm »
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #974 on: January 7, 2021, 02:10:36 am »
Great photo and great story how he got it:

' I bribed a stadium guard with whisky and got dead close just as he was lifted on to another players shoulders. It was like a biblical scene. He looked magnificent ... He looked right into my eyes David Yarrow

I love this ) his career low point: Realising there was no film in my camera at a World Cup semi-final.  ;D






https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2021/jan/06/diego-maradona-1986-world-cup-mexico-david-yarrow-best-photograph
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,121
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #975 on: Today at 02:42:21 am »
i've just watch the documentary Diego Maradona by Asif Kapadia - absolutely brilliant

i'd recommend it to anyone who likes football but especially those who lived through his period, it fills in the details you didn't know between all those headlines you read and if you did know some of the details, this documentary provides a panorama of how it all fits in the like i haven't seen before

the one thing that comes across more than anything to me, he was living an impossible situation i wouldn't wish on an enemy
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 