Incredibly sad news. When you compare eras and when you weigh up how good a certain player is compared to the past, the player who is always spoken about is Maradona. His status as a footballer is at at level very few have ever reached, and indeed you could probably only count players who have been at his level on one hand. He was born to play football, there is no other way to put it. His natural talent, his low centre of gravity, his vision, his robustness and toughness made him not only an unbelievable player but an unbelievable player to watch. Some players are efficient, some players have great stats but aren't always pleasing on the eye. Maradona would've been worth the entrance fee alone and those players are very special indeed.
He was batshit crazy as we all know, but I always felt that he was a good soul if a very troubled one. Rest in peace Diego, we probably wont ever see your like again.