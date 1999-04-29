There are Messi and Ronaldo breaking all records and there is Pele whose world cup record can't be matched anytime soon. But my god the joy I get watching Maradona clips or recorded matches is just something else. A true genius in every sense. He just took everything thrown at him and just excelled everywhere. The ball seems to be just seemed to be his friend.

I know comparison are difficult between eras but the way he dominated that 1986 world I haven't seen any player dominating any competition like that. He just single handedly elevated them to another dimensions and won world cup. The same domination he showed when Argentina lost world cup to Germany in final (my first chance to see world cup matches on tele). On club level what he achieved with that Napoli side against Sachi's greatest Milan side can't be ignored. 2 Leagues and European glory when odds were stacked against them compared to other teams and riches of talent they had is just marvelous. Add to that the state of those muddy pitches, defenders getting away with literal murders against him make it just extraordinary.

Also one must not forget his love for his country men and will to achieve great things just to put smile on the faces of his countrymen who were going through some rough time in that era shows his humane side. No wonder he is worshiped in Argentina like no one. Gods must be over the moon in sky with thought of seeing his genius. Ciao Diego and rest in peace.