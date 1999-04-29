« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Maradona 1960-2020  (Read 64649 times)

Offline Red Being

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 03:04:07 AM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on November 26, 2020, 10:11:37 PM
    :'(



Its quite interesting and thought provoking that almost all - no, most definitely all - the major newspapers/media in every part of the world gave Maradona the major part of their front pages. It's the same even in the case of a local newspaper here in India. Not only that, news channels, even  in regional languages, have day long commemoration programs and are covering it as if for a national hero. Wonder whether any other person, let alone a sport personality, has received such an adulation in the recent past or has a chance in the future. Whether or not you see him as GOAT, it is undeniable that his influence on the world is unmatched. 
Logged

Offline RedMichelFerri

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
  • You'll Never Walk Alone - Liverpool till I die
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 03:39:04 AM »
There are Messi and Ronaldo breaking all records and there is Pele whose world cup record can't be matched anytime soon. But my god the joy I get watching Maradona clips or recorded matches is just something else. A true genius in every sense. He just took everything thrown at him and just excelled everywhere. The ball seems to be just seemed to be his friend.
     I know comparison are difficult between eras but the way he dominated that 1986 world I haven't seen any player dominating any competition like that. He just single handedly elevated them to another dimensions and won world cup. The same domination he showed when Argentina lost world cup to Germany in final (my first chance to see world cup matches on tele). On club level what he achieved with that Napoli side against Sachi's greatest Milan side can't be ignored. 2 Leagues and European glory when odds were stacked against them compared to other teams and riches of talent they had is just marvelous. Add to that the state of those muddy pitches, defenders getting away with literal murders against him make it just extraordinary.
     Also one must not forget his love for his country men and will to achieve great things just to put smile on the faces of his countrymen who were going through some rough time in that era shows his humane side. No wonder he is worshiped in Argentina like no one. Gods must be over the moon in sky with thought of seeing his genius. Ciao Diego and rest in peace.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:26:35 AM by RedMichelFerri »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.

- Rafa Benitez : RIP Ray.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 05:23:05 AM »
Platini, Souness, Rushie,  Laudrup, Boniek, Matheus, Van Basten, Zico and Falcao, Baresi, etc.

they were all there in Italy in the 80s. Amazing really how strong the league was then.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,937
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 09:56:24 AM »
That Daily Star headline in the pic above, Jesus ::)
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
  • JFT96.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 09:56:55 AM »
Incredibly sad news. When you compare eras and when you weigh up how good a certain player is compared to the past, the player who is always spoken about is Maradona. His status as a footballer is at at level very few have ever reached, and indeed you could probably only count players who have been at his level on one hand. He was born to play football, there is no other way to put it. His natural talent, his low centre of gravity, his vision, his robustness and toughness made him not only an unbelievable player but an unbelievable player to watch. Some players are efficient, some players have great stats but aren't always pleasing on the eye. Maradona would've been worth the entrance fee alone and those players are very special indeed.

He was batshit crazy as we all know, but I always felt that he was a good soul if a very troubled one. Rest in peace Diego, we probably wont ever see your like again.
Logged

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 12:15:12 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:06:05 AM
It's on All 4 or whatever the channel 4 catch-up service is called.
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:26:39 AM
Try these mate:

https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/11/25/diego-maradona-documentary

https://putlockers.fm/watch/VdPVYQKx-diego-maradona.html

https://ww3.123movies.domains/movie/diego-maradona/oQwfx3m9/9Haqf8lX


And as Ray K says above, it is also on All 4 / Channel 4 's online catch-up service



A cracking 1 minute video here to go with that stunning image mate - https://twitter.com/elchiringuitotv/status/1332075697460957185



thanks both - will hunt that out later
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 ---Violet 09/09/2020
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline Andy_lfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 01:07:27 PM »
Wasn't sure whether to post this as it is a little irreverent and these guys are not my usual listen, but a very different kind of tribute and very critical of the English reaction to Maradona.

https://play.acast.com/s/topflighttimemachine/diegomaradona

Or available from wherever you get your podcasts.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:09:15 PM by Andy_lfc »
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 01:10:08 PM »
Quote from: Andy_lfc on Yesterday at 01:07:27 PM
Wasn't sure whether to post this as it is a little irreverent and these guys are not my usual listen, but a very different kind of tribute and very critical of the English reaction to Maradona.

https://play.acast.com/s/topflighttimemachine/diegomaradona

Or available from wherever you get your podcasts.

Listened to this yesterday and agree with you, it's boss.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 01:13:24 PM »
I always look back on USA 94 as what could have been for him and Argentina. he seemed to be in such great condition and Argentina had a nice supporting cast around him. guys like redondo, chamot, sensini Ruggeri, batistuta, caniggia, ortega,  balbo and simeone.

wasnt the substance he test positive for not even on the international banned substance list or something?  it was just banned in the us?

Logged

Offline DanJay87

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • Gosh it's Tosh!
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 01:35:20 PM »
Can't remember exactly what it was, but it was something we all have in our cabinets in our mouthwash
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 01:37:42 PM »
Quote from: DanJay87 on Yesterday at 01:35:20 PM
Can't remember exactly what it was, but it was something we all have in our cabinets in our mouthwash

Ephedrine I think it was, I think it's found in nasal decongestants. Quite what he'd need that for... oh wait  ;)
Logged

Offline DanJay87

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • Gosh it's Tosh!
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 01:45:08 PM »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 01:37:42 PM
Ephedrine I think it was, I think it's found in nasal decongestants. Quite what he'd need that for... oh wait  ;)

Hey, we all get the sniffles
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 06:31:05 PM »
Sad sad week. We all feel old when our childhood heroes die but when our grown up heroes pass on, individuals who were essentially our contemporaries, nostalgia and a sense of mortality hit us hard. I loved Maradona, he touched me the way no footballer other than Suarez has so he had a pretty clear run for my affections, for almost thirty years! That's why when I heard of his death, I instantly thought of the post below from 2016. I had actually forgotten about the bit I have bolded but what a wonderfully succinct observation it is.

Quote from: saoirse08 on February  8, 2016, 03:56:41 PM


Maradona was fucking boss. For my money, the best player to ever to lace up a pair footy boots. Had it all. Kicked all over the shop, yet still got up and tore the arses out of the opposition. Modern day comparisons are notoriously futile... However, it's like having Messi's skills allied with Suarez's attitude, gnarliness and absolute will to win. A perfect combination. A proper street footballer. If, as Shanks said, football is ballet for the masses, then Maradona was the Rudolf Nureyev of the game.

.

Great contributions since his passing too, particularly the post from Billy the Kid who added a much needed dose of reality to the non-football element of Diego's story.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline Thehunter1978

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 08:36:30 PM »
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 12:15:12 PM
thanks both - will hunt that out later

It's on Channel 4 tomorrow night at 21:30
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,598
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #934 on: Today at 12:41:58 AM »

A nice article with the Tunisian referee in the England-Argentina match from '86:-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa/55100669

(the above link also has a 3-minute video to all of Maradona's World Cup goals)
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online L4Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #935 on: Today at 12:52:15 AM »
Una matina.......


if you know you know
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 