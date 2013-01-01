« previous next »
Maradona 1960-2020

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
    :'(



Its quite interesting and thought provoking that almost all - no, most definitely all - the major newspapers/media in every part of the world gave Maradona the major part of their front pages. It's the same even in the case of a local newspaper here in India. Not only that, news channels, even  in regional languages, have day long commemoration programs and are covering it as if for a national hero. Wonder whether any other person, let alone a sport personality, has received such an adulation in the recent past or has a chance in the future. Whether or not you see him as GOAT, it is undeniable that his influence on the world is unmatched. 
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
There are Messi and Ronaldo breaking all records and there is Pele whose world cup record can't be matched anytime soon. But my god the joy I get watching Maradona clips or recorded matches is just something else. A true genius in every sense. He just took everything thrown at him and just excelled everywhere. The ball seems to be just seemed to be his friend.
     I know comparison are difficult between eras but the way he dominated that 1986 world I haven't seen any player dominating any competition like that. He just single handedly elevated them to another dimensions and won world cup. The same domination he showed when Argentina lost world cup to Germany in final (my first chance to see world cup matches on tele). On club level what he achieved with that Napoli side against Sachi's greatest Milan side can't be ignored. 2 Leagues and European glory when odds were stacked against them compared to other teams and riches of talent they had is just marvelous. Add to that the state of those muddy pitches, defenders getting away with literal murders against him make it just extraordinary.
     Also one must not forget his love for his country men and will to achieve great things just to put smile on the faces of his countrymen who were going through some rough time in that era shows his humane side. No wonder he is worshiped in Argentina like no one. Gods must be over the moon in sky with thought of seeing his genius. Ciao Diego and rest in peace.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.

- Rafa Benitez : RIP Ray.
