The best sports journalist in Scandinavia; Erik Niva - does his piece.. The translation doesn't do him justice, but still..



"Here you have a football. Most people pump it full of air. Diego Maradona filled it with meaning, with color, with genius and madness, with indomitable struggle and enchanting magic. He's gone now.

Football just looks like a football again.

Was he the best of all time?

Honestly, I hardly care. That's not the most important thing to me.

It is often teased about how football is about winning titles, but that is simply not true.

Not my football. My football is about bringing people closer together, about togetherness and community. About creating joy, pride and hope, especially where things like that are otherwise hard to find. Titles are the means, not the end.

Diego Maradona won the World Cup. Diego Maradona won Serie A.There are very many football players who have done that, even though there is hardly anyone who has been as close to actually winning them on their own.

But the dents themselves, the titles themselves? They did not make him unique. It was who he won the titles with, the times when he did it - and what he made them mean.

He never became one of them

No one has ever made football an act of resistance and an act of restoration in the same way as Diego Maradona. When Argentina won the World Cup in 1986, it was only a few years after the humiliating defeat in the war over the Malvinas Islands, that which was about to destroy the self-image of a hard-pressed people.The quarter-final against England was not a football match, it was a single major national catharsis.



When Napoli then lifted the Serie A shield the following year, it did not mean that a light blue sports club won a competition. It meant the restoration, redemption and liberation of all the oppressed, humiliated, mocked southern Italy.



Diego Maradona knew all this. He understood it, he valued it - and he played his football for a reason and for a purpose.



Today, many of us look at hypercommercialized elite football with increasingly dual feelings, which have a hard time reconciling with how what was once created by the people is now hijacked by industry.



This transformation coincided with the culmination of Diego Maradona's career, yet he never became the type of footballer who let the market rule either his heart or his ball shoes.



He never changed sides. He never became one of them.



Over time, he became increasingly lost, making increasingly difficult decisions at an ever-increasing cost to both himself and his loved ones.



Yet he always remained both forgiven and loved, as an eternal thank you for the football he played and the matches he fought. He was human - so very human - and he was vulnerable, defective and marginalized rather than mechanical, robotic and indestructible.



They used to call Garrincha "Alegria do Povo", Portuguese for "People's joy". There was nothing wrong with that, but where Garrincha remained local, Diego Maradona was global.



He was Argentinas, he was Naples - but he was also a leader of the poor, the forgotten and the marginalized throughout the Third World.



That's how I mainly remember him. And that's why the whole football round planet is crying tonight.



Was he the best of all time?



Maybe maybe not. It is possible to argue for both him and Pelé and Leo Messi - but it would still be to miss the point itself.



Diego Maradona was the greatest. Diego Maradona was most important. Diego Maradona meant more to more people than any other athlete has ever done.



No one has done what he did with a football, and then I do not write about the dribbles, deep passes or free kicks. I am referring to the primordial power itself, the ability to actually change the world with a pair of studded shoes on my feet.

That power was so strong in Diego Maradona that he never managed to channel it within himself - instead, he passed it on to the masses who made it his own.



Maybe they will forget some of the goals he scored. Maybe they were too young to experience them at all. Yet they will never forget the feeling, the strength, and the joy he gave them.



