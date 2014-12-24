« previous next »
Maradona 1960-2020

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #800
If anyone knows of somewhere I could watch the Maradona film I'd appreciate the link! Sure Channel 4 will stick it on again in the very near future now to be fair.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #801
Ihave just seen the news. A true footballing great. One of my earliest memories as a little football fan growing us was seeing  Maradona at the 86 World cup and being amazed at what skill the man had. This year just keeps getting worse in terms of the personalities that have been lost. Rip  Maradona
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #802
Sad day to see one of your childhood legends die so early but he lived two lifetimes and was lucky to see 60 probably. An absolute genius who should have won two world cups as believe he nearly played at the 78 WC as a 17 year old. Got the crap kicked out of him during his whole career, won the 86 WC by himself and gets mentioned in the same breath as Pele. English fans hated his guts but his mad genius to score the goal with his hand was nuts and the one that followed was unbelievable. Any team / manager that felt John Barnes deserved 15 mins on the pitch in that game for the likes of Steve Hodge or Trevor Stevens surely is not a fan of the great game or warranted even a glimmer of hope to beat Argentina that day. RIP you mad man as to see your performances in 86 'live' on TV will be burned into my memory.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #803
Hand of god goal is one of the greatest moments in Englands shite footballing history. Great goal.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #804

 Perhaps I shouldn't comment, but there again there is a divergence of opinion in these pages so why not.

 Very talented footballer.....absolute shit of a person and never a "sportsman".  I am sorry for his family and friends that he has died but I could never call him the "greatest". In my mind that will be either Pele
 or Messi.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #805
Why not?


Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #806
Simply  an amazing player and character.  My first world Cup properly understanding football was Mexico 86 . It was a privilege to watch him then and at his peak for Napoli.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #807
In my humble opinion he was the greatest footballer that I had the pleasure of watching on the box growing up.
Pele, Best, Ronaldo(s), Messi - all amazing footballers, but this fella, wow, just wow.

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #808
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:46:13 PM
If anyone knows of somewhere I could watch the Maradona film I'd appreciate the link! Sure Channel 4 will stick it on again in the very near future now to be fair.
https://ww3.123movies.domains/movie/diego-maradona/oQwfx3m9/9Haqf8lX
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #809
"I've loved, I've laughed and cried
I've had my fill, my share of losing
And now, as tears subside
I find it all so amusing
To think I did all that
And may I say, not in a shy way
Oh, no, oh, no, not me
I did it my way ...."



RIP Diego
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #810
RIP

One of those footballers who you'll never forget. Growing up I wasn't able to see much non-English football, so it was only through his World Cups that I saw him - a few great moments before he self-ended his 1982 and 1994 tournaments, not on his game in 1990 (bar one magical pass v Brazil) and the amazing achievement that was 1986. Can watch the 2nd goal v England over and over.

When I was young, those I respected told me Pele was the better player, but there can't have been much in it. Maradona was certainly the greatest of all whose career I've seen from one end to the other.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #811
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:46:13 PM
If anyone knows of somewhere I could watch the Maradona film I'd appreciate the link! Sure Channel 4 will stick it on again in the very near future now to be fair.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evita_(musical)
