Sad day to see one of your childhood legends die so early but he lived two lifetimes and was lucky to see 60 probably. An absolute genius who should have won two world cups as believe he nearly played at the 78 WC as a 17 year old. Got the crap kicked out of him during his whole career, won the 86 WC by himself and gets mentioned in the same breath as Pele. English fans hated his guts but his mad genius to score the goal with his hand was nuts and the one that followed was unbelievable. Any team / manager that felt John Barnes deserved 15 mins on the pitch in that game for the likes of Steve Hodge or Trevor Stevens surely is not a fan of the great game or warranted even a glimmer of hope to beat Argentina that day. RIP you mad man as to see your performances in 86 'live' on TV will be burned into my memory.