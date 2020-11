I mean, it is a decent goal but I could have dribbled past most of them.



You could Nick, you could.It's funny, seeing that goal now it doesn't look all that special. That's the rub of time I suppose. It's like my dad trying to convince me that Puskas was better than Pele. All I could see was a little fat man playing slo-mo football.But of course Maradona was a genius. He was so much better than anyone else playing football at the time. Probably only Messi has exceeded his absurd heights since, and has done so in the world's greatest competition which is now the Champions League.What a player. RIP