« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Maradona - Why the fuss?  (Read 56116 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,971
  • Truthiness
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #640 on: November 5, 2020, 12:48:03 PM »
The good news is that he seems to have come through the surgery OK.

Quote
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP)  Diego Maradona was recovering Wednesday after an operation for bleeding in his skull, his personal doctor said.

Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, said Dr. Leopoldo Luque, a neurologist who performed Tuesdays operation.

He has no type of complication associated with the operation, said Luque, who described the postoperative developments as excellent.

Luque said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesnt remember the event.

Luque was cautious about when Maradona might be able to leave intensive care at the private clinic in La Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, saying that progress was day to day.
- AP
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,404
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #641 on: November 5, 2020, 12:58:04 PM »
Must of been one hell of a 60th Birthday bash.
« Last Edit: November 5, 2020, 06:06:30 PM by LanceLink!!!!! »
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #642 on: November 7, 2020, 03:18:06 PM »
I think this is very apt for this thread, i just saw this on Twitter. ;D

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,463
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #643 on: November 7, 2020, 04:27:20 PM »
:lmao
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #644 on: November 7, 2020, 04:38:32 PM »
Massive upgrade on Tina, fair play to him
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,971
  • Truthiness
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #645 on: November 12, 2020, 03:38:22 PM »
Diego Maradona: Argentina legend to be treated for alcohol dependency after leaving hospital  -- BBC Sport

Argentina legend Diego Maradona was discharged from hospital on Wednesday and taken to a recovery clinic to be treated for alcohol dependency.

Maradona, who led his country to World Cup triumph in 1986, had a successful operation for a blood clot on the brain earlier in November.

However, alcohol withdrawal symptoms kept him in hospital for longer.

"The good thing is that Diego is together, Diego is solid," his lawyer, Matias Morla, said.

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in Buenos Aires last week with anaemia and dehydration.

Only a few close friends will be allowed to visit the 60-year-old at the rehabilitation clinic.

"Diego has gone through maybe the most difficult moment of his life and I think it was a miracle that they found this bleeding in his brain that could have cost him his life," his lawyer added.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Zee_26

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #646 on: November 12, 2020, 04:01:13 PM »
All things considered, to reach 60 years seems like an achievement! Hopefully he can get the treatment he needs and make a full recovery.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #647 on: November 12, 2020, 04:11:39 PM »
Quote from: Zee_26 on November 12, 2020, 04:01:13 PM
All things considered, to reach 60 years seems like an achievement! Hopefully he can get the treatment he needs and make a full recovery.

Yeah,seems Diego's had a non-stop party since the 80's when he joined Napoli and must be a massive amount of all kinds of shit he's put in his body since then.

Had a good friend who passed away about 20 years ago,his heart gave out after just 8 months of something similar so it's kind of a miracle he's still with us.
« Last Edit: November 12, 2020, 04:14:15 PM by Tobelius »
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,035
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #648 on: Today at 04:22:19 PM »
Major Argentine newspaper Clarin reports he's passed away, RIP
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,971
  • Truthiness
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #649 on: Today at 04:24:06 PM »
Reports in Argentina that Maradona has died   :'(

World upheaval: Diego Armando Maradona died
He suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest in the house in Tigre where he had settled after his head operation.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:31 PM by Ray K »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online StevoHimself

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #650 on: Today at 04:25:24 PM »
Very sad if true. Asif Kapadia's film from 2019 is a brilliant piece of work, for anyone who hasn't seen it.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,184
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #651 on: Today at 04:27:30 PM »
this thread defo needs a title change  :-\

Terrible news.

RIP to one of the greatest.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,584
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #652 on: Today at 04:27:58 PM »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,918
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #653 on: Today at 04:28:20 PM »
RIP in shock!
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 PM
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,830
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #654 on: Today at 04:28:38 PM »
News is spreading to credible sources. :(

RIP
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #655 on: Today at 04:28:44 PM »
Rest in peace king.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,463
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #656 on: Today at 04:28:59 PM »
Probably not a surprise yet still a massive shock. Seeing those images from the 80s they look so iconic now. As a  7 year old watching Mexico 86 I probably hated him for the Hand of God goal but as the years went on the funnier that got, and his incredible genius stood out.

I remember reading a good biography of him by Jimmy Burns back in the day, might have to dig that out again.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,987
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #657 on: Today at 04:29:09 PM »
Awful news. RIP Diego Maradona.
Logged

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #658 on: Today at 04:29:29 PM »
The worlds greatest and my all-time favourite.. RIP you mad genius
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #659 on: Today at 04:29:32 PM »
An absolute phenomenon.  Lived a life on the pitch and off it.

RIP.
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
« Reply #660 on: Today at 04:29:53 PM »
No words. RIP
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 