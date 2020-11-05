Diego Maradona: Argentina legend to be treated for alcohol dependency after leaving hospital -- BBC Sport



Argentina legend Diego Maradona was discharged from hospital on Wednesday and taken to a recovery clinic to be treated for alcohol dependency.



Maradona, who led his country to World Cup triumph in 1986, had a successful operation for a blood clot on the brain earlier in November.



However, alcohol withdrawal symptoms kept him in hospital for longer.



"The good thing is that Diego is together, Diego is solid," his lawyer, Matias Morla, said.



Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in Buenos Aires last week with anaemia and dehydration.



Only a few close friends will be allowed to visit the 60-year-old at the rehabilitation clinic.



"Diego has gone through maybe the most difficult moment of his life and I think it was a miracle that they found this bleeding in his brain that could have cost him his life," his lawyer added.