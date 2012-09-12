Context?



Benfica 2-1 Porto85.000 were at Estadio da Luz this day. Benfica was 6 points behind Porto before this match and they had already fired Jupp Heynckes and José Mourinho that season, The coach was now Toni, an old glory both as player and coach for Benfica. This victory made them believe they could get the title.Benfica would end 6th in league that year, worst classification ever and an underdog, Boavista, would became the champions. The old Estadio da Luz would fail to see another Benfica title, the late 90's and early 00's, the worst years ever of the portuguese giants that would start rising again 5 years later with the new stadium and with Trapattoni as coach.In this year Liverpool won the Uefa Cup.