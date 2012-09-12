« previous next »
Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000

Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
December 14, 2014, 03:02:21 am
Highbury - October 1951

Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
March 11, 2015, 06:24:16 pm
Quote from: dundeered on November 19, 2014, 08:05:56 am
When Roma cheated Dundee United ,




Never knew that, what went on in the other 84' semi final. Just read a piece on it and reckon to say they were cheated is a bit much. Was expecting something in the scale of Inter '65 but moving a match from an evening to an afternoon and the crowd going bananas, especially after what happened in the first leg and it being Roma in 84... Wouldn't exactly say they were cheated.

Brilliant story nontheless.
http://www.voicesinfootball.com/articles/article-when-roma-played-dundee-united.html
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
March 12, 2015, 07:34:55 am
Quote from: KerryKop on November 20, 2014, 04:44:17 pm
Not only does the scorer of the penalty which won the World Cup for West Germany in 1990, Andreas Brehme, not have a pot to piss in anymore, he's now cleaning piss pots for a living.

Just read the whole thing now. Oliver Straube, the man who has given him the job, thinks that's a proper way to help him. Incredible story.
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
March 12, 2015, 07:35:45 am
Quote from: 81a on December 14, 2014, 03:02:21 am
Highbury - October 1951


What a great foto
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
January 9, 2016, 01:33:14 pm
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
January 9, 2016, 08:29:17 pm
Context?
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
January 10, 2016, 01:39:51 am
Quote from: J_Klopprophage on January  9, 2016, 08:29:17 pm
Context?

Benfica 2-1 Porto

85.000 were at Estadio da Luz this day. Benfica was 6 points behind Porto before this match and they had already fired Jupp Heynckes and José Mourinho that season, The coach was now Toni, an old glory both as player and coach for Benfica. This victory made them believe they could get the title.

Benfica would end 6th in league that year, worst classification ever and an underdog, Boavista, would became the champions. The old Estadio da Luz would fail to see another Benfica title, the late 90's and early 00's, the worst years ever of the portuguese giants that would start rising again 5 years later with the new stadium and with Trapattoni as coach.

In this year Liverpool won the Uefa Cup.
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
January 10, 2016, 01:54:48 am
Italian 1938 team that won the World Cup.

Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
January 10, 2016, 02:33:38 am
great thread but makes me feel old seeing Baresi,Butragueno,Baggio etc.
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
January 10, 2016, 02:47:32 am
beautiful thread.

RIP Yekini
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
April 3, 2016, 10:24:39 pm
Anybody else get a security warning on this page?
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
April 4, 2016, 12:08:27 am



Platini and Brady before a WC qualifier in Paris 1981.
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
April 6, 2016, 04:59:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on January 10, 2016, 01:54:48 am
Italian 1938 team that won the World Cup.



The guy at the front looks like he could be the plastic Ronaldo of his day!
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
July 4, 2017, 08:41:34 am
Shoot

Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
July 4, 2017, 08:46:08 am
Quote from: kavah on July  4, 2017, 08:41:34 am
Shoot



The League Ladders, there's a great memory right there.
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
July 4, 2017, 10:52:07 am
Quote from: LanceLink on July  4, 2017, 08:46:08 am
The League Ladders, there's a great memory right there.

Absolutely, loved the league ladders, the joy of moving meadowbank thistle up the Scottish 2nd division  :)
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
July 4, 2017, 11:27:16 am
Quote from: itsalltosh on July  4, 2017, 10:52:07 am
Absolutely, loved the league ladders, the joy of moving meadowbank thistle up the Scottish 2nd division  :)

Not sure who made it but in the 80s there was a similar thing for the FA Cup starting from the first round. Each time got a number of stickers (enough to get them to Wembley) so you'd update each round, write in the scor e and end up with a wall chart.
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
July 4, 2017, 11:47:52 am
Quote from: Acton Nick on July  4, 2017, 11:27:16 am
Not sure who made it but in the 80s there was a similar thing for the FA Cup starting from the first round. Each time got a number of stickers (enough to get them to Wembley) so you'd update each round, write in the scor e and end up with a wall chart.
I had that in 1983, you got six stickers for each team from the third round to cover every eventuality.  I lost one of the stickers but thankfully it was only Brighton.  I was devastated when my wallchart ended up incomplete. :(
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
July 4, 2017, 11:49:41 am
Quote from: Iska on July  4, 2017, 11:47:52 am
I had that in 1983, you got six stickers for each team from the third round to cover every eventuality.  I lost one of the stickers but thankfully it was only Brighton.  I was devastated when my wallchart ended up incomplete. :(

Think you got a few blanks too. Recall Plymouth made the semis in 1984 and that ruined everything as had to just write their name onto the blank sticker rather than have a nice colourful sticker!
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
July 4, 2017, 08:26:01 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on April  4, 2016, 12:08:27 am



Platini and Brady before a WC qualifier in Paris 1981.

Good of Dan Akroyd to take time away from his acting career to ref the game.

Platini looked like a smug smarmy c*nt back then as well.
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
July 4, 2017, 08:37:16 pm
Quote from: itsalltosh on July  4, 2017, 10:52:07 am
Absolutely, loved the league ladders, the joy of moving meadowbank thistle up the Scottish 2nd division  :)
I was always too clumsy taking them in and out. Would inevitably end up tearing the arms off Wycombe's kit or something.
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
July 4, 2019, 02:50:06 am
Peru - classic kit and goalie's jumper 30s

Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
June 9, 2022, 05:57:10 pm
Bringing back an old topic on the 25th anniversary of this beauty.
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
« Reply #543 on: Today at 10:13:10 pm »

Argentina '78 World Cup





Brazil at the '82 World Cup in Spain

Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
« Reply #544 on: Today at 10:22:54 pm »
Mexico 1970 - Brazil v Italy

Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
« Reply #545 on: Today at 10:41:43 pm »

Argentina homecoming parade after the 2022 World Cup win...




^ Overflow crowds forced the end of World Cup celebration - www.npr.org/2022/12/21/1144625866/overflow-crowds-in-buenos-aires-forced-the-end-of-a-world-cup-celebration-parade
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
« Reply #546 on: Today at 10:42:37 pm »
Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
« Reply #547 on: Today at 10:45:07 pm »

Madrid 2019...




Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
« Reply #548 on: Today at 10:46:47 pm »

Paris 2022...





Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
« Reply #549 on: Today at 10:48:46 pm »

Liverpool 2019...





Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
« Reply #550 on: Today at 10:52:51 pm »

Azteca Stadium 1986...


Re: Classic Football Pictures & Clips 1860 - 2000
« Reply #551 on: Today at 10:58:55 pm »

van Basten volley in the 1988 Euro Final...










