Came to this thread a bit late, but from what I've read, the real relationship trouble is not between you and your girl, but between you and a small box of Tampax. You obviously need something more substantial in your life like a huge Costco sized box of jam rags, seeing as you're such a massive fucking quim
@Robbie9Fowler robbie fowler@ @hitman8976rawk big spunky seaman was fookin massive... I saw the devil in his eyes and shit my undercrackers
She has one big tit, you...
people like big dick nick.
All the best to you and yours too.
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."
Thanks everyone for your kind messages. Older. Not Wiser. Bones more creakier
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek. - Joseph Campbell
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Macca resplendent!A colossus bestriding the moral high ground as ever.
Page created in 0.057 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.8]