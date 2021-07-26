« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: Away Games  (Read 260201 times)

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,571
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1960 on: July 26, 2021, 02:59:01 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on July 26, 2021, 02:17:29 pm
Villa got the full allocation from Watford :

Aston Villa is pleased to announce ticket details for our trip to Watford on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

With stadiums operating at full capacity, the club has an allocation of 2,292 tickets for the season opener at Vicarage Road on Saturday, August 14 (ko 3pm).

Fantastic news, absolutely cannot wait
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1961 on: July 26, 2021, 05:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Hij on July 26, 2021, 02:48:58 pm
Interesting, cheers for posting mate
No worries, its potentially brilliant news.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1962 on: July 26, 2021, 05:24:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on July 26, 2021, 02:59:01 pm
Fantastic news, absolutely cannot wait
Ditto! It sounds very promising.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 11:00:43 am »
Quote from: ABJ on July 26, 2021, 02:17:29 pm
Villa got the full allocation from Watford :

Aston Villa is pleased to announce ticket details for our trip to Watford on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

With stadiums operating at full capacity, the club has an allocation of 2,292 tickets for the season opener at Vicarage Road on Saturday, August 14 (ko 3pm).
Brighton got 2354 at Burnley and Wolves got 3305 at Leicester.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 11:21:36 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:00:43 am
Brighton got 2354 at Burnley and Wolves got 3305 at Leicester.

brill!! looking forward to the drive to norwich and back from blackpool  :butt :butt
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,571
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 03:13:07 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:00:43 am
Brighton got 2354 at Burnley and Wolves got 3305 at Leicester.

Love it

Anyone else think aways are going to drop very low this year? Given no credits, and some people (understandably) wanting to wait a bit until going back to games?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 03:14:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 03:13:07 pm
Love it

Anyone else think aways are going to drop very low this year? Given no credits, and some people (understandably) wanting to wait a bit until going back to games?

If NFC tickets are a thing for aways, yes!

If not, then nopeee
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 07:18:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 03:13:07 pm
Love it

Anyone else think aways are going to drop very low this year? Given no credits, and some people (understandably) wanting to wait a bit until going back to games?

I think there'll be some. There'll be people who can't be arsed with Leicester on a Tuesday night so close to Christmas. There'll be people who can't be arsed with a London away on New Years Day. In the last few years, these people would have bought tickets regardless, through fear of never, ever getting another away match again. This season we haven't got the credits system holding us hostage.

And Leicester usually goes down to abar four anyway. Pay on the gate.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:30 pm by Billy Elliot »
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 