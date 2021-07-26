Love it



Anyone else think aways are going to drop very low this year? Given no credits, and some people (understandably) wanting to wait a bit until going back to games?



I think there'll be some. There'll be people who can't be arsed with Leicester on a Tuesday night so close to Christmas. There'll be people who can't be arsed with a London away on New Years Day. In the last few years, these people would have bought tickets regardless, through fear of never, ever getting another away match again. This season we haven't got the credits system holding us hostage.And Leicester usually goes down to abar four anyway. Pay on the gate.