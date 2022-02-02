« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hat-trick....  (Read 3030 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #40 on: February 2, 2022, 02:26:57 pm »
Bravo!
















.you pair of nerds! ;D
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #41 on: February 2, 2022, 02:31:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2022, 02:22:22 pm
02/02/22 2:22:22
Be good to have heard Richie Benaud say that.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,667
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #42 on: February 2, 2022, 02:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February  2, 2022, 02:26:57 pm
Bravo!
















.you pair of nerds! ;D

Beats working ;D
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #43 on: February 2, 2022, 03:10:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2022, 02:34:02 pm
Beats working ;D
Cant argue with that!
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #44 on: February 2, 2022, 07:17:50 pm »
Sorry Barney & Rob I've been in work all day.
Wow! Honestly wow, that's brilliant. You pair of stars.
Well done guys and thank you, B_R would have had ago, this has really pleased me. I'm fucking chuffed :)


What's next?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,667
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #45 on: February 2, 2022, 08:49:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on February  2, 2022, 07:17:50 pm
Sorry Barney & Rob I've been in work all day.
Wow! Honestly wow, that's brilliant. You pair of stars.
Well done guys and thank you, B_R would have had ago, this has really pleased me. I'm fucking chuffed :)


What's next?

I was out on my dinner, otherwise I would have had a crack at 02/02/22 02:02:22 as well
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #46 on: February 2, 2022, 09:55:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2022, 08:49:05 pm
I was out on my dinner, otherwise I would have had a crack at 02/02/22 02:02:22 as well

Was only after your post I thought about that one.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,888
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #47 on: February 2, 2022, 11:03:41 pm »
I was going to do 02/02/22 22:22:22 tonight but forgot. 😱
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #48 on: February 2, 2022, 11:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  2, 2022, 11:03:41 pm
I was going to do 02/02/22 22:22:22 tonight but forgot. 😱
There isn't a 24 hr clock unfortunately mate.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,888
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #49 on: February 2, 2022, 11:14:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on February  2, 2022, 11:12:12 pm
There isn't a 24 hr clock unfortunately mate.
*Slinks off in a huff*
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #50 on: February 2, 2022, 11:41:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on February  2, 2022, 11:12:12 pm
There isn't a 24 hr clock unfortunately mate.

That ruins a lot for 22nd really  :D

Could've had

22:02:22 22/02/22
« Last Edit: February 2, 2022, 11:42:43 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
  • Never Forget
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #51 on: February 3, 2022, 03:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February  2, 2022, 02:31:46 pm
Be good to have heard Richie Benaud say that.

haha

my friend said the same thing yesterday, which then led to googling the 12th Man and spending 38 minutes listening to a hilarious skit
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,782
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #52 on: February 3, 2022, 05:15:58 pm »
2033 is gonna be great
Logged
YNWA

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #53 on: February 3, 2022, 05:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  2, 2022, 11:41:04 pm
That ruins a lot for 22nd really  :D

Could've had

22:02:22 22/02/22
We could try to bribe Ben to alter the clock.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #54 on: February 22, 2022, 07:54:32 am »
Is there an opportunity this afternoon at 2.22?

02.22.22

or using the 0 also?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
  • Never Forget
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #55 on: February 22, 2022, 10:22:09 am »
Quote from: John C on February 22, 2022, 07:54:32 am
Is there an opportunity this afternoon at 2.22?

02.22.22

or using the 0 also?

I'm guessing 24 hour clock would do it

2/22/22 22:22:22
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #56 on: February 22, 2022, 11:02:28 am »
Quote from: John C on February 22, 2022, 07:54:32 am
Is there an opportunity this afternoon at 2.22?

02.22.22

or using the 0 also?

Plenty yeah. All will have a 0 though.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,667
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #57 on: February 22, 2022, 11:18:00 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February 22, 2022, 10:22:09 am
I'm guessing 24 hour clock would do it

2/22/22 22:22:22

American dates screw it up ;)

The one I would go for would be 22:02:22 22/02/22
Logged
Scouse not English

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #58 on: February 22, 2022, 12:36:29 pm »
There isn't a 24 hours clock.

We missed an opportunity early this morning also.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,667
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #59 on: February 22, 2022, 01:47:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on February 22, 2022, 12:36:29 pm
There isn't a 24 hours clock.

We missed an opportunity early this morning also.


Not on here no, otherside I would have done it - certainly got getting up with the sparrows to post it ;D
Logged
Scouse not English

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #60 on: February 22, 2022, 02:02:22 pm »
February 2022 02:02:22
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #61 on: February 22, 2022, 02:02:22 pm »
02:02:22 22/02/2022
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #62 on: February 22, 2022, 02:02:48 pm »
Is right John  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #63 on: February 22, 2022, 02:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 22, 2022, 02:02:48 pm
Is right John  ;D
:) hang around until 22 past Barney mate
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #64 on: February 22, 2022, 02:20:20 pm »
February 2022 02:20:22
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #65 on: February 22, 2022, 02:22:02 pm »
2:22:02 22/02/2022
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #66 on: February 22, 2022, 02:22:22 pm »
2:22:22 22/02/2022
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #67 on: February 22, 2022, 02:24:02 pm »
Should've left the 0 out of that one  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #68 on: February 22, 2022, 02:27:44 pm »
You did better than me Barney, I bolloxed mine, I went 2 seconds early for some stupid reason  ;D


See you in a few years.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,667
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #69 on: February 22, 2022, 02:59:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on February 22, 2022, 02:27:44 pm
You did better than me Barney, I bolloxed mine, I went 2 seconds early for some stupid reason  ;D


See you in a few years.

Story of your life ;)
Logged
Scouse not English

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #70 on: February 22, 2022, 03:14:02 pm »
hahahaha
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:53:22 am »
Is there an opportunity this afternoon for 22, 2022, 02:22:22


 :wave

Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 