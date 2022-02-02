02/02/22 2:22:22
Bravo!
.you pair of nerds!
Beats working
Sorry Barney & Rob I've been in work all day.Wow! Honestly wow, that's brilliant. You pair of stars.Well done guys and thank you, B_R would have had ago, this has really pleased me. I'm fucking chuffed What's next?
I was out on my dinner, otherwise I would have had a crack at 02/02/22 02:02:22 as well
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I was going to do 02/02/22 22:22:22 tonight but forgot. 😱
There isn't a 24 hr clock unfortunately mate.
Be good to have heard Richie Benaud say that.
That ruins a lot for 22nd really Could've had 22:02:22 22/02/22
Is there an opportunity this afternoon at 2.22?02.22.22or using the 0 also?
I'm guessing 24 hour clock would do it2/22/22 22:22:22
There isn't a 24 hours clock.We missed an opportunity early this morning also.
Is right John
You did better than me Barney, I bolloxed mine, I went 2 seconds early for some stupid reason See you in a few years.
