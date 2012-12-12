« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hat-trick....  (Read 1618 times)

Offline Barney_Rubble

  • #
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,841
Hat-trick....
« on: December 12, 2012, 12:12:12 pm »
12/12/12 12:12:12

Logged
87:13

Offline andymanlfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
  • YNWA
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #1 on: December 12, 2012, 12:14:16 pm »
*passes champagne and the matchball* Well done.
Logged
"The club was great, the people were great and the people from Liverpool - the text messages, the phone calls, the emails, all the tweets I had on my Twitter account - it's unbelievable how much respect they showed me and it's also a bit emotional" - Dirk Kuyt

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,886
  • Scrubbers
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #2 on: December 12, 2012, 12:15:28 pm »
He's fiddled it. Drug test him!
Logged

Offline Barney_Rubble

  • #
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,841
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #3 on: December 12, 2012, 12:16:47 pm »
phew. Tricky one that. Clock was 3 seconds out

Logged
87:13

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #4 on: December 12, 2012, 12:21:35 pm »
Ah, was looking for this post ;D
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Zanchent

  • Sole creator and only disciple to the brand new yet enchanting, charming, one might say "revolutionary", religion known, quite unpredictably, as Zanchentism. It's like Zen, only not.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
  • RTK
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #5 on: December 12, 2012, 02:35:13 pm »
FIXED!
Logged

Pheeny

  • Guest
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #6 on: December 12, 2012, 02:39:42 pm »
an hour late by my clock...
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,795
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #7 on: December 12, 2012, 02:51:28 pm »
I think we need a stewards inquiry its only 7.52am. ;)
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,690
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #8 on: December 12, 2012, 02:53:25 pm »
 :wellin

 In Andy Gray voice "Take a bow, son!"
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,885
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #9 on: December 12, 2012, 04:22:44 pm »
Brilliant Barney, why is there no seconds on your post time?
Logged

Offline Barney_Rubble

  • #
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,841
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #10 on: December 12, 2012, 04:38:25 pm »
They are? The date won't show until Friday, tomorrow it'll have been posted Yesterday at 12:12:12

It was touch and go, though. I knew a few others were going for it, and thought it might interfere.

Three that I know of got it right on the money.

« Last Edit: December 12, 2012, 04:40:15 pm by Borini_Baubble »
Logged
87:13

Offline Les Willis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #11 on: December 13, 2012, 10:22:29 am »
Next year you have the opportunity for 08:09:10 11/12/13.  :-X
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,885
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #12 on: December 21, 2021, 09:52:42 pm »
Irrespective of the month I'm gutted we didn't try ...

19, 2021, 22:23:24

All year we've had, if Barney had been around we wouldn't have missed it  :butt
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,839
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #13 on: December 21, 2021, 10:25:55 pm »
Never even realised that or I'd have tried it
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,414
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #14 on: December 22, 2021, 09:07:24 am »
Next ones gonna be 18, 2022 24:26:28
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,885
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #15 on: December 22, 2021, 09:14:32 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 22, 2021, 09:07:24 am
Next ones gonna be 18, 2022 24:26:28
Excellent, you all have 12 opportunities to hit this :)
Might put a practice thread up early January.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,885
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #16 on: December 22, 2021, 09:16:08 am »
There's also
22 2022 20:22:20
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,839
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #17 on: December 22, 2021, 10:13:05 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 22, 2021, 09:07:24 am
Next ones gonna be 18, 2022 24:26:28

The hours don't go to 24 though

Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on December 22, 2021, 09:16:08 am
There's also
22 2022 20:22:20

The RAWK clock is on AM/PM, not 24 hours, so this one won't work properly either. It'll show as 22 2022 8:22:20 pm
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,839
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #18 on: December 22, 2021, 10:20:00 am »
10:20:00
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,839
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #19 on: December 22, 2021, 10:20:58 am »
Took 4 efforts to get that. My work computer is about half a second different to the RAWK clock
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,801
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #20 on: December 22, 2021, 11:12:13 am »
11:12:13
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,801
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #21 on: December 22, 2021, 11:13:37 am »
Get in, first go.

Use the website time.is to get the exact time.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 22, 2021, 10:13:05 am
The hours don't go to 24 though

The RAWK clock is on AM/PM, not 24 hours, so this one won't work properly either. It'll show as 22 2022 8:22:20 pm

Need to change it then 😉
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,839
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #22 on: December 22, 2021, 11:26:42 am »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,060
  • Never Forget
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #23 on: December 22, 2021, 01:44:57 pm »
Nice one. Very impressed.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,839
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #24 on: December 22, 2021, 02:15:16 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,414
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #25 on: December 22, 2021, 02:16:30 pm »
Expecting Andy to post '14:17:27' anytime soon.....
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,801
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #26 on: December 22, 2021, 02:28:45 pm »
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,885
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #27 on: December 22, 2021, 05:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 22, 2021, 10:13:05 am
The hours don't go to 24 though

The RAWK clock is on AM/PM, not 24 hours, so this one won't work properly either. It'll show as 22 2022 8:22:20 pm
hahahah I new about the 24 hr clock but still got it wrong.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,801
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #28 on: December 23, 2021, 12:34:56 pm »
12:34:56
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,839
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #29 on: December 23, 2021, 02:35:54 pm »
If I stopped posting for 30 years I could schedule my 55555th post at 5:55:55 on 5th May 2055
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,886
  • Scrubbers
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #30 on: December 23, 2021, 02:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 23, 2021, 02:35:54 pm
If I stopped posting for 30 years I could schedule my 55555th post at 5:55:55 on 5th May 2055

Do it, do us all a favour
















 ;)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,839
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #31 on: December 23, 2021, 03:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on December 23, 2021, 02:38:25 pm
Do it, do us all a favour
















 ;)

You've still 7000 posts of nonsense to get through yet
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,886
  • Scrubbers
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #32 on: December 23, 2021, 03:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 23, 2021, 03:13:38 pm
You've still 7000 posts of nonsense to get through yet

Coldplay will be still arseing about in 2055. One of yers give us a break.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,885
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #33 on: December 23, 2021, 05:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 23, 2021, 02:35:54 pm
If I stopped posting for 30 years I could schedule my 55555th post at 5:55:55 on 5th May 2055
;D


I'm loving your inspiration Barney.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,885
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:15:38 pm »
02/02/2022 tomorrow.

Anyone to stay up and do something in the early hours :)
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hat-trick....
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:25:33 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:15:38 pm
02/02/2022 tomorrow.

Anyone to stay up and do something in the early hours :)

Angel numbers and my daughter's birthday ☺️
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 