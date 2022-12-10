« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lego  (Read 47128 times)

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,047
  • Vamos
Re: Lego
« Reply #280 on: December 10, 2022, 06:34:07 pm »
Got the Delorean for my birthday. Building a bit each night while watching the footy
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lego
« Reply #281 on: December 12, 2022, 11:40:27 am »
Youngest is getting this for Christmas, doesn't know it yet.

https://www.lego.com/en-gb/product/motorised-lighthouse-21335

Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Lego
« Reply #282 on: December 12, 2022, 12:17:28 pm »
That's a really nice build but crazy expensive for what it is.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #283 on: December 12, 2022, 03:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on December 12, 2022, 11:40:27 am
Youngest is getting this for Christmas, doesn't know it yet.

https://www.lego.com/en-gb/product/motorised-lighthouse-21335



That's nice that.

Quote from: tubby on December 12, 2022, 12:17:28 pm
That's a really nice build but crazy expensive for what it is.

There'll be loads buying that to throw it on Ebay. There's already a few going for £349 on there. Once they go out of production, they go for silly prices.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
Re: Lego
« Reply #284 on: August 5, 2023, 05:47:15 pm »
Lego Concorde is coming.

https://9to5toys.com/2023/08/03/lego-concorde-plane-reveal/

I've checked several sites and it's either $200 or 200, so I expect the UK version to be £200 - which is a bit cheeky really. It's got 2083 pieces, which isn't much more than the Saturn V's 1969 pieces, but the latter was only £109.

I know inflation is up and the economy is in the toilet but that's a helluva price.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #285 on: October 2, 2023, 07:45:54 pm »
My 13 yr old has spent some of his Christmas and all of his Birthday money on this

« Last Edit: November 11, 2023, 08:51:14 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #286 on: November 11, 2023, 08:50:42 am »
That's his Christmas present from me and his Ma sorted, managed to find it on Ebay £100 less than retail

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
Re: Lego
« Reply #287 on: November 11, 2023, 09:08:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 08:50:42 am
That's his Christmas present from me and his Ma sorted, managed to find it on Ebay £100 less than retail



Boss set that one.

Ive found some really good STL files online for Star Wars stuff. Just printing off one of those LAAT gunships at mini fig scale for me Grandsons (no, honest 😀). Looks great so far.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #288 on: November 11, 2023, 09:24:23 am »
Quote from: Only Me on November 11, 2023, 09:08:55 am
Boss set that one.

Ive found some really good STL files online for Star Wars stuff. Just printing off one of those LAAT gunships at mini fig scale for me Grandsons (no, honest 😀). Looks great so far.

The cost is eye watering, but in a couple of years we can take it apart, bag it up and sell it for at least double what we paid for it to some lunatic collector ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
Re: Lego
« Reply #289 on: November 11, 2023, 10:31:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 09:24:23 am
The cost is eye watering, but in a couple of years we can take it apart, bag it up and sell it for at least double what we paid for it to some lunatic collector ;D

😀 you defo could!

Cant believe how much the clone trooper mini figures are - its mad. Think its down to the number of Lego YouTubers building massive armies with them.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lego
« Reply #290 on: November 14, 2023, 10:07:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 08:50:42 am
That's his Christmas present from me and his Ma sorted, managed to find it on Ebay £100 less than retail



Nice that, don't want to look at the price but i have a general idea given the number of pieces!

Regards the Lighthouse one we got it's a great one, sits pride of place in the living room and the lad made it all buy himself practically. I just helped him with the battery/wiring element to it.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
Re: Lego
« Reply #291 on: November 14, 2023, 10:33:45 am »
I'd love the Venator, but the cost is stupid.

I know I'll get the Lego Titanic at some point, but I'm fuming that Lego are now selling it for £590. It was only £450 when they first brought it out. I guess that was the "introductory" price.  :butt
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #292 on: November 14, 2023, 11:20:04 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on November 14, 2023, 10:33:45 am
I'd love the Venator, but the cost is stupid.

I know I'll get the Lego Titanic at some point, but I'm fuming that Lego are now selling it for £590. It was only £450 when they first brought it out. I guess that was the "introductory" price.  :butt

Have a look at the prices on Ebay people are putting on for the retired star wars sets, its ridiculous. He wanted a set that was £190 new, £550 on Ebay, get to fuck, its shit. If I kept the Venator as is and sold it once retired, I'd get at least £800 for it.

He wanted the UCS AT-AT, its brilliant but at £750, there was no way we were getting him that.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,842
Re: Lego
« Reply #293 on: November 14, 2023, 11:25:43 am »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Lego
« Reply #294 on: November 14, 2023, 11:26:41 am »
I don't get the Colosseum one, that looks like a really tedious build.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #295 on: November 14, 2023, 01:47:42 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lego
« Reply #296 on: November 14, 2023, 03:24:29 pm »
Not into Disney at all but the castle at £350 looks like it would be an interesting build
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lego
« Reply #297 on: November 14, 2023, 03:32:22 pm »
Argos have got 3 expensive items with discount - not sure if cheaper elsewhere

Example Harry Potter castle £410 to £328, Rob's Republic Gunship above is £276 from £345, Millennium Falcon from £735 down to £580
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Lego
« Reply #298 on: November 14, 2023, 03:44:51 pm »
This was about the only thing i could make with my Lego set back in the 60s , how times have changed
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,521
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lego
« Reply #299 on: November 14, 2023, 03:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on November 14, 2023, 03:44:51 pm
This was about the only thing i could make with my Lego set back in the 60s , how times have changed

Get nostalgic for the big wicker basket of different colored blocks that I had, which did not add up to anything specific.

Back in the day, I played Lego uphill, in the snow, both ways to and from school... :D

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Lego
« Reply #300 on: November 14, 2023, 03:51:08 pm »
I've given my Lego Batmobile to my neighbour to put together and his missus is stressing that he's not doing it right by dividing up all the pieces into sensible groups.  Instead he's just diving into the box to find single pieces every time.  A Lego purist.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #301 on: November 14, 2023, 04:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 14, 2023, 03:32:22 pm
Argos have got 3 expensive items with discount - not sure if cheaper elsewhere

Example Harry Potter castle £410 to £328, Rob's Republic Gunship above is £276 from £345, Millennium Falcon from £735 down to £580

Oh god, if my lad sees that :butt
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,842
Re: Lego
« Reply #302 on: November 14, 2023, 05:07:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 14, 2023, 01:47:42 pm
If you ever plan to get it, buy it and hide it away before it retires. the Saturn V is retired now and it's already going for £160 or more

£450 is a bit steep for now, but good tip, he's gone from paleontologist to Archaeologist within 3 months so could want to be a clown in another 3 :D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,436
Re: Lego
« Reply #303 on: November 14, 2023, 06:11:08 pm »
I've seen the Nunez version in Lego form. That looks brilliant. Can you get that anywhere?
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lego
« Reply #304 on: November 16, 2023, 11:23:02 am »
Of all the Star Wars sets he says he'd like this one - too pricey - £350.  One of the reasons he wants it is that it's got a shit load of figures and "Figures go for a fortune on eBay"

Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Lego
« Reply #305 on: November 16, 2023, 11:34:41 am »
The Star Wars A-Wing was a really fun little build if you can find it anywhere.

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #306 on: November 16, 2023, 03:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 16, 2023, 11:23:02 am
Of all the Star Wars sets he says he'd like this one - too pricey - £350.  One of the reasons he wants it is that it's got a shit load of figures and "Figures go for a fortune on eBay"



Ebay is full of "new" sets minus the figures, fuckers sell them for about £20 each :butt

Pissed me off that Argos has dropped this from £345 to £280 :no



Its massive once built, almost 3ft wingspan  (theres about a grand worth of sets on those shelves)


Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #307 on: November 16, 2023, 03:39:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 16, 2023, 11:34:41 am
The Star Wars A-Wing was a really fun little build if you can find it anywhere.



There's plenty between £240 to £300 on Ebay
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lego
« Reply #308 on: November 16, 2023, 03:55:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2023, 03:38:03 pm

Pissed me off that Argos has dropped this from £345 to £280 :no




Sorry Rob, I was wondering whether i should highlight that and then thought he's married to a Manc so fuck him  ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #309 on: November 16, 2023, 03:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 16, 2023, 03:55:08 pm
Sorry Rob, I was wondering whether i should highlight that and then thought he's married to a Manc so fuck him  ;D

Twat


;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lego
« Reply #310 on: November 16, 2023, 05:15:15 pm »
Lighthouse Lego, pretty good with the lights

Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
Re: Lego
« Reply #311 on: November 16, 2023, 05:20:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 14, 2023, 11:20:04 am
Have a look at the prices on Ebay people are putting on for the retired star wars sets, its ridiculous. He wanted a set that was £190 new, £550 on Ebay, get to fuck, its shit. If I kept the Venator as is and sold it once retired, I'd get at least £800 for it.

He wanted the UCS AT-AT, its brilliant but at £750, there was no way we were getting him that.

What's nuts is that the Titanic set is going for almost a grand from some outlets on Amazon, when you can still buy it direct from the Lego website for £589. Although there does seem to be a identical "knock off" version on Amazon going for £279.
« Last Edit: November 16, 2023, 05:22:13 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lego
« Reply #312 on: November 17, 2023, 08:48:14 am »
https://www.brickfanatics.com/lego-black-friday-deals

The one our lad wants above is reduced to £258 at John Lewis
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #313 on: November 17, 2023, 09:03:07 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 17, 2023, 08:48:14 am
https://www.brickfanatics.com/lego-black-friday-deals

The one our lad wants above is reduced to £258 at John Lewis

Get it bought
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lego
« Reply #314 on: Yesterday at 10:17:16 am »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
Re: Lego
« Reply #315 on: Yesterday at 10:38:53 am »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
Re: Lego
« Reply #316 on: Yesterday at 02:16:12 pm »
Just a heads up gents - noticed today that the Lego [play scale] Millennium Falcon is on a Clubcard Black Friday deal in Tesco for £90.

RRP is £149.

Set Number is 75257.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,557
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Lego
« Reply #317 on: Yesterday at 05:05:42 pm »
I wonder if my parents thought Lego was as much of a rip off when they were buying me sets back in the day (including the big ones like the Space Monorail for Christmas) as I do now? I don't really know what RRP looked like, my pocket money certainly didn't stretch to any sets outside of things like this:



We browsed a toy shop at the weekend and what they're charging for pretty mundane stuff is just crazy, especially as it seems the point now is to just build the kit once and display it rather than break it all down and use the bits for random vehicles & buildings etc.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
Re: Lego
« Reply #318 on: Yesterday at 10:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:05:42 pm
I wonder if my parents thought Lego was as much of a rip off when they were buying me sets back in the day (including the big ones like the Space Monorail for Christmas) as I do now? I don't really know what RRP looked like, my pocket money certainly didn't stretch to any sets outside of things like this:



We browsed a toy shop at the weekend and what they're charging for pretty mundane stuff is just crazy, especially as it seems the point now is to just build the kit once and display it rather than break it all down and use the bits for random vehicles & buildings etc.

I think the difference now mate is partly down to licensing fees. When I was playing with Lego in the 70s, it was just a collection of coloured bricks.

Now its a much more engineered and complex product - seriously, some of the bigger sets are very complicated to build. Plus, for stuff like Star Wars, Lego has to pay a shed full of cash to Disney for the rights to make and sell the stuff. All goes into the final price.

Theres also a load of very popular YouTubers spending shitloads on building large Lego armies etc., and that drives demand from the kids watching.

Not saying for a minute that the cost isnt a piss take like. Just that its not all down to greed.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,739
Re: Lego
« Reply #319 on: Today at 08:38:15 am »
Imagine there's a lot of money in R&D for the sets themselves also.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 