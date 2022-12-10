I wonder if my parents thought Lego was as much of a rip off when they were buying me sets back in the day (including the big ones like the Space Monorail for Christmas) as I do now? I don't really know what RRP looked like, my pocket money certainly didn't stretch to any sets outside of things like this:
We browsed a toy shop at the weekend and what they're charging for pretty mundane stuff is just crazy, especially as it seems the point now is to just build the kit once and display it rather than break it all down and use the bits for random vehicles & buildings etc.
I think the difference now mate is partly down to licensing fees. When I was playing with Lego in the 70s, it was just a collection of coloured bricks.
Now its a much more engineered and complex product - seriously, some of the bigger sets are very complicated to build. Plus, for stuff like Star Wars, Lego has to pay a shed full of cash to Disney for the rights to make and sell the stuff. All goes into the final price.
Theres also a load of very popular YouTubers spending shitloads on building large Lego armies etc., and that drives demand from the kids watching.
Not saying for a minute that the cost isnt a piss take like. Just that its not all
down to greed.