I wonder if my parents thought Lego was as much of a rip off when they were buying me sets back in the day (including the big ones like the Space Monorail for Christmas) as I do now? I don't really know what RRP looked like, my pocket money certainly didn't stretch to any sets outside of things like this:We browsed a toy shop at the weekend and what they're charging for pretty mundane stuff is just crazy, especially as it seems the point now is to just build the kit once and display it rather than break it all down and use the bits for random vehicles & buildings etc.