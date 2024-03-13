Cheers Guys. I have done some digging on the company and there are numerous articles online on how their call center is one of the best in the business in regards to looking after their agents and making sure they enjoy their work. This does not look like some nightmarish hell-hole call center environment I have seen in the past.



It looks like the company culture as a whole is a kind of "Look after your employees and they will deliver results"



I'm going in with a huge team player attitude, so hope it will be ok. Gonna over-stress that aside from the actual customer calling in, the Contact Centre transformation needs to always respect and take into account the very people (agents and supervisors) that will be using it day in and day out. They need to be firmly at the forefront of our plans.



Change and workforce acceptance have been at the top of my Risk plan for the last few if these I have done. Agents simply HATE change.