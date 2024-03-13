« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?  (Read 33489 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,073
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #240 on: March 13, 2024, 03:50:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 13, 2024, 02:48:52 pm
Have you asked the recruiter what sort of culture they have?



To be honest Paul. Without googling. I don't quite understand what 'culture' in a workplace means.

But I hear you.  I need to give myself an edge and find out what their culture actually is before I can decide if I fit into it :)
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,891
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #241 on: March 13, 2024, 05:00:11 pm »
LinkedIn might be an absolute cesspit in parts, but its also very useful for stalking companies and recruiting managers. You can get a lot of insight from seeing the posts shared by both current staff and the organisation themselves. If he or she is big on certain work ethics/cultures theres a fair chance they post about it. Use a throwaway E-mail account though so you dont look like a stalker if they have profile viewers enabled.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,073
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #242 on: March 13, 2024, 07:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on March 13, 2024, 05:00:11 pm
LinkedIn might be an absolute cesspit in parts, but its also very useful for stalking companies and recruiting managers. You can get a lot of insight from seeing the posts shared by both current staff and the organisation themselves. If he or she is big on certain work ethics/cultures theres a fair chance they post about it. Use a throwaway E-mail account though so you dont look like a stalker if they have profile viewers enabled.

Already done it, mate :)   On that subject, what's your (and everyone else's) view on connecting with the hiring manager on LinkedIn?

I have seen conflicting opinions of "hell no" and "yeah go ahead it shows initiative"

To be honest, re: Culture.  Surely there's either a "toxic" culture or a "happy, we all love each other" culture.  I am sure he isn't big on promoting a "toxic culture"

I'm gonna go in there and stress I'm a PM who welcomes innovation and listens to my Project team.  Which is pretty much true actually.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,891
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #243 on: March 13, 2024, 08:26:13 pm »
I wouldnt personally connect with someone I hadnt actually worked with. Im 8 months into my role and have still only added a handful, I tend to add once Ive worked with them on a couple of things and ensured theyre not an absolute clown.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,073
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #244 on: March 13, 2024, 08:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on March 13, 2024, 08:26:13 pm
I wouldnt personally connect with someone I hadnt actually worked with. Im 8 months into my role and have still only added a handful, I tend to add once Ive worked with them on a couple of things and ensured theyre not an absolute clown.

But Graame. I want a huge LinkedIn audience to be informed when I pass my Level 1 certificate in IT Fundamentals :)

Look. Look!  I know how to switch my Laptop on!!
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,042
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 12:20:30 am »
Glass door is also interesting.

The trouble with judging culture is that most companies will make pronouncements, very few actually mean it and back it up. I have had a culture shock at my current job - when they actually meant what they say...
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,548
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 12:24:40 am »
Good shout on glass door.
I think some places have a more relaxed culture. Others are more 'corporate'. Neither are necessarily bad.
Some are probably bigger on teamwork and sharing thd knowledge, others just want stuff done fast.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,073
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 12:04:14 pm »
Cheers Guys.  I have done some digging on the company and there are numerous articles online on how their call center is one of the best in the business in regards to looking after their agents and making sure they enjoy their work.  This does not look like some nightmarish hell-hole call center environment I have seen in the past.

It looks like the company culture as a whole is a kind of "Look after your employees and they will deliver results"

I'm going in with a huge team player attitude, so hope it will be ok.  Gonna over-stress that aside from the actual customer calling in, the Contact Centre transformation needs to always respect and take into account the very people (agents and supervisors) that will be using it day in and day out.  They need to be firmly at the forefront of our plans.

Change and workforce acceptance have been at the top of my Risk plan for the last few if these I have done. Agents simply HATE change.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,548
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:54:58 pm »
Good luck Pete. You've certainly put in the ground work. I'm guessing from your description you aren't applying to hmrc or virgin media 🤣
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,994
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:57:50 pm »
If this guy shows up.. Run a mile..



I think you've got it spot on, all about team building, business change, stakeholder management, engagement etc. Might be worth having some prepared answers about resolving conflict without upsetting the apple cart and what your post go live structure into continous improvement bau etc.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 