LinkedIn might be an absolute cesspit in parts, but its also very useful for stalking companies and recruiting managers. You can get a lot of insight from seeing the posts shared by both current staff and the organisation themselves. If he or she is big on certain work ethics/cultures theres a fair chance they post about it. Use a throwaway E-mail account though so you dont look like a stalker if they have profile viewers enabled.
Already done it, mate
On that subject, what's your (and everyone else's) view on connecting with the hiring manager on LinkedIn?
I have seen conflicting opinions of "hell no" and "yeah go ahead it shows initiative"
To be honest, re: Culture. Surely there's either a "toxic" culture or a "happy, we all love each other" culture. I am sure he isn't big on promoting a "toxic culture"
I'm gonna go in there and stress I'm a PM who welcomes innovation and listens to my Project team. Which is pretty much true actually.